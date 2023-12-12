Huddersfield vs Preston North End LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

2:00 AM2 hours ago

1:55 AM3 hours ago

“Obviously, we came here with a game plan and I thought we could have won in the end. É It's one of those situations where it's a problem. It's a small building block now and hopefully we can evolve over the week.

"We mentioned during the week that we needed to go back to the basics a little, starting with a clean sheet, and we did it. We also had our chances. On another day, they would come in, and we would get the three points. However, I think the boys deserve a lot of credit today after two poor performances.

"Come here today and nullify the opposing team until they win. certain point and maintaining a clean sheet is important. It's a huge credit to them.

"We know it wasn't good enough in the last two games, and we had a reflection this week. I believe you You could see this in our defensive organization. We tried to go the other way and score, but it wasn't enough today. However, it is It's a big step forward going into Tuesday.

Like coach Ryan Lowe, Ben also wanted to thank the tireless support of the fans who made the long journey to East Anglia.

"Amazing support," he said. "É It's kind of a marathon to get here, so spending your hard-earned money to come here and support us is a breeze. amazing. If we look at the Championship as a whole, there will be ups and downs.

"Hopefully we can turn it around this week and go to Huddersfield on Tuesday to get a positive result and make this result even better. The guys really appreciate it, we got to hear them at the end and they gave us a warm send off. Thank you for coming and we hope to start paying you back with good performances and results."

1:50 AM3 hours ago

Photo: Disclosure/Preston North End
1:45 AM3 hours ago

"Moore was also asked about the latest team news, with little time between our game at the weekend and the clash with Preston North End tomorrow. to night. The press looked for concerns about recent injuries, returning players or planned adjustments and rotations."

"Likewise, striker Josh Koroma was asked about his current form, working with Darren Moore and how the squad currently feels with games piling up over the festive period. Starting the last game against Bristol City, the number 10 was asked about his place in the team, the competition for positions in the wider areas and in attack, and the different roles that he has played for the team."

1:40 AM3 hours ago

John Smith's Stadium is a football stadium located in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England. É the home of Huddersfield Town Football Club and has a capacity for over 24,000 spectators. Opened in 1994, the stadium was originally called McAlpine Stadium, but its name was changed in 2012 to John Smith's Stadium, following a sponsorship deal.

The venue not only serves as a venue for Huddersfield Town football matches, but also hosts rugby events, conferences and other sporting and entertainment events. Its modern architecture and facilities make it a vital part of the local sporting community. John Smith's Stadium a vibrant meeting place for fans and an integral part of Huddersfield's sporting identity.

1:35 AM3 hours ago

In the last ten direct clashes between Preston and Huddersfield, the results show a fierce competition, with an advantage for Preston. The last meeting took place on January 7, 2023, in the FA Cup, with Preston winning 3-1. Before that, on December 26, 2022, Huddersfield achieved a 2-1 victory in the EFL Championship .

Historically, Preston have performed consistently, winning three matches, whilst Huddersfield have emerged victorious in two. There were draws, including a 0-0 on 9 February 2021. Goal difference shows a small advantage for Preston. In the most recent clash, Preston maintained its supremacy, but the rivalry continues to be marked by balanced and unpredictable matches.

1:30 AM3 hours ago

In the last 10 games, Preston have had mixed performances in the EFL Championship. In the most recent clash on 9 December 2023 against Norwich, the match ended in a 0-0 draw. Before that, on 1 December, Preston faced QPR and suffered a 0-2 defeat. The team also suffered a significant defeat against Middlesbrough on 28 November, with a score of 0-4. Additionally, Preston drew 2-2 against Southampton on 21 October and Millwall on 7 October. However, they achieved notable victories against Blackburn (2-1) and Coventry (3-2). With recent ups and downs, Preston's performance in the EFL Championship reflects a series of mixed results in recent games.
1:25 AM3 hours ago

In their last 10 games, Huddersfield have had mixed performances in the EFL Championship. The team faced Bristol City on December 9, 2023, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Before that, on December 2, another 1-1 draw occurred against Swansea. In the game against Sunderland on 29 November, Huddersfield emerged victorious with a 2–1 victory. The match against Southampton on 25 November ended in a 1–1 draw.

However, Huddersfield have faced some challenging results, such as a 1-0 defeat to Hull on 11 November and a more significant 4-0 defeat to Cardiff on 24 October. Highlighting a notable victory, the team defeated QPR 2-1 on 7 October. The overall performance reflects a series of draws, wins and defeats for Huddersfield in recent EFL Championship games.

1:20 AM3 hours ago

The game will be played at The John Smith's Stadium

The Huddersfield vs Preston North End game will be played at The John Smith's Stadium, with a capacity of 24.500 people.
1:15 AM3 hours ago

