Just about 70 games into this season, we find ourselves watching some extremely competitive and enjoyable basketball league-wide. With players locking in as the postseason inches closer, and with referees making far less generous calls since the All-Star break, the general intensity and physical competitiveness from all teams has been amplified. The Western conference is currently a complete toss up, with extremely close battles on display taking place both near the top of the rankings, all the way down to the play-in section of the conference. The Eastern conference, although more clear-cut than the West, is also extremely competitive. Today’s discussion will focus on what I predict to be the Eastern Conference Finals matchup (as I’m sure a lot of others do too).

The best performing team in the NBA today is the Boston Celtics, and I feel as though a mix of their blossoming roster talent and their recent experience in the postseason has prepared them adequately for the season they are pushing for this year. Despite their slower start to the season, the newly formed superstar duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard is leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a late push. Their team chemistry and morale have clearly improved over the course of the season, and the comfort level whilst playing together has quite visibly elevated, too. As the two front-runners in the East, I believe that we could see a very thrilling 7-game series between these two powerhouse franchises to determine which of them will be heading to the NBA Finals.

Where Do the Boston Celtics Stand?

As of today, the Boston Celtics currently sit atop the Eastern conference with a record of 56 wins and 14 losses, which is a league-best. A noteworthy feat is that they have only lost 3 games at home this entire season, which is a great thing for the team as things currently stand. Assuming they maintain the best record in the league, they will earn home-court advantage in every potential playoff round they partake in, all the way up to the NBA Finals. This can make all the difference for a team that is hungry for a championship title, having gotten a taste of the finals during their defeat to Finals MVP Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2022. The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 appearances, and are currently on an eight game winning streak, which is currently the longest active streak in the league. Jayson Tatum is leading Boston’s charge and is playing like an MVP candidate on the league’s best squad. He is surrounded by key pieces including Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday, as well as other players who have stepped into and embodied their roles such as Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and even a returning Al Horford. The core of their rotation seems to have come together and meshed very well over the last few years, and the newest additions to their already-deep roster have only strengthened Boston’s chances at making a lot of noise in the postseason.

Boston Celtics players - image obtained via Yahoo Sports

Where do the Milwaukee Bucks Stand?

The Milwaukee Bucks have faced their share of injury struggles, which has made it difficult for their newly acquired superstar Damian Lillard to settle into his new locker room and find some continuity in his growing experience playing with the squad. Despite this concern, recently hired head coach Doc Rivers has already vocalized his focus on ensuring that the Bucks’ trio of Giannis, Lillard, and Middleton are able to stay healthy and contribute accordingly to lead their talented roster on a deep postseason run. The Bucks currently sit at second place in the East, with a record of 45 wins and 25 losses (the fifth best record in the league currently). They have won 6 of their last 10 games, two of which have come without face of the franchise Giannis Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton’s return has looked efficient and promising so far, leaving Doc Rivers in a position of control and hopefulness as we get closer to the postseason, where the Bucks are looking to make another NBA Finals appearance.

Milwaukee Bucks players - image obtained via The Ringer

BOS vs MIL - Most Recent Matchup

A few days ago, us fans were gifted the opportunity to watch these two Eastern conference juggernauts face off with one another, in what I considered to be the Eastern Conference Finals preview game. Despite Giannis’ absence due to injury, the game was a great display of both offensive and defensive prowess amongst the two rosters, and what seems to be a very physical and high-intensity rivalry brewing between opposing players. Dame and Tatum respectively led their squads on the night. The former ended the matchup with a stat line of 32 points, 6 assists, and 4 rebounds, and the latter finished the game with 31 points, 4 assists, and 8 rebounds of his own. The final score ended as 122-119 in favor of the Celtics, but the Antetokounmpo-less Bucks’ fourth quarter push almost saw them erase a 20 point deficit to steal the game in TD Garden. Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton stepped up late in the game to help Lillard find some offensive rhythm for the team, however their efforts were just not enough to make the difference that night.

A Matchup to Keep an Eye on

The level of competitiveness that was on display is something to definitely look forward to in a potential future series between the two squads. This is especially the case given that both teams have seemingly only improved as the season has progressed. Furthermore, it is clear to see that both rosters have found and built their squad identities. Players are coming together more now than at any other point during the season, as all eyes are beginning to hone in on the prize. The Conference Finals are set to begin on May 21st, and as things currently stand with Boston ranked first and Milwaukee ranked second in the East, we could have a very enticing ECF matchup on our hands.