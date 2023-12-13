Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday live for the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season, in addition to the latest information emerging from Carrow Road. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday online and live from the EFL Championship 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday match in various countries:
- Argentina: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
- Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
- Brazil: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
- Chile: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
- Colombia: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
- Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
- USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. on ESPN+
- Spain: 8:45 p.m. on DAZN
- Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
- Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
- Peru: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
- Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. on Star+
- Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Norwich City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Angus Gunn, Kenny McLean, Shane Duffy, Dimitris Giannoulis, Jack Stacey, Ashley Barnes, Marcelino Núñez, Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah, Onel Hernández and Christian Fassnacht.
Gabriel Sara, player to follow!
The Norwich City midfielder is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team return to the Premier League. During last season he played 33 games, where he scored 7 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's midfield and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich City get here?
Norwich City enters this preparation duel with the objective of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season after finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is relegation, had to make big changes in the face of restructuring for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 additions, those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its young players such as Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses for a total of 27 points.
Sheffield's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cameron Dawson, Di'Shon Bernard, Bambo Diaby, Akin Famewo, Liam Palmer, Will Vaulks, Barry Bannan, George Byers, Michael Smith, Anthony Musaba and Josh Windass.
Anthony Musaba, player to watch!
The Sheffield Wednesday winger seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself as the leader up front and helping in the offensive generation. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Michael Smith to form a lethal forward line. At the moment he has 3 goals and 2 assists in 19 games in all his team's competitions.
How does Sheffield arrive?
The Sheffield Wednesday team comes to this duel as the twenty-third place in the EFL Championship with a record of 3 wins, 4 draws and 13 losses, to reach 13 points. Sheffield Wednesday will seek to take advantage of the duel against Norwich City to continue climbing positions in the table and move away from the relegation places of the EFL Championship. This season, the team has made several moves and left a very important squad, with the names of Michael Smith, Anthony Musaba, Lee Gregory, Josh Windass, George Byers and Di'Shon Bernard being the most notable. Sheffield Wednesday enters this duel with 3 consecutive games and their elimination from the FA Cup in the fourth round. Victory against Norwich City would put the team in twentieth place, 4 points behind the teams that are in the relegation zone.
Where's the game?
Carrow Road located in the city of Norwich, England will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue this 2023-2024 EFL Championship season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 27,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1935.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 EFL Championship Season. The meeting will take place on Carrow Road, at 2:45 p.m.