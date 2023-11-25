Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match live?
What time is Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Mönchengladbach match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 9:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +
Speak, Seoane!
n important part of it is to keep track of the players who are away. We stay in contact, know how they’re feeling and review their performances. For the other players, it’s about finding the right kind of training. You can use the time to work on the physical aspects. This time, we didn’t play a friendly, because there was more tiredness in their legs. In the second week, we’ve trained different formations. And of course, individual development is always important, especially for the young players.
What we definitely have to bring is a willingness to work defensively. That’s even more important away at a top team. In certain situations, it’s about improving compactness, for example the first line of pressing. We have to keep the spaces narrow, because the opponent has quality between the lines. Against Wolfsburg, we had some good moments on the counter and good phases of ball possession. If you can force mistakes, it’s important to counterattack. At the same time, you want to have control of the game in certain phases. To survive and get a good result in Dortmund, and against top teams in general, you don’t just need a good phase of play, but a complete".
Probable lineup for Borussia Mönchengladbach
Coach: Gerardo Seoane.
Speak,Terzic!
It's clear how we want to play soccer. We expect that from all the fans. Not only have they brought in several new signings, but they also have a new coach. Sometimes it takes longer than the six weeks of pre-season.
If you look at the most recent performances and results, they are on a very good and stable path. They recently played with three defenders instead of four. You see what this team is capable of. We're aware of our opponents' strength. But we also know that we've done well in home games against Gladbach in the past."
Probable lineup for Borussia Dortmund
Coach: Edin Terzic.
Foals
BlackYellow
Signal Iduna Park
The stadium was built in 1974 and was inaugurated on April 2 of that year with a friendly match between Germany and the Netherlands. The stadium was originally called the Westfalenstadion, but was renamed Signal Iduna Park in 2005 after a sponsorship deal with the German insurance company Signal Iduna.
Signal Iduna Park is the home of Borussia Dortmund, one of Germany's most popular soccer clubs. The stadium is known for its vibrant and exciting atmosphere, which is often described as the best in Europe.
In 2015, Signal Iduna Park was voted the best stadium in the world by the British newspaper The Times. The publication took into account the stadium's atmosphere and average attendance.
The stadium has played host to some of the most important moments in German soccer history, including the 1974 World Cup final, the 2013 Champions League final and the 2006 World Cup final.
