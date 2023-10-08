Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Arsenal vs Manchester City live on this page
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs Manchester City live, as well as the latest information from the Emirates. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live online
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Arsenal vs Manchester City can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Arsenal vs Manchester City can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland, striker. The best striker of the previous season and for many the possible winner of the Golden Ball, in his first season in the Premier League, he was not prevented from being the top scorer, his nose for goal is being very useful to the team and currently in seven rounds he has scored eight goals.
Watch out for this Arsenal player
Martin Odegaard, forward. Norwegian 24 year old is one of the best players today, since he is in the team, his level has risen season after season, his talent is indisputable and now has become a key piece in the team's scheme, now with 7 games played he has scored 3 goals and contributed 2 assists, if he continues like this, he will help a lot in the quest for the title.
A fine display today, Skipper 👏 pic.twitter.com/pV0R50UlYr— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 30, 2023
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson, Gvardiol, Dias, Walker, Rodri, Akanji, Grealish, Foden, Lewis, Silva, Haaland.
Last Arsenal lineup
Raya, Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Havetz, Rice, Odegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Saka.
Background
Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City
Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City
Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City
Arbitration quartet
Central: Michael Oliver. Assistants: Ian Hussin and Wade Smith. Fourth official: Tim Robinson.
Manchester City wants to avoid problems
Manchester City is the team to beat in Europe, the quality of their players and the style that Guardiola has given them have made them a highly competitive team, however, being competitive does not make them invincible and it is precisely this season when the team has been surprised, first Newcastle knocked them out of the EFL Cup, so they lost the opportunity to win all the trophies in England, Then Wolves snatched the three points in the Premier League, with that they lost the leadership of the table and now they are looking to regain it, Manchester City has what it takes to regain the first position, but must avoid the mistakes and distractions that have made them fall in recent weeks, the victory is almost obligatory against Arsenal, but falling into overconfidence can hurt them.
Arsenal for a rematch
Arsenal is on the way to create a new winning project, the team started that project with Arteta arriving to the bench at the end of 2019, the road for the team was not easy at all, as they were out of European competitions for two seasons, everything started to improve when Arsenal managed to qualify to the Europa League, there the team already had important pieces to keep improving, It was in the 2022/23 season when Arsenal had a great start to the season and led for most of the season, in the final part of the season Arsenal began to have difficulties and dropped points that in the end they needed to avoid the championship of Manchester City, now in a new season and playing Champions League, the Gunners have a high chance to compete at a high level in all competitions, but first they must prove that they are capable of beating City.
The leadership is in dispute
The Premier League closes the activity of round 10 with a spectacular duel between two great teams, Arsenal receives Manchester City in the most anticipated duel so far, the two protagonists of last season have the opportunity to take the lead and begin to defend it, master against pupil in the dugouts when Guardiola visits his student Mikel Arteta.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Manchester City match, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at the Emirates at 11:30 am.