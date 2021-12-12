Goals and Highlights: Napoli 0-1 Empoli in Serie A
Picture: VAVEL

3:58 AM5 days ago

Highlights

3:56 AM5 days ago

2:04 PM6 days ago

Final Score

Empoli's triumph as a visitor:

2:00 PM6 days ago

90'+7'

The match ends in Naples:

Napoli 0-1 Empoli

1:55 PM6 days ago

90'+6'

Corner kick for Napoli.
1:50 PM6 days ago

90'+1'

Offside, Empoli.
1:45 PM6 days ago

90'

Attempt missed. Adam Ounas left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
1:40 PM6 days ago

87'

Substitution Napoli:

Kevin Malcuit replaces Eljif Elmas because of an injury.

1:35 PM6 days ago

87'

Corner kick for Napoli.
1:30 PM6 days ago

86'

Hand ball by Juan Jesus.
1:25 PM6 days ago

84'

Corner kick for Napoli.
1:20 PM6 days ago

83'

Attempt blocked. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
1:15 PM6 days ago

82'

Substitution Empoli:

Mattia Viti replaces Sebastiano Luperto.

1:10 PM6 days ago

80'

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner kick for Napoli.

1:05 PM6 days ago

79'

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. 
1:00 PM6 days ago

79'

Substitution Empoli:

Filippo Bandinelli replaces Szymon Zurkowski because of an injury.

12:55 PM6 days ago

72'

Attempt blocked. Andrea Petagna left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
12:50 PM6 days ago

70' GOAL

Goal! Empoli

Patrick Cutrone header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

12:45 PM6 days ago

69'

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
12:40 PM6 days ago

67'

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
12:35 PM6 days ago

66'

Offside, Empoli.
12:30 PM6 days ago

65'

Attempt saved. Matteo Politano left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. 

Corner kick for Napoli.

12:25 PM6 days ago

64'

Substitution Empoli:

Federico Di Francesco replaces Nedim Bajrami.

Samuele Ricci replaces Leo Stulac.

Nicolas Haas replaces Liam Henderson.

12:20 PM6 days ago

63'

Substitution Napoli:

Matteo Politano replaces Hirving Lozano.

Andrea Petagna replaces Dries Mertens.

André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Diego Demme.

12:15 PM6 days ago

60'

Szymon Zurkowski is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12:10 PM6 days ago

58'

Attempt blocked. Andrea Pinamonti right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. 
12:05 PM6 days ago

53'

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
12:00 PM6 days ago

51'

Attempt saved. Patrick Cutrone right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner kick for Empoli.

11:55 AM6 days ago

50'

Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
11:50 AM6 days ago

48'

Corner kick for Napoli.
11:45 AM6 days ago

47'

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left following a corner.
11:40 AM6 days ago

46'

Corner kick for Napoli.
11:35 AM6 days ago

Second half begins

The second half starts.
11:30 AM6 days ago

Half-Time

Napoli 0-0 Empoli
11:25 AM6 days ago

45'+2'

The first half ends:

Napoli 0-0 Empoli

11:20 AM6 days ago

45'+2'

Attempt saved. Nedim Bajrami right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
11:15 AM6 days ago

45'+1'

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
11:10 AM6 days ago

44'

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
11:05 AM6 days ago

42'

Attempt saved. Hirving Lozano right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
11:00 AM6 days ago

36'

Attempt missed. Nedim Bajrami right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
10:55 AM6 days ago

34'

Attempt blocked. Hirving Lozano left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
10:50 AM6 days ago

33'

Attempt missed. Nedim Bajrami right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
10:45 AM6 days ago

31'

Attempt missed. Andrea Pinamonti header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
10:40 AM6 days ago

30'

Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
10:35 AM6 days ago

27'

Attempt missed. Adam Ounas left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
10:30 AM6 days ago

23'

Eljif Elmas hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
10:25 AM6 days ago

23'

Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
10:20 AM6 days ago

22'

Substitution Napoli:

Lorenzo Insigne replaces Piotr Zielinski because of an injury.

10:15 AM6 days ago

21'

Attempt missed. Dries Mertens right footed shot from the right side of the box.
10:10 AM6 days ago

17'

Offside, Empoli.
10:05 AM6 days ago

15'

Corner kick for Empoli.
10:00 AM6 days ago

8'

Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
9:55 AM6 days ago

5'

Offside, Empoli.
9:50 AM6 days ago

3'

Corner kick for Napoli.
9:45 AM6 days ago

3'

Offside, Empoli.
9:40 AM6 days ago

Kick-off

Whistle the referee and start the game!
9:35 AM6 days ago

All Set

All ready ladies and gentlemen for the start of this match.

In a few minutes the initial whistle will be given.

9:30 AM6 days ago

They return to the locker room

The warm-up for both teams has finished, the players have returned to the locker room to prepare for the kickoff.

9:25 AM6 days ago

Warm-up

The teams took to the pitch of the San Paolo stadium to warm up before the game.

A good football game is expected tonight, a duel between two teams that come out to play with their best available men.

9:20 AM6 days ago

Empoli has arrived at the stadium

The visiting team has arrived at the stadium to face Napoli, after seeing the line-ups both teams go out onto the pitch with the best they have.

9:15 AM6 days ago

Lineup Empoli

This is Empoli's starting line-up to face Napoli:

9:10 AM6 days ago

Lineup Napoli

This is Napoli's starting eleven for tonight's game:

9:05 AM6 days ago

News from Empoli

After a long period on the bench, Nedim Bajrami found the net in the victory over Udinese and should start once again by supporting the loaned forward Andrea Pinamonti, who is the Azzurri's top scorer in Serie A this season with six goals, then also compensation last time.

Empoli is expected to leave young Mattia Viti behind for the trip to Naples, as Aurelio Andreazzoli enjoys a practically full squad for today's match.

9:00 AM6 days ago

News from Napoli

Coach Luciano Spalletti has struggled with injuries to his team, and after Hirving Lozano took a hit against Leicester, he will have his fingers crossed for Fabián Ruiz (groin) and Lorenzo Insigne (calf) to recover.

Stanislav Lobotka suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Atalanta last weekend, while top scorer Victor Osimhen was recently ruled out for several months with a broken cheekbone, and first teammates Andre-Frank Anguissa and Kalidou Koulibaly have since been marginalized.

Diego Demme must therefore continue in midfield, with Adam Ounas, who scored midweek, a likely inclusion in the three forwards, who will be led by Dries Mertens. Andrea Petagna, a much more conventional 'number nine' than the Belgian, is another option for the locals up front.

8:55 AM6 days ago

Get Started

We started the coverage of this Italian Serie A match.
Welcome.
8:50 AM6 days ago

8:40 AM6 days ago

What time is Napoli vs Empoli match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Empoli on December 12th, 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM in STAR+

Bolivia: 1:00 PM in STAR+

Brazil: 3:00 PM in STAR+

Chile: 2:00 PM in STAR+

Colombia: 12:00 PM in STAR+

Ecuador: 12:00 PM in STAR+

USA (ET): 12:00 PM in CBS / Paramount+

Spain: 6:00 PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar+

Mexico: 11:00 AM in ESPN / STAR+

Paraguay: 2:00 PM in STAR+

Peru: 12:00 PM in STAR+

Uruguay: 2:00 PM in STAR+

Venezuela: 1:00 PM in STAR+

8:35 AM6 days ago

Latest games between Napoli vs Empoli

The last five games between these two rivals have been even, with a balance of two wins, one loss and two draws in favor of Milan. The last time both teams played in this competition was on February 6, 2021 and the match ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of Milan.
8:30 AM6 days ago

Key player of Empoli

Patrick Cutrone is an Italian footballer who plays as a forward for Empoli in Serie A.

He is a very versatile player who can play at the top as a center forward or as a second forward, he even knows how to go out on the wings to accompany his teammates and improve the team's attack.

8:25 AM6 days ago

Key player of Napoli

Dries Mertens is a quick and skillful Belgian striker with a talent for scoring goals, who generally performs best in a 4–3–3 or 4–2–3–1 tactical formation, allowing him to perform better on the play field.

8:20 AM6 days ago

Probable lineups of Napoli vs Empoli

Napoli:
Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Elmas, Ounas; Mertens.

Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

 

Empoli:
Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Tonelli, Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Di Francesco.

Coach: Aurelio Andreazzoli.

8:15 AM6 days ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

Referee: LIVIO MARINELLI

Assistant referee 1: ALBERTO TEGONI

Assistant referee 2: ALESSANDRO CIPRESSA

Fourth Official: VALERIO MARINI

VAR: MAURIZIO MARIANI

Assistant VAR: STEFANO ALASSIO

8:10 AM6 days ago

This is how Napoli arrives

Empoli this week continued their winning streak in Serie A with a 3-1 win over Udinese in their final match. The Azzurri scored another victory to climb just below the half table, as goals from Petar Stojanovic, Nedim Bajrami and Andrea Pinamonti secured all three points for Aurelio Andreazzoli's side.

The team is undefeated in three games, scoring two wins and a draw, just four points behind Juventus and just two behind the seventh and eighth Roman clubs. Experienced manager Andreazzoli knows his team's goal is to stay in Serie A, but given his entrepreneurial game and his ability to deliver unlikely results, his fans can dream of reaching bigger things this season.

So far he has earned 23 points, his second-best prize at this stage of a top flight campaign, while racking up an impressive 23 goals - a club record after 16 Serie A games. So they travel. heading south in hopes of beating Napoli and continuing to climb the leaderboard.

8:05 AM6 days ago

This is how Napoli arrives

In the midst of an injury crisis at the club, Eljif Elmas was Napoli's savior on Thursday night, when they knocked Leicester City out of the UEFA Europa League and advanced to the knockout stages with a 3-2 win, sealing second place in Group C and a place in the playoffs against one of the third-party teams in the UEFA Champions League.

Luciano Spalletti's team have conceded nine goals in their last five league games, as many as in their previous 18 Serie A matches, following a 3-2 loss to Atalanta last Sunday, followed by two concession to Sassuolo and three to Inter. Despite taking a one-goal lead down the stretch of the game, Napoli was unraveled by Atalanta's relentless offensive attack, and after their long undefeated start, they were recently toppled from the top of Serie A and are now behind. of the two teams from Milan.

However, that loss was their first at home this season, and Napoli have won six of their eight games at San Paolo so far. The precedent is also on his side, for this match, as he has won his eight most recent matches against the Tuscan club.

8:00 AM6 days ago

The match will be played at Stadio San Paolo

The San Paolo Stadium is a stadium located in the Fuorigrotta neighborhood, in the city of Naples. It is the main sports facility in the city, it has multipurpose gyms and martial arts, an athletics track and a basketball field. It serves as the regular headquarters of the Napoli Serie A club.

It has a capacity for 54,726 people and was inaugurated on December 6, 1959. Its original name was Stadio del Sole, to later be renamed Stadio San Paolo. It was also the venue for the soccer tournament in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, the 1968 Euro Cup, the 1980 Euro Cup and the 1990 FIFA World Cup, to name a few.

7:55 AM6 days ago

