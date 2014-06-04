Top 5 Players In The 2015 College Basketball Recruiting Class
Max Preps

1. Ivan Rabb

  • ​College: Undecided
  • Position: Power Forward
  • High School: Bishop O Dowd
  • Hometown: Oakland, CA
  • Twitter: https://twitter.com/YoungIvee
  • The five-star player is dynamic player who plays above the rim and can be a force on both sides of the court. Rabb is 6-foot-9 and can play both power forward and center. Rabb is being pursued by almost every big time basketball program and will be a hot topic until he commits. Rabb currently has offers from: Arizona, California, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA, USC.