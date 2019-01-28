As it happened: A dominant Wolves put three past a lacklustre West Ham (3-0)
Live text commentary of Wolves vs West Ham in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 7:45pm GMT.
That well deserved three points puts Wolves back up to seventh with the hopes of a European spot still on so far into the season. Many predicted them to thrive this year, but I'm not sure many expected them to be so far up the table, this far into the season.
Although after first half this game could have easily been describe as a bore draw, Wolves fans were really treated to a brilliant display in the second. Once again, the trusty Mexican number nine came up trumps for the Wanderers chipping in with another two goals, putting his season's tally up to eight.
FULL TIME
95' Peep Peep Peeeeep! That's full time at Molineux. Who would have thought after that first half performance, we would have seen such a dominant 3-0 win from Wolves?
ADDED TIME
90' Referee David Coote has extended West Ham misery by another five minutes.
SUBSTITUTION
88' Morgan Gibbs-White will be replacing Joao Moutinho just two days after his 19th birthday.
GOAL FOR WOLVES 3-0
86' Nuno's men are making the most of this dominant performance and proving to the Premier League big boys that they deserve to be up there. Raul Jimenez rounds off a fantastic move but gets booked for his over zealous celebrations with his fans.
84' The home side are really taking control of this game now. Olés ring around Molineux from the Wolves fans as they bask in this fantastic performance.
GOAL FOR WOLVES 2-0
80' Forget Chicarito being the Mexican poacher, Raul Jimenez has shown him how it's done at the other end. Jimenez latches himself onto the corner and with a deft finish places beyond the injured Fabianski.
SUBSTITUTION
77' West Ham finally replace the injured Arnautovic with Mexican poacher Chicarito.
INJURY
74' Another delay in play. The West Ham physio is going to be earning his wages this week, Fabianski is now down.
INJURY
71' Marko Arnautovic has just limped down the tunnel after that collision with Jota. That wouldn't have happened in China.
YELLOW CARD
71' Ruben Neves has now been put in the book for descent following his penalty appeal.
PENALTY APPEAL
70' Yet another penalty appeal for Wolves as Jota is brought down as he was surely about to make it 2-0. Coote denies it yet again and gives a penalty.
GOAL FOR WOLVES 1-0
66' The resulting corner leads to Moroccan midfielder rising above the Hammers defence to nod home his header. A well deserved goal that puts Wolves fans in dreamland and hopes of a European tour next year. Or is that too early to consider?
CHANCE!
66' Left back Jonny finds himself in space in the box and powers his effort to the near post but it was well denied by the Polish shot stopper.
63' Despite this lack of quality the Wolves fans are still in good voice here at Molineux.
59' Saiss' effort at goal was well struck but at the end of the day it was straight at the keeper. It was one for the stats really.
56' Pellegrini looks as if he's getting target man Andy Carroll on to change the their luck in front of goal.
51' Disappointingly, the free kick is simply floated into the gloves of Fabianski.
50' The first chance of the second half could be coming for Wolves as Joao Moutinho is brought down after a fantastic turn.
SECOND HALF
46' West Ham are getting this thriller back under way...
HALF TIME 0-0
45' David Coote blows for half time in what is growing into be a stalemate. Neither team are providing any sort of quality in the final third.
CHANCE!
44' Diogo Jota weaves his way into an attacking position on the edge of the area. He managed to set the ball up onto his left foot, but his effort was well saved down to the bottom right and it goes out for a corner.
40' Wolves fans and players alike can't believe they haven't been awarded a free kick just outside of the box in a very strong area. Raul Jimenez was brought down by centre half Diop but the ref didn't fancy it.
OFFSIDE
36' Dendoncker is denied the opening goal of the game as Raul Jimenez is caught offside.
YELLOW CARD
32' Romain Saiss is the first to go into the book for a bad foul on the right hand side. This could be a good chance to test the Wolves back line.
CHANCE!
31' Raul Jimenez finds in a rare position on out wide and whips the ball into the box for Spanish full back Jonny who was arriving at the far post. Unfortunately for Wolves it narrowly skims the right hand post and out for a goal kick. Maybe if it was the other way round it could have been 1-0.
27' In form Felipe Anderson has his first effort of the game from around 25 yards out but it goes way wide of the left post.
PENALTY APPEAL!
21' Matt Doherty makes a run down the right hand side and into the West Ham box. He makes it to the by line when Masuaku brought him down. David Coote deems it to be corner however and Wolves fans are fuming.
19' Play has resumed, both teams are struggling to settle and get a hold of possession to create anything of worth.
17' Play has temporarily taken a break as we wait for Conor Coady to receive treatment.
13' Marko Arnautovic is already looking to test this make shift Wolves defence by making runs in behind. Time will only tell if he can get the better of them.
9' Wolves are looking to sit back now hoping for a counter attack against this Hammers side.
5' Another strike from the edge of the box but yet again it didn't come to anything of any worth.
CHANCE!
2' Jimenez has the first attempt on goal following a ball into the box from Dendonker, it wasn't anything too threatening however and was comfortably collected by Lukasz Fabianski.
KICK OFF
1' Wolves get the play underway here at Molineux.
KICK OFF
A touching minute's silence will take place before tonight's game in the memory of Nantes striker Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson.
WEST HAM LINE UP
Starting XI: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Antonio, Anderson, Snodgrass, Arnautovic.
Subs: Adrian, Fredericks, Coventry, Obiang, Diangana, Chicharito, Carroll.
WOLVES LINE UP
Starting XI: Patricio, Bennett, Saiss, Coady, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jonny, Jimenez, Jota.
Subs: Ruddy, Vinagre, Kilman, Gibbs-White, Cavaleiro, Traore, Costa.
Felipe's on fire
Another familiar face tomorrow will be Brazilian forward Felipe Anderson who also came off the bench to score in West Ham's loss to Wimbledon. He has eight goals this season.
Same player different game
The one to watch tomorrow is once again the Mexican forward Raul Jimenez. He came off the bench against Shrewsbury in the cup and chipped in for Wolves' first goal. Along with this, he is Wanderers' top goal scorer with six in this campaign.
Hammers away form
Despite having a good goal scoring record away from home (scoring in seven of their previous 11), the Hammers have only kept two clean sheets on the road this season. This could bode well for inform Diogo Jota.
Race for the first goal
The opening goal could be crucial in this fixture as each of the home side's last three wins came after scoring the first goal. Whilst the last five times they've conceded first they've gone on to gift the visitors the three points.
Struggles in the cup
Last time out, both of these teams made hard work of lower league position in the FA Cup. However, it was West Ham who were on the wrong end of the biggest upset - they lost 4-2 away from home to League 1 Wimbledon. Luckily for Wolves they managed to get a last minute equaliser to force a replay against Shrewsbury Town.
The Reverse Fixture
The last time these two sides came head to head in the Premier League was back in September. Wolves managed to scrape a win, thanks to a last gasp winner from Adama Traore. I'm sure Nuno Espirito Santo will be hoping for another three points tomorrow - albeit in less dramatic fashion.