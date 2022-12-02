Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks of December 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Los Angeles LakersLast Lineup
The last five of the Los Angeles Lakers:
Troy Brown Jr., Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Milwaukee Bucks Last Lineup
Milwaukee Buck's Ultimate Quintet:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, and Grayson Allen.
Los Angeles Lakers Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First, power forward LeBron James (#6), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his 19th year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Anthony Davis (#3) who this season has managed to average 26.3 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Russell Westbrook (#0) is the third most important player on the team, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourteenth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
Los Angeles Lakers in the tournament
The Los Angeles Lakers started the tournament very badly by losing almost all their first games of the season, this year they are a strong team that competes for the championship. They had a bad start in the 2022-2023 season, with 8 wins and 12 losses, they are in thirteenth place in the Western Conference. Last tournament they were left out of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament. Their last game was on November 30 against the Portland Trail Blazers, where the Los Angeles Lakers won 128-109 at Crypto.com Arena, earning their eighth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the series, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Milwaukee Bucks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First the center Giannis Antetokounmpo (#34), he is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his ninth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 31.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Brook Lopez (#11) who this season has managed to average 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jrue Holiday (#21) will be key to making assists, last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA, this season he has averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists.
Milwaukee Bucks in the tournament
The Milwaukee Bucks have played very well at the beginning of this season, this year they are once again a strong team that competes in the Eastern Conference. They had an excellent start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 15 wins and 5 losses, they are in second position in the Eastern Conference. Last season they lost in the playoffs and their goal this year is to re-enter the postseason, to achieve this they must win as many games as possible. His last game was on November 30 against the New York Knicks, where the Milwaukee Bucks won 109-103 at Madison Square Garden and thus earned his fifteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Fiserv Forum will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since August 26, 2018, it is the home of the Milwaukee Bucks, it cost 524 million dollars to build and has a capacity of 17,500 spectators.