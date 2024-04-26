Newcastle vs Sheffield United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2024

Eddie Howe is looking for a good reaction following the frustrating defeat away at Crystal Palace in midweek. Newcastle had taken 10 points from their previous four games ahead of the fixture at Selhurst Park but succumbed to a disappointing loss in South London.

The Newcastle manager said the performance was disappointing and that he expects a reaction this weekend against a Sheffield United side at the foot of the table. Howe said after the match that he felt the long break between the game at Tottenham and the Palace midweek defeat had maybe affected his squad and the intensity at which they played.

Saturday represents a good opportunity for the Geordies to put things right and get back on course in their fight for European places this season. In the reverse fixture, the Magpies beat Sheffield United 8-0 in a game which underlined their attacking qualities and that resounding victory may well make a difference for them at the end of the season if goal difference becomes a deciding factor in the final standings.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Newcastle United this week off the pitch. Former Sporting Director Dan Ashworth is reportedly set to take the club to arbitration to push through his move to Manchester United. Ashworth wants to make the switch to Old Trafford swiftly and avoid a period of gardening leave until 2026. Meanwhile, the search continues for Newcastle for a new Sporting Director. This week has also seen a lot of speculation around midfielder Bruno Guimarães, with Eddie Howe having to admit the truth of the rumours that his £100 million release clause expiries on 30th June amidst speculation that the Brazilian talisman may be subject to interest from both Arsenal and Manchester City. Saturday afternoon's game will provide a welcome distraction from the off-field stories surrounding the club.

The home game should see a return to the 4-3-3 formation which has been Eddie Howe's preferred formation since he took over the club. A more attacking formation can be expected as Newcastle look to put Sheffield United to the sword. A repeat of the 8-0 scoreline in the reverse fixture would see Sheffield United equal the worst ever season for any Premier League team in history for goals conceded. They already hold the record for the most goals conceded in a 38 game season but another 8-goal margin would see the Blades equalling the unwanted 100 goal record set by Swindon Town in 1994, with Swindon however 30 years ago playing a 42 game season. Chris Wilder's side are also looking to win their first game in over two months, having gone 10 consecutive games without a win but it is nigh on impossible to win a game with the rate the Sheffield side concede at. In their last two games, the Blades conceded 4 goals at Old Trafford after twice going ahead and 4 at home to 19th placed Burnley.

Team news

Last time out saw the long-awaited return of Callum Wilson. The England international managed 25 minutes coming on as a substitute against Palace for the Magpies in what was maybe the only positive to take from what was a drab away performance from Eddie Howe's side. Eddie Howe spoke of how happy he was with Wilson's cameo, highlighting his dangerous moments in the game. Saturday's game will represent a good opportunity for the striker to get on the scoresheet as he looks to put an end to his five game spell without a goal.

Tino Livramento made the bench last time out but was not risked as Eddie Howe did not want to aggravate an injury that was still causing him problems in the week. The Blades game may represent an opportunity for the young defender to play his way back to fitness for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe also provided an update in his press conference around the health of the squad, stating that there were only 12 first-team players in some training sessions this week. Newcastle United remain without a host of players. Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are also expected to miss a decent proportion of the 2024/25 campaign. Sandro Tonali is suspended until August at the earliest due to gambling irregularities, while Lewis Miley and Joe Willock are ruled out for the season through surgery and Matt Targett also looks likely to miss the remainder of the campaign.

There does seem to be some relief for Newcastle around the corner on the injury front however. Nick Pope is getting closer to first team action with Howe saying he has started training with the squad. Meanwhile, he said Miguel Almirón could be back next week and that Joelinton is also nearing a return.

Chris Wilder’s side announced in his press conference that striker Oliver McBurnie would miss the remainder of the campaign through injury. McBurnie is the side's top goalscorer this season and represents a big loss for the Blades. The Scotland international came off in the side's 4-1 home defeat to Burnley and missed the last game at Old Trafford.

James McAtee is also a doubt for Saturday's fixture, having been forced off with a groin injury at Old Trafford but Wilder is hopeful Jayden Bogle, a goalscorer in Wednesday night's Manchester United fixture, will be able to start in the North East.

George Baldock, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Jack Robinson, Rhian Brewster, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham remain out for the trip up North to St James's Park.

Likely line-ups

Dúbravka; Hall, Burn, Schär, Krafth; Anderson; Guimarães, Longstaff; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

Foderingham; Trusty, Holgate, Ahmedodzic; Osborne, Souza, Arblaster, Hamer, Bogle; Archer, Brereton Díaz

Key Players

Anthony Gordon

In the reverse fixture, Anthony Gordon was absolutely electric throughout. The England international, who remains in with a strong chance of making the squad for Euro 2024 this summer, was introduced off the bench after an injury early on to Harvey Barnes. The winger was unplayable and provided a goal and an assist on a day which saw Newcastle score eight goals from eight different goalscorers, a Premier League record. It remains Gordon's only goal on the road this season in the league. In comparison, the youngster has played in all but one home league game this season, with a record of nine goals and six assists in 16 home league games, averaging nearly one goal contribution per game. Gordon has combined well with star striker Alexander Isak, as well as Harvey Barnes on the other side, a front three option not often available to Eddie Howe this season.

Oliver Arblaster

The young central midfielder captained the Blades in the away defeat at Old Trafford last time out in what was a big vote of confidence from manager Chris Wilder. The 19 year old central midfielder is one of the few positives the Steel City club can take from a season which has been a damp squib after they gained promotion from the Championship last season. Arblaster, a boyhood Sheffield United fan, has impressed since coming into the team and looks a good prospect. The emergence of Arblaster will be important to freshen things up next season which will likely see the Blades facing a constrained transfer budget given their financial struggles.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game takes place at St James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 15:00 GMT on Saturday afternoon.

Where can I watch?

The game has not been picked to be broadcast in the UK.