Basketball History: West Virginia Mountaineers
The golden era of West Virginia basketball spanned much of the 1940s. '50s and '60s and produced its share of legends including Mark Workman and the two Rods---"Hot Rod" Hundley and Rod Thorn. But its undisputed Golden Boy was Jerry West, aka Zeke from Cabin Creek. The rest of the century has been relatively quiet but the latest coaches, John Beilein and Bob Huggins have gotten Mountaineer fans revved for the 21st century revival.