Duke Blue Devils Defeat Boston College Eagles On The Road In ACC Opener, 81-64

The Duke Blue Devils (12-2, 1-0 ACC) would play their first true road game of the season, and it would be in their ACC opener against the Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC). Brandon Ingram would lead the way for the 15th ranked Blue Devils as they defeated Boston College with ease, 81-64.

Ingram Impresses In First ACC Game

Ingram led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. He added nine rebounds, three assists, and knocked down four three-pointers. Two of his 25 came on this thunderous two-handed slam:

After coming off a career-high 33 points against Long Beach State, Grayson Allen finished the game with 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Luke Kennard came off the bench with instant offense with 17 points (7-of-11) and five rebounds. Matt Jones added 16 points and three steals.

Boston College was led by point guard Eli Carter with 19 points and five assists. Freshman Jerome Robinson finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, while senior big man Dennis Clifford added 12 points and five rebounds.

Duke Would Come From Behind To Lead Comfortably

It was a sluggish start for both teams, but with 12:50 remaining in the first half the Eagles led 12-6, eight of those points coming from Carter. However, Duke would respond with a 12-2 run, spearheaded by a Grayson Allen steal and slam.

The Blue Devils would extend their lead as they were aggressive on offense, getting to the free throw line and putting the Eagles in foul trouble. Duke would get to the charity stipe on four straight offensive possessions, making all eight of their attempts. They would end the first half on a 19-7 run, leading 37-24 at the intermission.

Blue Devils Hold Off Comeback

Duke would extend their lead to 21 points with 10:48 remaining in regulation, but Boston College wouldn’t quit as they immediately responded with a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 11. That would be the closest the Eagles would get as Duke would continue to make plays and hold off a potential comeback from Boston College.

After a shaky start offensively, the Blue Devils would finish the game shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from behind the arc (8-of-23). Despite the victory, coach Mike Krzyzewski can’t be thrilled with the 16 turnovers from his Duke team.

Unbeatable In Openers

Under Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke Blue Devils are 28-8 in ACC openers. They continued their dominance against Boston College, extending their record to 19-2. The last time the Eagles defeated Duke was back in 2009.

Up Next

The Duke Blue Devils will stay on the road and face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Boston College will stay home and host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Thursday.