Newcastle vs West Ham: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Premier League Match

How and where to watch the Newcastle vs West Ham match live?
What time is Newcastle vs West Ham match for Premier League?
Argentina 2:30 pm: Star+
Bolivia 1:30 pm: Star+
Brazil 2:30 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 1:30 pm: Star+
Colombia 2 pm: Star+
Ecuador 2 pm: Star+
USA 12:30 pm ET: UNIVERSO, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, UNIVERSO NOW
Spain 6 pm: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Mexico 11:30 m: Paramount+
Paraguay 12:30 pm: Star+
Peru 12:30 pm: Star+
Uruguay 2:30 pm: Star+
Venezuela 1:30 pm: Star+
Speak up, David Moyes!
Gianluca is not available, Kurt Zouma is not available, Maxi Cornet is not available for Saturday. They are getting better and I couldn't give precise dates for any of them, but I hope they are going in the right direction. Maxi has gone back to France again - he is not yet ready to move up in training levels. We need to bring him in and hopefully get him back as soon as possible.
He needs to do a little more field work. He is working in the gym, he is exercising - look, he is not feeling his calf muscles anymore and he is feeling much better, but if you are asking, is he back to 100% yet? No, he's probably at 60% or 70% and hopefully it won't be too long.
Probable lineup for West Ham
West Ham's situation
Speak up, Eddie Howe!
Alex (Isak) made a vital contribution at that moment. With James Ward-Prowse's free-kick, naturally we discussed those situations a lot in preparation for the two games, knowing how good he is. He was able to jump and block the free-kick, but took a blow to the side of his head. He had very mild signs of concussion, so we followed all the protocols. Whether he will be available or not, I'm not sure.
I think the two players (Anthony Gordon and Harrison Ashby) will be available. They trained well, doing some individual sessions during the (Southampton) game because they were not unfit to play. They trained with the group yesterday, although it was a small group, so they didn't train fully with the team, but both are fit and well. We think he (Ashby) is a player with huge potential and is very good athletically. He naturally needs time here to progress and develop. He has the ideal mentor in Kieran (Trippier) who will help him.
We will miss him (Bruno Guimaraes) a lot. I think he is a great player who has done a lot of good for us. Whenever you lose a player, you need to readjust and now will be an opportunity for the team to regroup and find another way".
Probable lineup for Newcastle
Newcastle's situation
Bruno Guimarães was sent off in the Carabao Cup and will serve a three-game suspension in the Premier League. Isak is doubtful for Eddie Howe, because of a concussion, and also has injured Krafth (knee), Matt Targett (foot) and Javi Manquillo (thigh). Gordon and Ashby are available.
