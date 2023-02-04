Newcastle vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Match
Photo: Newcastle 

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham match live?

If you want to watch the game Newcastle vs West Ham live on TV, your options is: UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC

If you want to directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Newcastle vs West Ham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs West Ham of 4th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:30 pm: Star+

Bolivia 1:30 pm: Star+

Brazil 2:30 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 1:30 pm: Star+

Colombia 2 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2  pm: Star+

USA 12:30 pm ET: UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW

Spain 6 pm: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Mexico 11:30 m: Paramount+

Paraguay 12:30 pm: Star+

Peru 12:30 pm: Star+

Uruguay 2:30 pm: Star+

Venezuela 1:30 pm: Star+

7:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, David Moyes!

"Danny Ings is doing very well. He has a chance to be available on Saturday. So that's good news for us, but we have to evaluate and see how he is doing. We're not 100% sure about him yet. He's desperate to get back and he was very disappointed to get injured in the first 15 or 20 seconds (after coming on against Everton). We hope he's okay - he's certainly not 100% and we wouldn't be thinking or expecting him to be - but having him around is a big boost and he's an important player for us.

Gianluca is not available, Kurt Zouma is not available, Maxi Cornet is not available for Saturday. They are getting better and I couldn't give precise dates for any of them, but I hope they are going in the right direction. Maxi has gone back to France again - he is not yet ready to move up in training levels. We need to bring him in and hopefully get him back as soon as possible.

He needs to do a little more field work. He is working in the gym, he is exercising - look, he is not feeling his calf muscles anymore and he is feeling much better, but if you are asking, is he back to 100% yet? No, he's probably at 60% or 70% and hopefully it won't be too long.

7:45 AM2 hours ago
Photo: West Ham
Photo: West Ham
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for West Ham

Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Declan Rice, Emerson; Paquetá, Bowen; Antonio.
7:35 AM2 hours ago

West Ham's situation

David Moyes will be without Scamacca (knee), Zouma (thigh) and Cornet (calf), but Danny Ings is recovered and will be an option for the game.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Eddie Howe!

"It's not so difficult for me. My character is very stable and I immediately thought about West Ham and how we acted with certain things that happened, Bruno's red card for example. It's a little more difficult for the players, because they will have a lot of emotion on Tuesday and I think sometimes it's very hard to sleep after a game and all these things that influence how you feel in the next few days. We try to refocus the players and try to get their minds back in the now. West Ham is a very difficult game, so if we are off somehow, it will be more difficult.

Alex (Isak) made a vital contribution at that moment. With James Ward-Prowse's free-kick, naturally we discussed those situations a lot in preparation for the two games, knowing how good he is.  He was able to jump and block the free-kick, but took a blow to the side of his head. He had very mild signs of concussion, so we followed all the protocols. Whether he will be available or not, I'm not sure.

I think the two players (Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby) will be available. They trained well, doing some individual sessions during the (Southampton) game because they were not unfit to play. They trained with the group yesterday, although it was a small group, so they didn't train fully with the team, but both are fit and well. We think he (Ashby) is a player with huge potential and is very good athletically. He naturally needs time here to progress and develop. He has the ideal mentor in Kieran (Trippier) who will help him.

We will miss him (Bruno Guimaraes) a lot. I think he is a great player who has done a lot of good for us. Whenever you lose a player, you need to readjust and now will be an opportunity for the team to regroup and find another way".

7:25 AM2 hours ago
Foto: Newcastle
Photo: Newcastle
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Newcastle

Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Saint-Maximin.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Newcastle's situation

Bruno Guimarães was sent off in the Carabao Cup and will serve a three-game suspension in the Premier League. Isak is doubtful for Eddie Howe, because of a concussion, and also has injured Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (foot) and Javi Manquillo (thigh). Gordon and Ashby are available.

7:10 AM2 hours ago

Hammers

On the second page of the league table, West Ham are in 16th place with 18 points, one more than Bournemouth, the first team in the relegation zone. With a 30% success rate, the Hammers have climbed two places by winning their last game after six rounds.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Magpies

Coming from three draws, including last round, and two wins in the last five games, Newcastle climbed to third place after Manchester United's stumble. With 39 points, the Magpies have a 65% success rate.
7:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Newcastle United vs West Ham live this Saturday (4), at the St. James' Park at 12:30 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 22th round of the competition
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League match: Newcastle vs West Ham Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo