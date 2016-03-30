Baker And VanVleet Leave Lasting Legacy, But Future Still Remains Bright For Wichita State Basketball
The team huddles up before a game at Charles Koch Arena. Photo courtesy of Peter G, Aiken/USA TODAY Sports.

Unfortunately for Wichita State basketball fans and just college basketball fans in general, the Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker era at Wichita State is over. Their run ended last Saturday in a 65-57 loss in the Round of 32 to the Miami Hurricanes. But just because VanVleet and Baker will not be on the team next year, doesn’t mean the Shockers won’t contend next year. This article will reflect on the accomplishments of both Baker and VanVleet but also a look into the 2016-17 season for the Shockers.

Coming out of high school, Fred VanVleet was not a highly touted prospect. He was rated as a three star recruit by Rivals and then chose Wichita State over Colorado State in the end. The Scott City, KS native Ron Baker would also join VanVleet. But what would almost immediately come in that season when they both arrived would be nearly unheralded. 

New Beginnings

The Shockers exploded onto the scene, starting the season 12-1 in out of conference play including wins over Iowa and VCU. Wichita State then concluded the regular season by going 12-6 in conference play. In the conference tournament, the two seed Shockers reached the MVC Championship. But they were upended 68-65 by the Doug McDermott led Creighton Blue Jays, who were also the one seed in the tournament. On Selection Sunday, the Shockers were selected as a nine seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In the opening round, the Shockers were pinned up against the eight seed Pittsburgh Panthers. But the Shockers blew right passed Pitt, winning 73-55 and advancing to the Round of 32 to take on the one seed Gonzaga. In a game when no one thought the Shox had a chance, they came out swinging.

The Shockers jumped out in front and had a tip in buzzer beater to lead 36-31 at the half. But the Zags pulled ahead by four late in the game. But the Shockers regained the lead by one, and then went on a 12-7 run to end the game and upset #1 Gonzaga 76-70 to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2006.

Then the Shockers faced an unlikely opponent in the Sweet Sixteen. That would be 13-seed La Salle. After struggling in the first half, the Shockers pulled away in the second half, and win it 72-58.  The Shockers were headed to the Elite Eight for the first time in over 30 years. It would not come easy, as the Shockers would face two seed Ohio State.

The Shockers would once again have to defy odds and shock the world to move on to the Final Four. It appeared as if they were going to do just that. The Shockers dominated the Buckeyes, and led by double digits at the half (33-20). The Shockers led by as much as 17 in the second half. It seemed like the Shockers trip to the Final Four,

But Ohio State stormed back, narrowing the deficit to three at 62-59. But Tekele Cotton of Wichita State would nail a three with just over two minutes remaining and the Shockers would never look back. Georgia Dome, here they come.

Wichita State took on the one seed Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia. From the opening tip, a majority of the viewers thought Wichita State was going to be headed to the National Championship. They held the lead for a majority of the game and had a two-point lead with just six minutes remaining. But powerhouse Louisville just proved to be too much, and escaped a Shocker upset, beating them 72-68. Louisville also went on to win the National Championship, beating the Michigan Wolverines in the title game.

Unfortunately the Shockers didn’t make it all the way but nonetheless, defied the odds by making it to the Final Four as a nine seed and also being a mid-major school. After this run to the Final Four, expectations would go nowhere but up from there on out for Wichita State.