Top 5 Players In The 2015 College Basketball Recruiting Class

1. Ivan Rabb

College : Undecided

Position: Power Forward

High School: Bishop O Dowd

Hometown: Oakland, CA

Twitter: https://twitter.com/YoungIvee



The five-star player is dynamic player who plays above the rim and can be a force on both sides of the court. Rabb is 6-foot-9 and can play both power forward and center. Rabb is being pursued by almost every big time basketball program and will be a hot topic until he commits. Rabb currently has offers from: Arizona, California, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA, USC.





2. Ben Simmons College: Commited to LSU Position: Power Forward High School: Montverde Academy Hometown: Melbourne, AUS Twitter: https://twitter.com/BenSimmons25 Simmons is a fine southpaw shooter with a smooth stroke and sufficient range to the three-point stripe. He also uses his size to scorer over smaller or slower defenders from the middle areas. He also can score via post-ups and can create for himself off the dribble in certain matchups. He's talented enough athletically at 6-8 to dunk on a shotblocker or generally to play at a very fast tempo. His hands are huge and he's a great chest passer.



3. Malik Newman

College: Undecided

Position: Shooting Guard

High School: Callaway High School

Hometown: Jackson, MS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iammaliknewman

Newman is a supreme scorer with athleticism, skill and intangibles. He creates his own shot nearly as well as anyone in high school basketball, regardless of class. He buries threes, generates mid-range offense and attacks all the way to the basket. He's slightly short for a wing and must improve his floor command in order to become a point guard, but clearly his future is very bright. Newman currently has offers from: Alabama, Mississippi State.

4. Diamond Stone

College: Undecided

Position: Center

High School: Dominican High School

Hometown: Milwaukee, WI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Diamond_Stone33

Stone's footwork is highly refined for a young center, and he delivers via turnaround jump shots, hooks and, of course, dunks. Because he's both tall and solidly built, he projects long-term as a power low-block scorer who also possesses a finesse scoring touch. Stone can step out to 12-15 feet in and knock down shots already, and his range should expand over time. athleticism doesn't overwhelm, but he certainly isn't suffering from a deficit. Stone currently has offers from: Arizona, UCONN, DePaul, Duke, Florida, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Marquette, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Tulsa, UCLA, USC and Wisconsin.

5. Henry Ellenson

College: Undecided

Position: Power Forward

High School: Rich Lake High School

Hometown: Rich Lake, WI

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hjellenson

From his junior to senior summer, Ellenson has changed his body and has improved his conditioning. At 6-foot-10, he has a 7-2 wingspan. With improved conditioning, Ellenson is more mobile and athletic. He has good hands, scoring moves on the block and can face the rim for jump shots. He's a good area rebounder with good instincts. He could played tougher and will need to get stronger, but he's going in a great direction as a prospect. Ellenson currently has offers from: Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Georgetown, Iowa State, Marquette, Minnesota, North Carolina and UCLA.