St. John’s vs Georgetown: LIVE Stream Online and Score Updates


60 LIVE live icon gif
H2 - 20:00
Second half is underway!
H1 Ends
Hoyas 53-26 Red Storm
Hoyas blowing out the Red Storm
H1 - 1:49
Made 3PT jumper by SJU #30 Figueroa, Lj at the outside center
H1 - 3:06
Made driving layup by SJU #3 Dunn, Rasheem in the paint
H1 - 3:27
Made 3PT jumper by GEO #4 Mosely, Jagan at the outside center
H1 - 6:20
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Allen (7pts) and McClung (14pts) have the Hoyas up 35-16 with 6:20 left in 1H.
H1 - 7:57
Made 3PT jumper by SJU #30 Figueroa, Lj at the outside left
H1 - 8:44
Made driving layup by GEO #2 Mcclung, Mac under the basket
H1 - 10:09
Made 3PT jumper by GEO #1 Pickett, Jamorko at the outside right
Terrell Allen doing work on the Red Storm
H1 - 11:58
Made pullup jumper by GEO #12 Allen, Terrell in the paint
H1 - 13:05
Made second-chance hookshot jumper by GEO #34 Wahab, Qudus in the paint off an opponent turnover
H1 - 13:59
10-0 run for Georgetown
H1 - 14:05
Made 3PT jumper by GEO #4 Mosely, Jagan at the outside leftwing
H1 - 15:40
Made 3PT jumper by GEO #2 Mcclung, Mac at the outside right on the fast break off an opponent turnover
H1 - 16:18
Made layup by GEO #2 Mcclung, Mac under the basket on the fast break off an opponent turnover
H1 - 17:04
Made driving layup by GEO #2 Mcclung, Mac under the basket
H1 - 17:23
Made layup by SJU #0 Heron, Mustapha under the basket
H1 - 18:20
Made dunk by GEO #44 Yurtseven, Omer under the basket
H1 - 20:00
Game is underway!
Tipoff coming soon
We are just a few minutes away from tipoff at DC!
As you can tell by their advert, this is a big game that can define Georgetown's season. 
Bounce Back
Both teams are looking for their first conference win this season after starting their Big East participation 0-2.
Georgetown starting five
McClung,Mac

Mosely,Jagan

Allen,Terrell

Pickett,Jamorko

Yurtseven,Omer

Take the floor to warm up
St. John's was the first team that pulled up to the arena for the pre game shoot around. 

St. John's starting five
Red Storm
Greg Williams Jr. (concussion protocol) will not suit up for tonight's game against Georgetown.
Our live coverage begins!
We are just one hour away from this 2020 Big East Game: St John's vs Georgetown.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Red Storm vs Hoyas. 
Last meeting
Last season, the Red Storm defeated the Hoyas in Washington for the first time since 2003, 97-94, in an overtime thriller.  Shamorie Ponds netted a season-high 37 points and LJ Figueroa nearly tallied a double-double with 11 points and nine boards.
Rivalry
St. John's and Georgetown will meet for the 114th time in the history of the two programs, a series that tilts 59-54 in favor of the Johnnies. 
Georgetown Hoyas
Georgetown (10-5, 0-2 BIG EAST) will play its first home game of conference play following a 78-62 falter at Seton Hall in its most recent outing on Friday night.  Sophomore guard Mac McClung scored a team-high 20 points in the loss.  The Gate City, Va., native is the team's second leading scorer this season at 15.9 points per game.

St. John's Red Storm
With an 11-2 non-conference record action including wins over a pair of current top-25 foes in West Virginia and Arizona, the Red Storm (11-4, 0-2 BIG EAST) will look to snap a two-game BIG EAST losing streak.

Tipoff time and Arena
The game will be played at the Capital One Arena with a 6:30pm ET tipoff.



 
How to watch St. John's vs GeorgetownLive TV and Stream
TV: FS1 Internet: VAVEL USA
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 NCAA Big East game: St. John's vs Georgetown.
Welcome!
My name is Eduardo Villalpando and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
