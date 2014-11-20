Arizona Wildcats Throw Down UC-Irvine In Tough Test
Photo Courtesy of ArizonaWildcats.com

UC-Irvine is expected to be one of the best mid-major programs in college basketball this season, and for a half they showed just how good they could be by leading the #2 Arizona Wildcats 29-26 at intermission. However, the Wildcats unleashed a decidedly more effective defense in the second half and took a much more difficult than expected 71-54 victory at the McKale Center on the University of Arizona campus Wednesday night.

Trailing by three at the half and even into the early moments of the second frame, Arizona finally clamped down on defense and held the Anteaters scoreless over a six minutes span that resulted in a game-deciding 15-0 run.

"We can't play any harder or more together on defense," Arizona coach Sean Miller said. "As our offense grows and develops and it will continue to get better, we have to be dominant defensively and that's what won the game tonight."

The highlight of the night belonged to Arizona’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who rose up and flushed a left-handed dunk over the outstretched arm of Mamadou Ndiaye, UC-Irvine’s 7’6” center.