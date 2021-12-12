Goals and Highlights: Napoli 0-1 Empoli in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
Final Score
90'+7'
Napoli 0-1 Empoli
90'+6'
90'+1'
90'
87'
Kevin Malcuit replaces Eljif Elmas because of an injury.
87'
86'
84'
83'
82'
Mattia Viti replaces Sebastiano Luperto.
80'
Corner kick for Napoli.
79'
79'
Filippo Bandinelli replaces Szymon Zurkowski because of an injury.
72'
70' GOAL
Patrick Cutrone header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
69'
67'
66'
65'
Corner kick for Napoli.
64'
Federico Di Francesco replaces Nedim Bajrami.
Samuele Ricci replaces Leo Stulac.
Nicolas Haas replaces Liam Henderson.
63'
Matteo Politano replaces Hirving Lozano.
Andrea Petagna replaces Dries Mertens.
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Diego Demme.
60'
58'
53'
51'
Corner kick for Empoli.
50'
48'
47'
46'
Second half begins
Half-Time
45'+2'
Napoli 0-0 Empoli
45'+2'
45'+1'
44'
42'
36'
34'
33'
31'
30'
27'
23'
23'
22'
Lorenzo Insigne replaces Piotr Zielinski because of an injury.
21'
17'
15'
8'
5'
3'
3'
Kick-off
All Set
In a few minutes the initial whistle will be given.
They return to the locker room
Warm-up
A good football game is expected tonight, a duel between two teams that come out to play with their best available men.
Empoli has arrived at the stadium
Lineup Empoli
Lineup Napoli
News from Empoli
Empoli is expected to leave young Mattia Viti behind for the trip to Naples, as Aurelio Andreazzoli enjoys a practically full squad for today's match.
News from Napoli
Stanislav Lobotka suffered a hamstring injury in the loss to Atalanta last weekend, while top scorer Victor Osimhen was recently ruled out for several months with a broken cheekbone, and first teammates Andre-Frank Anguissa and Kalidou Koulibaly have since been marginalized.
Diego Demme must therefore continue in midfield, with Adam Ounas, who scored midweek, a likely inclusion in the three forwards, who will be led by Dries Mertens. Andrea Petagna, a much more conventional 'number nine' than the Belgian, is another option for the locals up front.
How to watch Napoli vs Empoli Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Napoli vs Empoli match for Serie A?
Argentina: 2:00 PM in STAR+
Bolivia: 1:00 PM in STAR+
Brazil: 3:00 PM in STAR+
Chile: 2:00 PM in STAR+
Colombia: 12:00 PM in STAR+
Ecuador: 12:00 PM in STAR+
USA (ET): 12:00 PM in CBS / Paramount+
Spain: 6:00 PM in Movistar Liga de Campeones / Movistar+
Mexico: 11:00 AM in ESPN / STAR+
Paraguay: 2:00 PM in STAR+
Peru: 12:00 PM in STAR+
Uruguay: 2:00 PM in STAR+
Venezuela: 1:00 PM in STAR+
Latest games between Napoli vs Empoli
Key player of Empoli
He is a very versatile player who can play at the top as a center forward or as a second forward, he even knows how to go out on the wings to accompany his teammates and improve the team's attack.
Key player of Napoli
Probable lineups of Napoli vs Empoli
Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Elmas, Ounas; Mertens.
Coach: Luciano Spalletti.
Empoli:
Vicario; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Tonelli, Parisi; Haas, Ricci, Zurkowski; Bajrami; Pinamonti, Di Francesco.
Coach: Aurelio Andreazzoli.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Assistant referee 1: ALBERTO TEGONI
Assistant referee 2: ALESSANDRO CIPRESSA
Fourth Official: VALERIO MARINI
VAR: MAURIZIO MARIANI
Assistant VAR: STEFANO ALASSIO
This is how Napoli arrives
The team is undefeated in three games, scoring two wins and a draw, just four points behind Juventus and just two behind the seventh and eighth Roman clubs. Experienced manager Andreazzoli knows his team's goal is to stay in Serie A, but given his entrepreneurial game and his ability to deliver unlikely results, his fans can dream of reaching bigger things this season.
So far he has earned 23 points, his second-best prize at this stage of a top flight campaign, while racking up an impressive 23 goals - a club record after 16 Serie A games. So they travel. heading south in hopes of beating Napoli and continuing to climb the leaderboard.
This is how Napoli arrives
Luciano Spalletti's team have conceded nine goals in their last five league games, as many as in their previous 18 Serie A matches, following a 3-2 loss to Atalanta last Sunday, followed by two concession to Sassuolo and three to Inter. Despite taking a one-goal lead down the stretch of the game, Napoli was unraveled by Atalanta's relentless offensive attack, and after their long undefeated start, they were recently toppled from the top of Serie A and are now behind. of the two teams from Milan.
However, that loss was their first at home this season, and Napoli have won six of their eight games at San Paolo so far. The precedent is also on his side, for this match, as he has won his eight most recent matches against the Tuscan club.
The match will be played at Stadio San Paolo
It has a capacity for 54,726 people and was inaugurated on December 6, 1959. Its original name was Stadio del Sole, to later be renamed Stadio San Paolo. It was also the venue for the soccer tournament in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, the 1968 Euro Cup, the 1980 Euro Cup and the 1990 FIFA World Cup, to name a few.
