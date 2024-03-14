ADVERTISEMENT

10:22 PM 3 hours ago

The goals of Suárez and Messi

These were Lionel Messi's goals in connection with Luis Suarez.

10:19 PM 3 hours ago

Nashville's goal

This was Nashville's goal by Surridge 90'.

10:18 PM 3 hours ago

The final statistics of Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville

The final statistics of Inter Miami 3-1 Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

Inter 

 Nashville 

11 shots

5 shots on goal

45% possession

13 fouls

2 corner kick

0 cards

15 shots       

3 shots on goal    

55% possession 

8 fouls      

2 corner kick 

1 yellow card            

10:13 PM 3 hours ago

End of the match | Inter Miami won

The match ends, Inter Miami is in the next round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024. Final score of 5 to 3 on aggregate.
The goals
Inter Miami: Taylor 63, Messi 23' and Suárez 8'.
Nashville: Surridge 90'.

10:08 PM 3 hours ago

94' | The goal is valid

The VAR approves Nashville's goal. Sam Surridge is the scorer, assist by Shaq Moore. I just push alone without Sam marking, marking 5 to 3 on aggregate.

10:03 PM 3 hours ago

93' | Nashville goal, but the VAR checks it

Nashville goal. Surridge scores but the VAR is checking it.

9:58 PM 3 hours ago

90'

4 more minutes at Inter Miami 3-0 Nashville.

9:53 PM 3 hours ago

87' | Lucho left

Two changes from the Tata. Inter Miami fans say goodbye to the Uruguayan, Luis Suárez leaves the game for Leonardo Campana. David Luiz came in for Gómez.

9:48 PM 3 hours ago

84' |Suárez shoots without luck

Shot by Luis Suárez that goes outside Joe Willis' goal. The Uruguayan continues looking for the fourth goal.

9:43 PM 4 hours ago

83'| There is no goal

After VAR review, referee rules out Nashville captain Hany Mukhtar's goal.

9:38 PM 4 hours ago

81' | The VAR analyzes a goal

There is a review in the VAR for a possible goal in favor of Nashville.

9:33 PM 4 hours ago

77'| More changes from both teams

Nashville's best player of the game left, the one who created the most chances, Jacob Shaffelburg for Gaines ll.

Noah Allen comes in from Inter Miami for Sergii Kryvtsov.

9:28 PM 4 hours ago

Taylor's goal | 3-0

This was Robert Taylor's goal, the 3rd goal for Inter Miami, with an assist from Suárez.

9:23 PM 4 hours ago

73' | Hold on Miami

Martino gives instructions to hold off Nashville, even though the visitor is playing a backward pass. Already with little energy after Miami's 3 goal.

9:18 PM 4 hours ago

68' | They live in a country

Shot by Luis Suárez that goes over the goal, the Uruguayan forgave.


Nashville made two more changes. Anunga for Goody, Yearwood for Davis.

9:13 PM 4 hours ago

63' | Miami Goal

Goal from Inter Miami, great header from Robert Taylor, assist from Luis Suárez. With this goal he is the fifth on the overall scoreboard, ensuring classification.

9:08 PM 4 hours ago

62' | Nervous Miami

Now the roles have changed, Nashville is the leader of the game, with the departure of Messi, the visiting team begins to play better, being participatory in the attack.

9:03 PM 4 hours ago

57' | Tata thinks about the changes

Gerardo Martino thinks with his assistants about what moves to make, Busquets looks for Jordi Alba, in connection with Suárez, but Nashville breaks the master class of the former Barcelona.

8:58 PM 4 hours ago

56'

Nashville plays the pass, being explosive in Jacob Shaffelburg's wing. Where they look for the center, but Miami reacts from the attacks.

8:53 PM 4 hours ago

53' | Miami is saved

Jordi Alba saves Moore's shot. Nashville grows with the departure of Messi. Lukas MacNaughton hits a header, but Drake saves the goal from him.

8:48 PM 4 hours ago

49' | Messi left

Lionel Messi leaves, it was everything for the Argentine ten. They don't want to risk it, Robert Taylor enters. Leo left with a goal and an assist.

8:43 PM 5 hours ago

46' Subs Nashville

Two changes from Nashville, Surridge for Muyl. Furthermore, Bauer entered for Washington.

8:38 PM 5 hours ago

The second half begins

The second half begins of Inter Miami 2-0 Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

8:33 PM 5 hours ago

The halftime statistics of Inter Miami 2-0 Nashville

The halftime statistics of Inter Miami 2-0 Nashville in Concacaf Champions Cup 2024

Inter Miami |Nashville
5 shots |4 shots
3 shots on goal |1 shot on goal
53% possession |47% possession
8 fouls |5 fouls
1 corner kick |1 corner kick
0 cards |1 yellow card

8:28 PM 5 hours ago

Inter Miami Goals

These were the goals from Lionel Messi 23' and Suárez 8'. Being a great exhibition.

8:23 PM 5 hours ago

Half Time | Inter Miami wins it 2-0

We go to Half Time, Inter Miami wins 2 to 0. With scores from Messi and Luis Suárez, this result would leave Nashville out, due to the aggregate. Being 4 to 2, please Inter.
Goals: Messi 23' and Suárez 8'

8:18 PM 5 hours ago

45' | Great Shot

Shot hits the post, Lovitz takes advantage of Jordi Alba's mistake, hitting it phenomenally from outside the area. But the post saves Miami.

1 more minute of play.

8:13 PM 5 hours ago

44'

Inter Miami only sees the ball pass, after Nashville remains in their zone, they do not let them go out to attack, looking for the 3rd goal.

8:08 PM 5 hours ago

Messi and Suárez in action

The photos of the memories of the celebrations of Messi and Luis Suárez with their two goals are giving Miami the victory.

8:03 PM 5 hours ago

37'

Bad control by Luis Suárez, the ball goes outside the goal. Miami is looking for the fifth goal overall.

7:58 PM 5 hours ago

36' | Jordi Alba makes a foul

Ball for the visitor, Jordi Alba is upset by the foul he makes on Muyl, Nashville will have a direct free kick.

7:53 PM 5 hours ago

35'

Luis Suárez backheels the ball with Leo, but they lose possession of the ball. Nashville looks for the counter with Jacob Shaffelburg, but there is no success.

7:48 PM 5 hours ago

33' | Nashville shoots on goal

We reached half an hour into the game, the game being slow even though we had two goals, before the end of the first half. Nashville is in the Miami area, Godoy shoots, but it is soft, Drake keeps the ball.

7:43 PM 6 hours ago

Messi Goal | 2-0

This was Lionel Messi's second goal, being the fourth goal overall, with Inter Miami winning.  

7:38 PM 6 hours ago

28'28' Close to the 3rd goal

Miami almost entered the area scoring the 3rd goal, Suárez could not get the ball, due to the good mark. Martino gives instructions from the bench

7:33 PM 6 hours ago

26' | Good Job Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba avoids the danger, sending the ball for a corner kick. Nashville wastes the play.

7:28 PM 6 hours ago

24'

Messi shows off his magic, he almost missed the ball for another shot on goal, but Nashville's defense reacts.

7:23 PM 6 hours ago

22' | Goal Messi

Inter Miami goal, Leo Messi scores the goal, being the fourth overall. Great recovery from Miami's midfield, Lionel's magic in the area is fantastic, shot inside the area, assist from Gómez.

7:18 PM 6 hours ago

21' | Busquets makes a foul

Another foul by Busi, cutting off Jacob Shaffelburg's route. Nashville in the Miami area.

7:13 PM 6 hours ago

20' | Messi misses the pass

Messi recovers the ball, looking for Suárez, but the pass is cut off. Busi organizes the touch of the ball, reaching all the defenders. With 54% possession.

7:08 PM 6 hours ago

18' | Offside by Boyd

Lack of Busi, Sergio knocks down Godoy. But Tyler Boyd shoots at Drake's goal, but it is off target.

7:03 PM 6 hours ago

Suarez Goal | 1-0

This was Luis Suárez's goal, which opened the scoring. Score of 3 to 2 on aggregate.

6:58 PM 6 hours ago

15' |Nashville looks for the goal

Drake Callender clears the ball, but Nashville tries to play through centers, the final shot does not arrive.

6:53 PM 6 hours ago

11'

Nashville plays with the touch of the ball, correcting its mistakes, Busquets steals the ball. Nicolás Freire goes on the attack.

6:48 PM 6 hours ago

8' |Suarez Goal

Goal from Inter Miami, Luis Suárez scores the goal that opens the scoring, assist from Messi. He was left alone in front of the goal of Joseph Willis.

6:43 PM 7 hours ago

5' |Messi fails

Messi's shot goes over the goal, the Argentine ten forgives. Shot that goes into the stands.

6:38 PM 7 hours ago

5' |Messi fails

Messi misses his free kick, hitting the barrier. Inter Miami regroups its play, with the touch of the ball.

6:33 PM 7 hours ago

4' | Messi is missing

Messi is fouled, Anibal Godoy gets the first yellow card. Direct foul Leo, free kick that the ten will take.

6:28 PM 7 hours ago

1' |Suárez to the ground

Luis Suárez to the ground, is knocked down, Inter Miami has the ball with the first handoff.

6:23 PM 7 hours ago

0' The first half begins

The match between Inter Miami and Nashville begins in the second leg of this commitment of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

6:18 PM 7 hours ago

Finish the warm-up

Inter Miami and Nashville have completed their warm-up, prior to the start of the second leg of this commitment of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.

6:13 PM 7 hours ago

Inter Miami Lineup

This is the confirmed lineup of Inter Miami: Drake Callender, Sergio Busquets, Tomás Avilés, Luis Suárez, Leo Messi, Jordi Alba, Diego Gómez, Nico Freire, Julian Gressel, Sergii Kryvtsov, Federico Redondo.

DT: Tata Martino.

6:08 PM 7 hours ago

Nashville lineup

These are Nashville's starting players for this game.


Joseph Willis, Daniel Lovitz, Lukas Macnaughton, Hany Mukhtar, Tyler Boyd, Jacob Shaffelburg, Shaq Moore, Alex Muyl, Anibal Godoy, Taylor Washington, Sean Davis.


Coach: Gary Smith

6:03 PM 7 hours ago

MLS teams are suffering

In this round of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the American teams are not having a good time. Columbus Crew eliminated Houston, Pachuca eliminated Philadelphia by 6 goals to 0. Tigres beat Orlando City by 4 goals to 2.
Houston, Philadelphia and Orlando being 3 teams eliminated from the MLS. Inter Miami, Nashville, New England and Cincinnati are missing to see if 3 other teams from the United States follow, to accompany Columbus in the quarterfinals.

5:58 PM 7 hours ago

Possible rival

The winner of this series of Inter Miami vs Nashville will face the winner of Rayados de Monterrey vs Cincinnati, where the Mexican team has the advantage by one goal. That match will be played tomorrow at 8:15 CDMX time, 9: 15 in the United States.

5:53 PM 7 hours ago

Miami substitutes

These are the players on Miami's bench, waiting for their place to enter the field.
Dos Santos, Jensen, Campana, Sailor, Taylor, Allen, Ruiz Ochoa, Sunderland, Borgelin.

5:48 PM 7 hours ago

Nashville Subs

These are Nashville's substitutes, waiting their turn to play.
Pannico, Martino, Maher, Sejdic, Surridge, Bunbury, Yearwood, Gaines, Ajago, Bauer, Anunga, Kallman.

5:43 PM 8 hours ago

It's a revenge

Nicolás Freire was happy to be back in the Concahampions, it being revenge for him.


“A nice competition, they are 180-minute matches as Tata said, happy to be here, playing this competition again, personally it is a revenge, thinking about this situation that is decisive.”

5:38 PM 8 hours ago

They are already warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to this start of the game between Inter Miami vs Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

5:33 PM 8 hours ago

A very close game

Gerardo Martino spoke prior to the second leg, leaving the following statements.


“A very similar game to last year's final, Nashville is a good team, both teams have high expectations.”


“When these 180-minute games are played, there is no other way to see it as a long-range game, any result that can happen tomorrow opens the key. "They are games that are resolved in 180 minutes."

5:28 PM 8 hours ago

Miami injured

This is the injury list for Inter Miami, Robbie Robinson has knee problems, Cremaschi has a hernia and Franco Negri has torn his cruciate ligament.

5:23 PM 8 hours ago

Nashville Injuries

This is Nashville's injured list, ruled out for tonight's game. Leal due to a hip injury and Zimmerman with knee problems.

5:18 PM 8 hours ago

Last minute

Jordi Alba appears with the team, upon Miami's arrival at the Chase Stadium, despite the fact that the Spanish side had a flu condition, being a doubt for Tata, but Alba will be in the game as a starter.

5:13 PM 8 hours ago

Nashville has arrived in Miami

The Nashville players have already arrived at the venue, just minutes after they go out to warm up, after the actions begin at Chase Stadium.

5:08 PM 8 hours ago

You already know what it's like to beat Nashville

In the last edition of the Leagues Cup, where Inter Miami won the cup, from penalty kicks, after being tied at 1 goal in regulation time, that day Lionel Messi scored a goal against Nashville. Drake Callender gave Miami the victory with his penalty, the tenth being the penalty that the local team missed at that time, it was Elliot Panicco.
Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets played in that match, marking their penalty correctly.

5:03 PM 8 hours ago

Costumes

Everything is ready for the players from both teams to arrive, the locker rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories.

4:58 PM 8 hours ago

Jordi Alba at risk of not playing

Tata Martino clarified that Jordi Alba, a Spanish full-back, is on the line not to participate in this game due to illness.


"Jordi has a strong flu condition, we will evaluate if he is fit to play."

4:53 PM 8 hours ago

The referee

Canadian Drew Fischer will be the referee for this match between Inter Miami vs Nashville. With an average of 1 red, 3 yellow cards per game. His last game was Real Estelí vs América, where he got 2 yellow cards and recorded 23 fouls.

4:48 PM 8 hours ago

The fans arrived

The fans of both teams have already arrived at Chase Stadium, awaiting their selection and just minutes away from warming up.

4:43 PM 9 hours ago

The MLS wants to show that it can compete

Nicolás Freire commented that the MLS is taking seriously what it means to compete at an international level, at Inter Miami they know the obligation they have.
“The last edition has shown that the MLS teams are giving importance to this competition, for us any competition that we have to play will be very important to come out with the victory, we have a good team, we have to go step by step, the "The rival is tough, but we will see great teamwork to achieve what we want."

4:38 PM 9 hours ago

Messi arrived

Many doubted the presence of Lionel Messi, but Inter Miami's ten is ready and Luis Suárez accompanies him. Remember that these two players scored the tying goals.

4:33 PM 9 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Inter Miami vs Nashville. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.

4:28 PM 9 hours ago

Is Messi going to play?

It is the big question for fans, the possibility that Lionel Messi is not ready to play, because he did not play in the last game, he was left out of the squad, a possible injury is ruled out. He had a hit in the most recent game he had. It was clarified that there is no risk. "Leo is fine, the blow caused discomfort, but he is fine, Leo is a player who wants to play every game, we are going to have a conversation with him." He will possibly stay on the bench for the first half, then he will enter the full part.

4:23 PM 9 hours ago

Follow here Inter Miami vs Nashville Updates with VAVEL

In a few moments we will share with you the Inter Miami vs Nashville starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Chase Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute online coverage.

4:18 PM 9 hours ago

How to watch Inter Miami vs Nashville Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

USA Time: 8:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In CBS.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX

USA Internet Latest Info Commentary: VAVEL

4:13 PM 9 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Inter Miami vs Nashville: match for the in Concacaf Champions Cup?

This is the start time of the game Inter Miami vs Nashville of Wednesday, March 13th, 2024 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

21:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

20:15 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

21:15 hrs

 In HBO.

Chile

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

21:15 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

19:15 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

19:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

12:15 hrs

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

19:15 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

20:15 hrs

In CBS, FOX Sports and VIX.

Mexico

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

18:15 hrs

 In FOX Sports.

Paraguay

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

19:15 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

21:15 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

21:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

20:15 hrs

 In Star +.

4:08 PM 9 hours ago

Latest lineups of both teams

This was the lineup for Inter Miami vs Nashville in the first leg.

Miami: Callender, Allen, Freire, Kryvtsov, Aviles, Gressel, Redondo, Busquets, Gómez, Messi and Suárez.


Nashville: Willis, Moore, MacNaughton, Zimmerman, Lovitz, Godoy, Davis, Muyl, Mukhtar, Shaffelburg and Boyd.

4:03 PM 9 hours ago

Players to watch

Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi have been the perfect duo since they arrived in Miami, in their debut in the Concacaf Champions League, with 2 goals and 2 assists between them. Nashville has Jacob Shaffelburg has 3 goals in the last 3 games, Anibal Godoy has 1 assist, same as Jacob.

3:58 PM 9 hours ago

History between both teams

Inter Miami and Nashville have faced each other on the last 5 occasions, where ties continue to be the protagonists of the results, in the 3 most recent games they tied. But Inter Miami has not beaten them since the Leagues Cup in the final and US Open Cup. Nashville has not beaten them since May 17, 2023 by 2 goals to 1.

3:53 PM 9 hours ago

How is Nashville doing?

Nashville comes from drawing 2 goals against the Galaxy in the MLS, being their third consecutive draw, within the MLS and Concacaf Champions League. They have not won since the second leg against Moca FC by 4 goals to 0. Jacob Shaffelburg stayed on the bench in the last game, but had playing time in the complementary half.

3:48 PM 9 hours ago

How is Inter Miami doing?

They have just lost against Montreal in the MLS by 2 goals to 3. Lionel Messi was not called up, but Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets came on as a substitute, Jordi Alba started, scoring a goal. Their last victory was against Orlando City in the MLS. They tied 1 goal with the Galaxy.

3:43 PM 10 hours ago

What happened in the first leg?

The match is tied at 2 goals, after 90 minutes full of intensity, moments of madness with Messi and Suárez, because it seemed that we remembered the two stars of Barcelona, in their times of glory. Jacob Shaffelburg was the home team's scorer. Inter tied by the work of the Argentine star, Lionel Messi and the tying goal was scored by Luis Suárez in the 95th minute.

3:38 PM 10 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2024 in Concacaf Champions Cup Inter Miami vs Nashville Latest Info!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

