Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
10:00 AM21 minutes ago

Tune in here Manchester City vs Arsenal in Premier League

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester City vs Arsenal match in the Premier League. 
9:55 AM26 minutes ago

What time is Manchester City vs Arsenal match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Manchester City vs Arsenal of April 26th, in several countries: 

Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX  

Argentina: 16:00 hours  

Chile: 16:00 hours  

Colombia: 14:00 hours  

Peru: 15:00 hours  

USA: 15:00 hours ET  

Ecuador: 14:00 hours  

Uruguay: 16:00 hours  

Paraguay: 15:00 hours  

Spain: 21:00 hours 

9:50 AM31 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal and live

The match will be broadcasted on SKY. 

If you want to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal in streaming, it will be broadcasted on Blue to Go and Paramount Plus. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:45 AM36 minutes ago

Fight for the lead

The points difference between Arsenal and Manchester City is narrow. Mikel Arteta's team has 75 units against the 70 of the citizen team, but the leader has two more games. So a draw and two wins could benefit them. 
9:40 AM41 minutes ago

Background

This will be the 208th meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead, in addition to add to advance to the next phase, leaving 98 wins for Arsenal, 45 draws and 64 for City.
9:35 AMan hour ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 5 wins for City, 01 for Arsenal and 0 draws, leaving the scales very uneven. 

Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City, 15 Feb, 2023, English Premier League 

Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal, 27 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup 

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City, 1 Jan, 2022, English Premier League 

Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal, 28 Aug, 2021, English Premier League 

Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City21 Feb, 2021, English Premier League

9:30 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this City player

The striker from Norway, 22 year old Erling Haaland has had a good performance, the attacker has played 27 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 32 goals in the tournament and 5 assists in the Premier League with Manchester City, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls
9:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Arsenal player

Brazil's striker, 21-year-old Gabriel Martinelli has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-second game in all competitions, 31 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the Premier League and 5 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through. 
9:20 AMan hour ago

How is Manchester coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-4 against Southampton, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive. 

Manchester City 3-0 Sheffield United, Apr 22, 2023, English FA Cup 

Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City, 19 Apr, 2023, UEFA Champions League 

Manchester City 3-1 Leicester City, 15 Apr, 2023, English Premier League 

Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich, 11 Apr, 2023, UEFA Champions League 

Southampton 1-4 Manchester City, 8 Apr, 2023, English Premier League

9:15 AMan hour ago

How are Arsenal coming?

The visitors in their last 5 games have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last games, their best result was the 4-1 against Leeds United, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, as they are in mid-table. 

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton, Apr 21, 2023, English Premier League 

West Ham United 2-2 Arsenal, 16 Apr, 2023, English Premier League 

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal, 9 Apr, 2023, English Premier League 

Arsenal 4-1 Leeds United, 1 Apr, 2023, England Premier League 

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace, 19 Mar, 2023, England Premier League

9:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Manchester City vs Arsenal. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 15:00. 
