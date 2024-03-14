ADVERTISEMENT
The goals of Suárez and Messi
These were Lionel Messi's goals in connection with Luis Suarez.
Messi to Luis Suarez for the @InterMiamiCF goal! 😤— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 14, 2024
Just like old times. pic.twitter.com/Fqxuk8rvUS
NOW IT'S MESSI'S TURN!! 👏🌴— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2024
Inter Miami up 4-2 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/WyyxCwONXp
Nashville's goal
This was Nashville's goal by Surridge 90'.
Nashville takes one back in stoppage time. 🟡 pic.twitter.com/LDCe8hYzmY— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2024
The final statistics of Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville
The final statistics of Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
|
Inter
|Nashville
|
11 shots
5 shots on goal
45% possession
13 fouls
2 corner kick
0 cards
|
15 shots
3 shots on goal
55% possession
8 fouls
2 corner kick
1 yellow card
End of the match | Inter Miami won
The match ends, Inter Miami is in the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024. Final score of 5 to 3 on aggregate.
The goals
Inter Miami: Taylor 63, Messi 23' and Suárez 8'.
Nashville: Surridge 90'.
94' | The goal is valid
The VAR approves Nashville's goal. Sam Surridge is the scorer, assist by Shaq Moore. I just push alone without Sam marking, marking 5 to 3 on aggregate.
93' | Nashville goal, but the VAR checks it
Nashville goal. Surridge scores but the VAR is checking it.
90'
4 more minutes at Inter Miami 3-0 Nashville.
87' | Lucho left
Two changes from the Tata. Inter Miami fans say goodbye to the Uruguayan, Luis Suárez leaves the game for Leonardo Campana. David Luiz came in for Gómez.
84' |Suárez shoots without luck
Shot by Luis Suárez that goes outside Joe Willis' goal. The Uruguayan continues looking for the fourth goal.
83'| There is no goal
After VAR review, referee rules out Nashville captain Hany Mukhtar's goal.
81' | The VAR analyzes a goal
There is a review in the VAR for a possible goal in favor of Nashville.
77'| More changes from both teams
Nashville's best player of the game left, the one who created the most chances, Jacob Shaffelburg for Gaines ll.
Noah Allen comes in from Inter Miami for Sergii Kryvtsov.
Taylor's goal | 3-0
This was Robert Taylor's goal, the 3rd goal for Inter Miami, with an assist from Suárez.
Suárez to Taylor! Inter Miami has its third 👏💪 pic.twitter.com/gU06eb5rwE— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2024
73' | Hold on Miami
Martino gives instructions to hold off Nashville, even though the visitor is playing a backward pass. Already with little energy after Miami's 3 goal.
68' | They live in a country
Shot by Luis Suárez that goes over the goal, the Uruguayan forgave.
Nashville made two more changes. Anunga for Goody, Yearwood for Davis.
63' | Miami Goal
Goal from Inter Miami, great header from Robert Taylor, assist from Luis Suárez. With this goal he is the fifth on the overall scoreboard, ensuring classification.
62' | Nervous Miami
Now the roles have changed, Nashville is the leader of the game, with the departure of Messi, the visiting team begins to play better, being participatory in the attack.
57' | Tata thinks about the changes
Gerardo Martino thinks with his assistants about what moves to make, Busquets looks for Jordi Alba, in connection with Suárez, but Nashville breaks the master class of the former Barcelona.
56'
Nashville plays the pass, being explosive in Jacob Shaffelburg's wing. Where they look for the center, but Miami reacts from the attacks.
53' | Miami is saved
Jordi Alba saves Moore's shot. Nashville grows with the departure of Messi. Lukas MacNaughton hits a header, but Drake saves the goal from him.
49' | Messi left
Lionel Messi leaves, it was everything for the Argentine ten. They don't want to risk it, Robert Taylor enters. Leo left with a goal and an assist.
46' Subs Nashville
Two changes from Nashville, Surridge for Muyl. Furthermore, Bauer entered for Washington.
The second half begins
The second half begins of Inter Miami 2-0 Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
The halftime statistics of Inter Miami 2-0 Nashville
The halftime statistics of Inter Miami 2-0 Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024
Inter Miami |Nashville
5 shots |4 shots
3 shots on goal |1 shot on goal
53% possession |47% possession
8 fouls |5 fouls
1 corner kick |1 corner kick
0 cards |1 yellow card
Inter Miami Goals
These were the goals from Lionel Messi 23' and Suárez 8'. Being a great exhibition.
Messi to Luis Suarez for the @InterMiamiCF goal! 😤— Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 14, 2024
Just like old times. pic.twitter.com/Fqxuk8rvUS
NOW IT'S MESSI'S TURN!! 👏🌴— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2024
Inter Miami up 4-2 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/WyyxCwONXp
Half Time | Inter Miami wins it 2-0
We go to Half Time, Inter Miami wins 2 to 0. With scores from Messi and Luis Suárez, this result would leave Nashville out, due to the aggregate. Being 4 to 2, please Inter.
Goals: Messi 23' and Suárez 8'
45' | Great Shot
Shot hits the post, Lovitz takes advantage of Jordi Alba's mistake, hitting it phenomenally from outside the area. But the post saves Miami.
1 more minute of play.
44'
Inter Miami only sees the ball pass, after Nashville remains in their zone, they do not let them go out to attack, looking for the 3rd goal.
Messi and Suárez in action
The photos of the memories of the celebrations of Messi and Luis Suárez with their two goals are giving Miami the victory.
37'
Bad control by Luis Suárez, the ball goes outside the goal. Miami is looking for the fifth goal overall.
36' | Jordi Alba makes a foul
Ball for the visitor, Jordi Alba is upset by the foul he makes on Muyl, Nashville will have a direct free kick.
35'
Luis Suárez backheels the ball with Leo, but they lose possession of the ball. Nashville looks for the counter with Jacob Shaffelburg, but there is no success.
33' | Nashville shoots on goal
We reached half an hour into the game, the game being slow even though we had two goals, before the end of the first half. Nashville is in the Miami area, Godoy shoots, but it is soft, Drake keeps the ball.
Messi Goal | 2-0
Así fue el segundo gol de Lionel Messi, siendo el cuarto gol en el global, ganando Inter Miami.
NOW IT'S MESSI'S TURN!! 👏🌴— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2024
Inter Miami up 4-2 on aggregate! pic.twitter.com/WyyxCwONXp
28'28' Close to the 3rd goal
Miami almost entered the area scoring the 3rd goal, Suárez could not get the ball, due to the good mark. Martino gives instructions from the bench
26' | Good Job Jordi Alba
Jordi Alba avoids the danger, sending the ball for a corner kick. Nashville wastes the play.
24'
Messi shows off his magic, he almost missed the ball for another shot on goal, but Nashville's defense reacts.
22' | Goal Messi
Inter Miami goal, Leo Messi scores the goal, being the fourth overall. Great recovery from Miami's midfield, Lionel's magic in the area is fantastic, shot inside the area, assist from Gómez.
21' | Busquets makes a foul
Another foul by Busi, cutting off Jacob Shaffelburg's route. Nashville in the Miami area.
20' | Messi misses the pass
Messi recovers the ball, looking for Suárez, but the pass is cut off. Busi organizes the touch of the ball, reaching all the defenders. With 54% possession.
18' | Offside by Boyd
Lack of Busi, Sergio knocks down Godoy. But Tyler Boyd shoots at Drake's goal, but it is off target.
Suarez Goal | 1-0
This was Luis Suárez's goal, which opened the scoring. Score of 3 to 2 on aggregate.
SUÁREZ EARLY GOAL FOR INTER MIAMI! 👏 pic.twitter.com/JXVzYoF8c2— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 14, 2024
15' |Nashville looks for the goal
Drake Callender clears the ball, but Nashville tries to play through centers, the final shot does not arrive.
11'
Nashville plays with the touch of the ball, correcting its mistakes, Busquets steals the ball. Nicolás Freire goes on the attack.
8' |Suarez Goal
Goal from Inter Miami, Luis Suárez scores the goal that opens the scoring, assist from Messi. He was left alone in front of the goal of Joseph Willis.
5' |Messi fails
Messi's shot goes over the goal, the Argentine ten forgives. Shot that goes into the stands.
5' |Messi fails
Messi misses his free kick, hitting the barrier. Inter Miami regroups its play, with the touch of the ball.
4' | Messi is missing
Messi is fouled, Anibal Godoy gets the first yellow card. Direct foul Leo, free kick that the ten will take.
1' |Suárez to the ground
Luis Suárez to the ground, is knocked down, Inter Miami has the ball with the first handoff.
0' The first half begins
The match between Inter Miami and Nashville begins in the second leg of this commitment of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
Finish the warm-up
Inter Miami and Nashville have completed their warm-up, prior to the start of the second leg of this commitment of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
Inter Miami Lineup
This is the confirmed lineup of Inter Miami: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets, Tomás Avilés, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi, Jordi Alba, Diego Gómez, Nico Freire, Julian Gressel, Sergii Kryvtsov, Federico Redondo.
DT: Tata Martino.
Nashville lineup
These are Nashville's starting players for this game.
Joseph Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Lukas Macnaughton, Hany Mukhtar, Tyler Boyd, Jacob Shaffelburg, Shaq Moore, Alex Muyl, Anibal Godoy, Taylor Washington, Sean Davis.
Coach: Gary Smith
MLS teams are suffering
In this round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the American teams are not having a good time. Columbus Crew eliminated Houston, Pachuca eliminated Philadelphia by 6 goals to 0. Tigres beat Orlando City by 4 goals to 2.
Houston, Philadelphia and Orlando being 3 teams eliminated from the MLS. Inter Miami, Nashville, New England and Cincinnati are missing to see if 3 other teams from the United States follow, to accompany Columbus in the quarterfinals.
Possible rival
The winner of this series of Inter Miami vs Nashville will face the winner of Rayados de Monterrey vs Cincinnati, where the Mexican team has the advantage by one goal. That match will be played tomorrow at 8:15 CDMX time, 9: 15 in the United States.
Miami substitutes
These are the players on Miami's bench, waiting for their place to enter the field.
Dos Santos, Jensen, Campana, Sailor, Taylor, Allen, Ruiz Ochoa, Sunderland, Borgelin.
Nashville Subs
These are Nashville's substitutes, waiting their turn to play.
Pannico, Martino, Maher, Sejdic, Surridge, Bunbury, Yearwood, Gaines, Ajago, Bauer, Anunga, Kallman.
It's a revenge
Nicolás Freire was happy to be back in the Concahampions, it being revenge for him.
“A nice competition, they are 180-minute matches as Tata said, happy to be here, playing this competition again, personally it is a revenge, thinking about this situation that is decisive.”
They are already warming up
Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Inter Miami vs Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
A very close game
Gerardo Martino spoke prior to the second leg, leaving the following statements.
“A very similar game to last year's final, Nashville is a good team, both teams have high expectations.”
“When these 180-minute games are played, there is no other way to see it as a long-range game, any result that can happen tomorrow opens the key. "They are games that are resolved in 180 minutes."
Miami injured
This is the injury list for Inter Miami, Robbie Robinson has knee problems, Cremaschi has a hernia and Franco Negri has torn his cruciate ligament.
Nashville Injuries
This is Nashville's injured list, ruled out for tonight's game. Leal due to a hip injury and Zimmerman with knee problems.
Last minute
Jordi Alba appears with the team, upon Miami's arrival at the Chase Stadium, despite the fact that the Spanish side had a flu condition, being a doubt for Tata, but Alba will be in the game as a starter.
Nashville has arrived in Miami
The Nashville players have already arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at Chase Stadium.
You already know what it's like to beat Nashville
In the last edition of the Leagues Cup, where Inter Miami won the cup, from penalty kicks, after being tied at 1 goal in regulation time, that day Lionel Messi scored a goal against Nashville. Drake Callender gave Miami the victory with his penalty, the tenth being the penalty that the local team missed at that time, it was Elliot Panicco.
Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets played in that match, marking their penalty correctly.
Costumes
Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.
Jordi Alba at risk of not playing
Tata Martino clarified that Jordi Alba, a Spanish full-back, is on the line not to participate in this game due to illness.
"Jordi has a strong flu condition, we will evaluate if he is fit to play."
The referee
Canadian Drew Fischer will be the referee for this match between Inter Miami vs Nashville. With an average of 1 red, 3 yellow cards per game. His last game was Real Estelí vs América, where he got 2 yellow cards and recorded 23 fouls.
The fans arrived
The fans of both teams have already arrived at Chase Stadium, awaiting their selection and just minutes away from warming up.
The MLS wants to show that it can compete
Nicolás Freire commented that the MLS is taking seriously what it means to compete at an international level, at Inter Miami they know the obligation they have.
“The last edition has shown that the MLS teams are giving importance to this competition, for us any competition that we have to play will be very important to come out with the victory, we have a good team, we have to go step by step, the "The rival is tough, but we will see great teamwork to achieve what we want."
Messi arrived
Many doubted the presence of Lionel Messi, but Inter Miami's ten is ready and Luis Suárez accompanies him. Remember that these two players scored the tying goals.
We came back!
We are back for the minute by minute match between Inter Miami vs Nashville. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
Is Messi going to play?
It is the big question for fans, the possibility that Lionel Messi is not ready to play, because he did not play in the last game, he was left out of the squad, a possible injury is ruled out. He had a hit in the most recent game he had. It was clarified that there is no risk. "Leo is fine, the blow caused discomfort, but he is fine, Leo is a player who wants to play every game, we are going to have a conversation with him." He will possibly stay on the bench for the first half, then he will enter the full part.
Follow here Inter Miami vs Nashville Updates with VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the Inter Miami vs Nashville starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Chase Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute online coverage.
How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Date: Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
USA Time: 8:15 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In CBS.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX
USA Internet Latest Info Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter Miami vs Nashville: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup?
This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Nashville of Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 in several countries:
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
20:15 hrs
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
21:15 hrs
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
19:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
19:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
12:15 hrs
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
19:15 hrs
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
20:15 hrs
|
In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.
|
Mexico
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
18:15 hrs
|
In FOX Sports.
|
Paraguay
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
19:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
21:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Wednesday, March 13th, 2024
|
20:15 hrs
|
In Star +.
Latest lineups of both teams
This was the lineup for Inter Miami vs Nashville in the first leg.
Miami: Callender, Allen, Freire, Kryvtsov, Aviles, Gressel, Redondo, Busquets, Gómez, Messi and Suárez.
Nashville: Willis, Moore, MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Godoy, Davis, Muyl, Mukhtar, Shaffelburg and Boyd.
Players to watch
Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi have been the perfect duo since they arrived in Miami, in their debut in the Concacaf Champions League, with 2 goals and 2 assists between them. Nashville has Jacob Shaffelburg has 3 goals in the last 3 games, Anibal Godoy has 1 assist, same as Jacob.
History between both teams
Inter Miami and Nashville have faced each other on the last 5 occasions, where ties continue to be the protagonists of the results, in the 3 most recent games they tied. But Inter Miami has not beaten them since the Leagues Cup in the final and US Open Cup. Nashville has not beaten them since May 17, 2023 by 2 goals to 1.
How is Nashville doing?
Nashville comes from drawing 2 goals against the Galaxy in the MLS, being their third consecutive draw, within the MLS and Concacaf Champions League. They have not won since the second leg against Moca FC by 4 goals to 0. Jacob Shaffelburg stayed on the bench in the last game, but had playing time in the complementary half.
How is Inter Miami doing?
They have just lost against Montreal in the MLS by 2 goals to 3. Lionel Messi was not called up, but Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets came on as a substitute, Jordi Alba started, scoring a goal. Their last victory was against Orlando City in the MLS. They tied 1 goal with the Galaxy.
What happened in the first leg?
The match is tied at 2 goals, after 90 minutes full of intensity, moments of madness with Messi and Suárez, because it seemed that we remembered the two stars of Barcelona, in their times of glory. Jacob Shaffelburg was the home team's scorer. Inter tied by the work of the Argentine star, Lionel Messi and the tying goal was scored by Luis Suárez in the 95th minute.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Inter Miami vs Nashville Latest Info!
My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.