Eli Carter Leads Boston College Eagles To 75-49 Season-Opening Win Over St. Francis (NY) Terriers
Photo via Jim Davis (Boston Globe)

After transferring from the Florida Gators prior to this season, senior shooting guard Eli Carter knew heading into the opening contest of the 2015-16 campaign that much of the Boston College Eagles' (1-0) ability to score would rest on his shoulders. 

Carter obliged with a tremendous performance, receiving some assistance from the Eagles core of freshman, as well. 

Shooting 10-for-19 from the field in 27 minutes of action, Carter accounted for 23 points in addition to his seven assists, leading Boston College to a commanding 75-49 victory over the St. Francis (NY) Terriers (0-1) at Conte Forum to open up the season. 