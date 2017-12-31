(Photomontage: VAVEL)

College Basketball

Photos and images of Western Michigan University 67-58 over Bowling Green
Jasmyn Walker (34) defends Carly Santoro (14). Photo: Walter Cronk

Photos and images of Western Michigan University 67-58 over Bowling Green

VAVEL USA presents you the the best images of Western Michigan University's win over Bowling Green

michiganphotog
Walter Cronk
Carly Santoro (14) looks to get around Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Carly Santoro (14) looks to get around Jordan Walker (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) tries to block the shot of Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) tries to block the shot of Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jordan Walker (23) attempts the open jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Jordan Walker (23) attempts the open jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) attempts to get to the basket past Haley Puk (33). Photo: Walter Cronk
Deja Wimby (4) attempts to get to the basket past Haley Puk (33). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) tries to get the shot off above Carly Santoro (14). Photo: Walter Cronk
Jasmyn Walker (34) tries to get the shot off above Carly Santoro (14). Photo: Walter Cronk
LaTondra Brooks (32) takes the shot around Caterrion Thompson (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
LaTondra Brooks (32) takes the shot around Caterrion Thompson (23). Photo: Walter Cronk
Nina Farkic (5) eyes the basket with Sydney Lambert (13) closing in on her. Photo: Walter Cronk
Nina Farkic (5) eyes the basket with Sydney Lambert (13) closing in on her. Photo: Walter Cronk
Meredith Miller (22) takes the shot with Jane Uecker (24) in her face. Photo: Walter Cronk
Meredith Miller (22) takes the shot with Jane Uecker (24) in her face. Photo: Walter Cronk
Carly Santoro (14) fights of three Western Michigan defenders for the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Carly Santoro (14) fights of three Western Michigan defenders for the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Kamrin Reed (11) gets a good look at a jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Kamrin Reed (11) gets a good look at a jump shot. Photo: Walter Cronk
Teammates check on Kamrin Reed (11) after she go's down with an injury. Photo: Walter Cronk
Teammates check on Kamrin Reed (11) after she go's down with an injury. Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) tries to get around Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) tries to get around Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) tries to block the shot of Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) tries to block the shot of Andrea Cecil (3). Photo: Walter Cronk
Marley Hill (33) post's up down low with Sierra Thompson (42) on her back in hopes of getting the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Marley Hill (33) post's up down low with Sierra Thompson (42) on her back in hopes of getting the ball. Photo: Walter Cronk
Sierra Thompson (42) takes the shot under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Sierra Thompson (42) takes the shot under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Sydney Lambert (13) drives to the hoop around Leighah-Amori Wool (24). Photo: Walter Cronk
Sydney Lambert (13) drives to the hoop around Leighah-Amori Wool (24). Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) fights for a rebound under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
Breanna Mobley (10) fights for a rebound under the basket. Photo: Walter Cronk
VAVEL Logo

College Basketball News

Loyola Chicago vs Michigan Live Stream Score in 2018 NCAA Final Four (57-69)

6 months ago

Kansas vs Villanova Live Score Stream in NCAA College Basketball Final Four (0-0)

6 months ago

Report: Jeff Capel to replace Kevin Stallings as Pitt basketball coach

6 months ago

Dan Hurley named new UConn men's basketball coach

6 months ago

Dave Padgett will not return as Louisville men's basketball coach

6 months ago

NCAA Tournament recap and Sweet 16 preview

6 months ago

Providence vs Villanova Live Stream Score and Updates of 2018 Big East Final

7 months ago

Stark leads Murray State past Belmont 68-51 for OVC crown, NCAA berth

7 months ago

2018 Metro Atlantic Athletic conference tournament preview: Rider, Canisius co-champions after dominating seasons

7 months ago

2018 Missouri Valley conference tournament preview: Loyola looks to complete magical season at Arch Madness

7 months ago

2018 Northeast Conference tournament preview: Wagner poised to finally break through

7 months ago