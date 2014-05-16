Illinois Top 4 High School Players In The 2015 Recruiting Class

1. Charles Matthews

College: Committed to Kentucky

Position: Shooting Guard

High School: St. Rita of Cascia High School

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CMATT_4

Matthews was one of the first players in the recruiting class of 2015 to receive an offer from the University of Kentucky and was the first recruit to commit to Kentucky from his class.

The 6'5" 185 lb combo guard got his first visit from coach Calipari in April of 2013, and coach Cal stayed in contact with him throughout the entire recruiting process. Matthews had ties to the Kentucky program before he even committed. Gary DeCesare (Matthews high school coach) is the former coach at St. Raymond's High School in New York, where one of his best players at the time was Kentucky's assistant Orlando Antigua. Matthews was also teammates with 2014 McDonald All American Tyler Ulis during the Chicago Meanstreets summer program, the same program that developed Derrick Rose, Anthony Davis and both of them were #1 overall draft picks.



Matthews has the skills and size to play the 1 and 2 positions, and he prides himself as a defender and his speed and length allows him to effectively defend a wide range of opponents.

2. Jalen Brunson

College: Undecided (Offers: Creighton, DePaul, Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue, SMU, Xavier)

Position: Point Guard

High School: Adlai E. Stevenson High School

Hometown: Lincolnshire, IL

Twitter: http://twitter.com/jbcrossover5

The 6-foot-2 Stevenson (Ill.) product was fantastic at the Nike EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) in Sacramento, CA, averaging 16.3 points and 4.3 rebounds, while also leading the event in assists with 9.3 per game. He might not be the best overall guard in the country, but in terms of a pure point guard, there are none better than Brunson.



Brunson has a high basketball IQ who knows how to run an offense and get the ball where it needs to be – while also possessing the ability to create his own shot if necessary.

3. D.J. Williams

College: Committed to Illinois

Position: Small Forward

High School: Chicago Simeon

Hometown: Chicago, IL

William is the first Simeon product to make a commitment decision in his junior year, thanks in large part to coach Robert Smith allowing juniors to make up their minds sooner. Williams is a solid prospect and is ranked 44th by 247, 29th by ESPN, and 45th by Rivals. Although he is not a homerun of a recruit, this puts him firmly in the Quentin Snyder/Leron Black range and that's a pretty good talent range to be snagging very early commits from. The 30-50 range is rapidly becoming our new normal, which is fun. Williams is looking towards being a facilitator down the line. The 6-foot-7 wing runs the point at Chicago Simeon. Although he hasn't put up the big numbers that the other future Illini have, Williams is a huge part of the Simeon squad. He has the occasional highlight reel play, followed by stretches where he defers to teammates and isn't as assertive.

4. Joseph Toye

College: Committed to Vanderbilt

Position: Small Forward

High School: La Lumiere School

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Twitter: https://twitter.com/J_toyestory

Toye is an athletic, 6-foot-7 wing from Chicago that is still developing his perimeter game, and he can play multiple positions and had a solid school year all season for the Lakers. He showed an improved outside jumper, a solid ability to get to the rim, and potential to be a plus defender as well. He ranks No. 88 in the Class of 2015. Toye will join Camron Justice, a three-star shooting guard from Kentucky that committed earlier this month, in Vanderbilt’s 2015 class. And he can play multiple positions and had a solid school year all season for the Lakers. He showed an improved outside jumper, a solid ability to get to the rim, and potential to be a plus defender as well. Currently Toye is viewed as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 small forward in the country. This is a big start to the 2015 recruiting class for Vanderbilt.