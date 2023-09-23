Leeds United vs Watford FC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned for the Leeds United vs Watford live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Watford live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Watford live online
The match will not be broadcasted on television or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Refereeing team
This is the refereeing team for the match between Leeds United and Watford FC.
Central referee: Jeremy Simpson.
Central referee: Jeremy Simpson.
Assistant referees: Jonathan Hunt and Andrew Dallison.
Fourth official: David Webb.
Key Player - Watford
Matheus Martins is Watford's striker, he has 7 appearances as a starter in the season, with 172 minutes on the pitch. So far this season, he has scored 3 goals.
Key player - Leeds United
Georginio Rutter is one of Leeds United's most consistent players, he has 6 appearances in the season, has 2 goals and 1 assists this term.
Head to head: Leeds United vs. Watford
This Saturday's match will be the 28th duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows, 10 wins for Leeds United against 11 for Watford, in addition to recording 6 draws.
Leeds United have two wins in the last two matches they have played against Watford, the last two were in the Premier League.
Leeds United have two wins in the last two matches they have played against Watford, the last two were in the Premier League.
Watford wants to climb the table
The visiting team, Watford has been having an irregular season, where they started at full speed, but in the last few days they have been a bit relegated. Before the start of the game, Watford is 14th in the league, with 9 points, so they need to get back to three points to stay in the promotion playoffs.
Leeds United seeks to reach the playoffs
The home team Leeds United completes a season of transition, the idea is to return to the Premier League, for that, Daniel Farke was chosen, who has the team in the ninth position, with 10 points.
With three points, the Yorkshire side could move into the top 6 of the league, so a home win is more than necessary.
Championship on fire
Although Preston, Leicester and Ipswich have taken a big lead at the top, the truth is that from 4th to 13th place, there is a difference of three points, so a win could cause a big jump in the table.
Both Watford and Leeds United, two traditional teams of English soccer, are looking for the long-awaited promotion to the Premier League.
The Stadium
Elland Road is the home of Leeds United, as well as being a multi-purpose arena, with several halls and suites where conferences and various events are organized.
The stadium was inaugurated in 1897 and has a capacity of 37890 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds United vs Watford, matchday 8 of the EFL Championship 2023-24. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 10:00 am.