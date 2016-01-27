20 Kentucky Wildcats In Rhythm Before Facing Missouri Tigers

Missouri and Kentucky's series has been a lopsided affair for half a century. Despite the Tigers joining the SEC in 2012, the Wildcats hold a perfect 8-0 record against Missouri dating back to 1960.

SEC Curse

When Texas A&M and Missouri first arrived in the SEC, they didn't hit the ground running. It took the Aggies three years to break the top 10 in either national poll.

Missouri, however, has yet to recover. Their final year in the Big 12 was their best in recent memory, but ended in a heartbreaking way before switching to the SEC.

Missouri's struggles never seem to end, after hiring a new coach and losing players in transfer situations. Kim Anderson has plenty of work to do with his team.

Skal's Game

There's only one Missouri player on roster reaching 6'10, and Ryan Rosburg plays limited minutes due to foul trouble or fatigue.

Skal Labissiere had a resurgence when Kentucky played at Arkansas last week, and he needs to show up again after playing only five minutes against Vanderbilt.

He's shown he's capable of greatness, as his jump shot and post moves are phenomenal when he catches the ball cleanly. Kentucky needs to allow their big to take the ball at the top of the key and make his own shots, as he looks more comfortable doing so.

Ulis - Clark

Tyler Ulis gets the defensive assignment of the best back court scorer every game. Understandably so, as Ulis' defense is a smothering, non-stop hazing of the offensive player.

Whether we'll see Wes Clark guarding Ulis is questionable. Clark isn't much taller than Ulis, but Ulis is much faster and more talented than Clark.

Missouri will need complete focus from either Clark or Terrence Phillips. Those two are the only players Missouri has that are even remotely capable of keeping up with Ulis.

But if Kentucky's success was based on how well teams keep up with Ulis, then the Wildcats would be 19-0.

Momentum Needed

Kentucky needs to make a statement against a team they should blow out on any given night. Their following game will prove to be the biggest test of the season for the Wildcats.

Kentucky follows up Missouri with a trip to play at Kansas. The Jayhawks have looked a little unstable lately, but there will be no doubt that team wants blood after Kentucky's 32-point beat down in the Champion's Classic a year ago.

A messy game against Missouri could let fans know how their game with Kansas will turn out. The Wildcats need to take a nice three-game winning streak without issues into Allen Fieldhouse.

Players to Watch

Alex Poythress- Poythress had a fantastic game in the 100th time he put on a Kentucky jersey last time out versus Vanderbilt. With the size difference down low and Derek Willis attracting attention on the outside, Poythress should have no trouble with one-on-one battles.

Kevin Puryear- Kentucky has been burned by true post players all year, and Puryear has the back-to-the-basket game down. He'll likely see Poythress and Willis guarding him, two matchups he can exploit with his big frame.