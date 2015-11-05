North Carolina Tar Heels To Be Without Marcus Paige For 3-4 Weeks (Fractured Finger)
USA Today Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels are ranked #1 in the nation to start the season once again, and expectations for Roy Williams's squad are soaring. However, the team suffered a blow Wednesday as they learned that their superstar point guard Marcus Paige will be out for the first 3-4 weeks of the 2015-16 college basketball season due to a fractured finger on his non-shooting hand.

The oft-injured but brilliantly talented Paige was injured during practice on Tuesday, according to the team. When healthy, he is electric from the backcourt, hitting a high percentage of the long ball and garnering numerous assists each game. Paige only seems to get better in crunch time, driving into the lane and hooking in some impressive layups when it matters.