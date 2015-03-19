Panthers Pounce: Georgia State Shocks Baylor On Game Winning Three By R.J. Hunter

The Georgia State Panthers and Baylor Bears came into Jacksonville, Florida looking for a hot start to the NCAA Tournament, but the folks from Waco were the massive favorites. Although Baylor dominated on the boards in the first half but a squandered 11 point lead with 2:54 left helped set up a game winning three by R.J. Hunter to shock the college basketball world with a 57-56 win.

Georgia State started the game cold early in the game as they shot 1/4. Baylor had the early lead at 14-6 that came from two Kenny Cherry three pointers. The Bears were hot as they started 7/7 from the field. Markus Crider then made it a 17-10 game with 10:55 left. R.J. Hunter had a cold start but knocked down a three that made it 17-12. It was soon a 17-14 game that was created on a 8-1 Georgia State run. The Panthers soon made 6/7 shots and it was tied up at 19 with 7:37 left. GSU took their first lead on a bucket by Kevin Ware with 4:15 left in the first half. A three pointer at the buzzer would give Baylor a 33-30 lead heading into halftime. Taurean Prince had 10 points for the Bears.

Kevin Ware quickly got Georgia State the lead early in the second half on a jumper that made it 32-30. Baylor would regroup and Royce O'Neale knocked down a three ball that made it a 49-42 ballgame off of a 7-0 Baylor run. The Bears would then score 10 straight points and had a 10 point lead at 52-42. They were on a 10-2 run. Georgia State only had four points in the last 12 minutes. R.J. Hunter was on a cold spell but knocked down a three that made it 56-53 with 1:07 left. Georgia State was on a 10-0 run. The Panthers had the last possession of the game down 56-54. R.J. Hunter would take a long three from the top of the key and nailed it with 2 seconds. left. Georgia State would hold on to win the game and pull off a major upset. Hunter finished with 16 points.

R.J Hunter and his father Ron Hunter (the Georgia State head coach) shared a memorable postgame moment together as the Panthers move on to the round of 32. They will play the winner of Xavier-Ole Miss.