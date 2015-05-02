Top-5 Recruit Jaylen Brown Chooses California Over Kentucky And Others

The Good Lord has looked over the city of Berkeley on this fine evening. California’s Cuonzo Martin has locked up the number 4 overall recruit, according to ESPN, Jaylen Brown. Brown and top recruit Ivan Rabb had rumors of wanting to team up, but the reality of Brown going across the country wasn’t great odds.

Cal was given just a 5% chance to land Jaylen Brown, according to the crystal ball of 247sports.com

Jaylen Brown poses a huge threat to the Pac-12, and a huge boost to the California Golden Bears. A presumed starting 5 would be Tyrone Wallace, Jabari Bird, Jordan Matthews, and Ivan Rabb. ESPN Recruiting insider Jeff Borzello says this is “A starting five that can stack up with anyone in the country.”

Borzello wasn’t kidding. This Cal lineup now has some serious potential in at least a Sweet-16 run. Returning Senior guard Tyrone Wallace leading the charge was part of the glue for this idea to really work out. Nearly no one thought this idea would even work out. Rabb, Brown, and Swanigan had all rumors about teaming up, but with Swanigan choosing Michigan State, it seems like a done deal that MAYBE Cal would land Rabb.

Jaylen Brown, standing at 6’7” 217 gives some real skill to the small forward/power forward position. Cal is small this season, but so athletic with these moves that Cuonzo Martin has done.

For Northern California fans, like yours truly, this move is big. Cal hasn’t seen something this special since Jason Kidd went to Cal. Is it basketball season yet? It's time to start counting down the days.