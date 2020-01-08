St. John’s vs Georgetown: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
#Hoyas with their 2nd-highest scoring 1st half of the season and lead St. John’s 53-26 at the break.— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 9, 2020
McClung with 21pts/5reb.
Mosely with 9pts/6asts.
Pickett with 8pts/6reb.#HOYASAXA #HOYASZN #WEAREGEORGETOWN
.@J_Mosely triple - this and another 3-pointer were part of a 16-0 run #HOYASAXA #HOYASZN #WEAREGEORGETOWN pic.twitter.com/ImkaJTTSD8— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 9, 2020
Georgetown up 20-7 run with Terrell Allen contributing four points so far #HOYASAXA #HOYASZN #WEAREGEORGETOWN pic.twitter.com/54Hcirsxl4— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 8, 2020
Tomorrow. 1.8.2020. 6:30pm. BIG EAST Home Opener vs. St. John’s #HOYASZN pic.twitter.com/N1LfVoPQ0Y— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 8, 2020
Mosely,Jagan
Allen,Terrell
Pickett,Jamorko
Yurtseven,Omer
The starting five for #SJUBB in the nation’s capital. pic.twitter.com/d33fCQmXg9— St. John's BBall (@StJohnsBBall) January 8, 2020
GAMEDAY!— Georgetown Hoops (@GeorgetownHoops) January 8, 2020
📍 @CapitalOneArena
⏰ 6:30pm ET
🆚 @StJohnsBBall
📺 FS1
📻 The Team 980#HOYASZN #WEAREGEORGETOWN pic.twitter.com/kvW2J0v2Oa
The first 300 students at tomorrow’s @GeorgetownHoops game will receive a WAG shirt! #HOYASAXA https://t.co/fLiG3mtdRG— Georgetown Hoyas (@GeorgetownHoyas) January 7, 2020