Liverpool vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Liverpool vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs West Ham match for the Carabao Cup.
What time is the Liverpool vs West Ham match for Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs West Ham of December 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
West Ham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Liverpool's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Kostas Tsimikas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Liverpool. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday .
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham is in eighth place in the Premier League, it has 27 points after 8 games won, 3 drawn and 6 lost. In the Carabao Cup they managed to overcome the third phase by winning 1-0 against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. They got their ticket to the quarterfinals by beating Arsenal 3-1 in the round of 16. Their last game was against Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 17, the game ended in a 3-0 victory at the London Stadium and thus they won another match in the Premier League. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
Liverpool players to watch
The next three players are considered key for West Ham and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Liverpool. The player Mohamed Salah (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Darwin Núñez (#9) is another distributor of play on the field who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 31-year-old goalkeeper Alisson Becker (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important for his team not to concede a goal on Wednesday.
Liverpool in the tournament
Liverpool had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in second position in the general table after 11 games won, 5 tied and 1 lost, they have 38 points. In the third round of the Carabao Cup they won 3-1 against Leicester City at Anfield. They got their ticket to the quarterfinals by defeating Bournemouth 2-1 in the round of 16. Their last game was on December 17, it resulted in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Anfield and thus they tied another Premier League match. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Anfield is located in the city of London, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 54,074 spectators and is the home of Liverpool FC of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 28, 1884 and was previously the stadium of Liverpool FC.