Duke Blue Devils Defeat Boston College Eagles On The Road In ACC Opener, 81-64
Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports

The Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 1-0 ACC) would play their first true road game of the season, and it would be in their ACC opener against the Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC). Brandon Ingram would lead the way for the 15th ranked Blue Devils as they defeated Boston College with ease, 81-64.

Ingram Impresses In First ACC Game

Ingram led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. He added nine rebounds, three assists, and knocked down four three-pointers. Two of his 25 came on this thunderous two-handed slam: