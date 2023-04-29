Crystal Palace vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Crystal Palace vs West Ham in Premier League?
This is the starting time of the match several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 13:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Watch out for this player at West Ham
Danny Ings, who arrived this winter transfer window from Aston Villa, has nine goals and one assist in the 2022-23 season. The 30-year-old English attacker has not started since April 13 against Gent in the UEFA Conference League;
Watch out for this player at Crystal Palace
Eberechi Eze has seven goals and three assists this season. The 24-year-old English player has scored three goals in the last four games he has played, the last time he scored was last April 15 against Southampton in which he scored a brace;
How are West Ham coming along?
They have just lost 1-2 against Liverpool, however this has been the only defeat in the last six games they have played. They are eighteenth in the Premier League table with 34 points, five points above the relegation places;
How are Crystal Palace coming along?
They have just lost to Wolves in their most recent game, but have won three of their last five matches. They are currently in twelfth place in the Premier League with 37 points, eight points clear of the relegation places;
Background
The balance of the head-to-head record between these two London teams is in favor of West Ham, who have won 18 times, nine times Crystal Palace have won, while 16 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in November 2022 in a match that Crystal Palace won 1-2.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Selhurst Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in August 1924 with a capacity of 25,486 spectators.
Preview of the match
Crystal Palace and West Ham will face each other in the match corresponding to the 34th Premier League matchday. A clash between two teams from the city of London.
