As it happened: Aguero hat-trick fires Manchester City back up to second spot
Join @MattAddison97 for live commentary updates as Manchester City and Arsenal face off at the Etihad Stadium.
manchester-city: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Gundogan, De Bruyne (Mahrez, 88'), Fernandinho, D. Silva, B. Silva, Aguero (Jesus, 81'), Sterling
arsenal: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac (Suarez, 66'), Mustafi (Mavropanos, 79'), Monreal, Koscielny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi (Ramsey, 66'), Aubameyang, Lacazette
SCORE: Aguero (1', 44', 60') Koscielny (11')
That's all for this game, though, so thanks for following VAVEL UK's coverage of Manchester City's victory over Arsenal. Be sure to check out all of our post-match content as we dissect the game's events. Goodbye!
If Liverpool lose or draw against West Ham, City could go top by beating Everton on Wednesday night. For now, all eyes will be on the London Stadium, the next destination for the title contenders.
Aguero will take all the plaudits because of his three goals but De Bruyne was exceptional too throughout that game. The Belgian ran the match, particularly in the second half; how important could he be in the title run-in for Guardiola's side?
Manchester City were more than worthy winners in that game. Arsenal had moments in the first half, but failed to have a shot in the second, while City exerted their dominance.
FULL-TIME. Manchester City move within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool, who go to West Ham United tomorrow night.
90+3' City keep possession under little threat as the clock ticks down.
90+2' D. Silva looks to pull another cut-back into a teammate's path, but there is no one there. The Etihad is emptying fast - the City fans know the game is over.
90' There will be three added minutes.
89' Torreira just about keeps hold of the ball when Jesus was putting him under intense pressure. The Brazilian forward would have been in had the Arsenal man not got that right.
Sub: De Bruyne is taken off and Mahrez comes on.
87' De Bruyne is down - it looks like he has cramp on his first home start of the season.
86' Guendouzi looks to thread Lacazette in behind but Manchester City's defence is compact and in no mood to allow Arsenal another goal.
84' Ramsey is fouled by D. Silva but Arsenal waste the free-kick. Jesus then shoots on the counter-attack but his effort is tame and Leno collects with ease.
83' Aubameyang does well under pressure from De Bruyne to find Monreal, but the full-back's cross sails straight to Ederson.
82' De Bruyne looks to cross for Sterling but Lichtsteiner is in the right place at the right time.
Sub: Jesus replaces Aguero, the hat-trick hero, who receives rapturous applause.
Sub: Mavropanos replaces Mustafi, who has not fully recovered from his injury.
78' The game is back underway with Mustafi able to carry on.
76' Mustafi is down receiving treatment having seemingly picked up a blow to the head.
75' Aguero is fouled by Ramsey allowing De Bruyne to drive in a cross. Aguero then forces Leno into another save.
74' Aguero presses Suarez into conceding a throw-in high up the pitch for City.
72' Fernandinho gets to the touchline but his pull-back is wildly over-hit and Arsenal escape further punishment. The changes have made no difference for Emery so far.
71' Manchester City press Arsenal all the way back to Leno. Excellent game management from the hosts, who lead 3-1.
69' De Bruyne drifts a cross into a dangerous area but Aguero was on his heels and can't get there.
68' De Bruyne almost plays in Walker but Koscielny just about gets across to slide in and intercept. City look like they could score one or two more now.
66' De Bruyne and Sterling look to break away but the latter's ball into Aguero is cut out. The Arsenal substitutes then come on for Kolasinac and Iwobi.
65' Ramsey and Suarez are both set to enter the play shortly.
64' Gundogan dives inside the penalty area and is cautioned by the referee.
62' Guardiola - ever the perfectionist - is furious with someone on the touchline. He wants another goal.
61' Arsenal protest as the ball hit Aguero's arm as he slid in after a shot from D. Silva, but the goal stands. That might well be game over.
GOAL! Aguero has a hat-trick!
60' Fernandinho is pushed over by Lacazette, who just can't get back to make a legal tackle.
59' Kolasinac fires in a low cross but it goes straight into the gloves of Ederson.
57' Arsenal look very tired off the ball. Emery must surely be thinking about making a change - he has Ozil and Ramsey in reserve.
56' De Bruyne is played in by Sterling and should score, but hits the shot straight at Leno.
55' Aguero tries to slalom his way through the Arsenal defence, but he can't find a way through. The second half pattern is very much like the beginning of the first period, with City well on top.
53' De Bruyne forces another save from Leno before Walker is called offside from the rebound.
51' De Bruyne's shot is grasped at the second attempt by Leno. City have been dominant since the restart as they look for a second goal.
50' B. Silva hits the wall with the set-piece.
49' Koscielny is penalised for a foul on Aguero just outside the area.
48' B. Silva blazes over the top from 20 yards after a great move from City.
46' De Bruyne is almost given the chance to shoot but Guendouzi does really well to get across and cut out the danger. The 19-year-old has done well all afternoon.
KICK-OFF. Manchester City begin the second period looking to maintain or build upon their 2-1 lead. The next goal will be huge in this match.
As it stands, then, at the top end of the Premier League: Liverpool are top on 61 points, Manchester City are two behind but will have played a game more, and Spurs sit third on 57 points. Arsenal will be sixth - three points off Chelsea in fourth spot - unless they can turn the game around.
Guardiola will be delighted at this point, and City are deserving of their lead, but equally Arsenal did well for a period in the first half. There is plenty of hope for the Gunners in the final 45 minutes.
HALF-TIME. Aguero's two strikes - at each end of the first half - mean Manchester City lead 2-1 at the break.
45+2' Sterling is fouled by Lichtsteiner and that should be it for this half.
45+1' De Bruyne flashes a cross-shot across the face of the goal but it goes wide. There is another minute of added time to play.
45' Sterling wins a throw-in by playing the ball off Iwobi.
44' It was an easy finish after Sterling squared to him. The striker had an open goal to aim into. Arsenal will be gutted after their positive spell.
GOAL! Aguero has put City in front again!
43' Otamendi powerfully heads clear and the corner does not lead to anything. Arsenal, though, have been much-improved in the second part of the first period after a tough start.
42' Aubameyang almost gets in behind the City defence but his early shot is deflected out for a corner.
41' Arsenal do well to play out from the back until Lacazette's cross-field pass sails out for a throw-in.
40' Torreira is given a yellow card for a late tackle on De Bruyne.
39' Arsenal had several chances to score there but were denied by a series of blocks. City then counter but it comes to nothing in the end. We have a real game on our hands here.
37' Leno with another dramatic save. He could have easily pushed that towards a City player there with his goal unguarded. The German gets away with it.
36' Brilliant from Ederson! Lacazette almost played in Aubameyang but the Brazilian comes racing out and saves City by intercepting the pass.
35' The game has entered a bit of a lull, which will suit Arsenal much more than the hosts. Around 10 minutes remain until the interval.
33' Laporte crosses but Leno can easily catch the ball and relieve any pressure.
32' Arsenal have seen a lot of the ball in the last few minutes. They suddenly look the more likely to create something - it's been a really strange first half an hour.
30' Great work from Guendouzi in the centre of pitch sets up an attack for Arsenal but it comes to nothing.
28' Torreira's pass was incepted by the referee but De Bruyne's shot that followed went over the bar. A relief for Mr Atkinson...
27' Kolasinac shoots from a tight angle and hits the side-netting. That move all came about because of a brilliant flicked pass from Aubameyang in the build-up.
25' D. Silva looks to set Sterling in on goal but his pass is just behind where it was intended. Sterling is forced to cross but Aguero is offside.
24' Referee Atkinson sees a foul as the corner comes in and Arsenal are awarded a free-kick.
23' B. Silva gets in behind on the right but is put behind for a corner by Torreira.
22' Torreira is fouled by Laporte. There was not a lot in it but the midfielder just wanted to get his team up the pitch and give his teammates a breather after some intense pressure.
21' Sterling crosses for B. Silva but the chance comes to nothing, before Walker barges Kolasinac off the ball to prevent a counter-attack.
19' Lacazette is down with a head injury and receives treatment before play restarts.
18' Sterling miss-hits a volley and gets little power on it before Otamendi fires a shot into the gloves of Leno. City have regained their composure after being shaken slightly when the goal went in.
17' The entire Arsenal XI are penned inside their own defensive third as City pile on the pressure again.
16' Aguero looks to get in behind but is called offside. He went a fraction of a second too soon in making his run.
15' Suddenly, Arsenal look much calmer and are spraying the ball about. The Etihad crowd is a little more nervy but there is a long, long way to go.
13' Time will tell how much that goal alters this game, but until that point Arsenal had hardly touched the ball. City will certainly still fancy their chances against the Gunners' defence.
11' It was Sterling who lost his man and the Frenchman could not miss from a yard out. Arsenal level out of nowhere - will that wake them up?
GOAL! Koscielny levels out of nowhere from the corner kick! Stunning.
10' Kolasinac almost gets in as Arsenal launch their first attack, but the City defence just about clear for a corner.
9' Laporte heads home from a De Bruyne free-kick but the goal is rightly ruled out for offside.
8' Arsenal have lined up in a 4-4-2 formation, with Iwobi on the right and Kolasinac on the left, but City are running riot so far. A second goal is surely imminent.
7' D. Silva gets in behind and puts in a cross, but Koscielny clears. The elusive Spaniard has found a couple of goods positions already in this game and Arsenal are still under severe pressure.
5' Sterling shoots from distance and forces a decent save from Leno. The goalkeeper made the most of that one for the cameras as he pushed it wide.
4' Arsenal have hardly touched the ball yet. City are playing a 3-2-3-2 formation, with Fernandinho and Gundogan just ahead of a back three, and it's certainly working so far.
3' Manchester City are well on top early on. Aguero went down inside the penalty area but nothing is given. Mustafi panicked and pulled the Argentinean back there - the defender is very lucky.
GOAL! Aguero heads home after just 48 seconds. Manchester City lead very early on, just as they did against Newcastle earlier this week...
KICK-OFF. Martin Atkinson blows the first whistle and it's the visitors who get the game underway.
The teams are in the tunnel, with kick-off just moments away here.
The teams are warming up with less than 30 minutes to go until kick-off. It should be a really good game here at the Etihad Stadium.
Full-time at the King Power Stadium has just been signalled where Manchester United continued their good form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by winning 0-1 against Leicester City. That means as it stands, Arsenal are in sixth place having been shunted down the Premier League standings when Chelsea demolished Huddersfield yesterday. Will they respond here? We will soon find out.
For Arsenal, new signing Denis Suarez is on the bench, alongside Mesut Ozil. Both Aubameyang and Lacazette start up top.
The big news for City, then, is that Fernandinho appears to be playing centre-back with Aymeric Laporte at left-back, while Leroy Sane is left out, with Bernardo Silva preferred in the front three.
Arsenal subs: Cech, Mavrapanos, Elneny, Ramsey, Ozil, Suarez, Nketiah
Man City subs: Muric, Danilo, Stones, Delph, Sane, Mahrez, Jesus
Arsenal XI: Leno, Lichtsteiner, Kolasinac, Mustafi, Monreal, Koscielny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Fernandinho, D. Silva, B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling
Team news should be with us in around 10 minutes time, with kick-off at 16:30 UK time. Stay with us and we'll have all the build-up until then!
With both teams better going forward than at the back, there should be plenty of action to discuss.
Martin Atkinson is the referee. The 47-year-old has refereed Manchester City twice in the Premier League this season: in draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool. He has overseen Arsenal in a defeat at Chelsea and a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
It will also be interesting to see whether Emery goes with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front, or whether he selects a more conservative side in an attempt to combat the significant threat of Arsenal’s opponents.
Mesut Ozil played midweek versus Cardiff – whether he retains his place is a big call for Emery, but it seems unlikely given he has not even featured in matchday squads in recent weeks.
For Arsenal, Danny Welbeck, Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are long-term absentees, while Sokratis Papastathopoulos remains out and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been struggling with an ankle knock.
Centre-back Vincent Kompany is a doubt while back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is not far away from returning from an Achilles tendon injury.
One of those pair will be joined in midfield by Fernandinho and David Silva with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling out wide. Riyad Mahrez is also an option.
Manchester City have won their last three league matches against Arsenal, but have not managed to secure four consecutive top-flight wins against the Gunners since 1937.
Arsenal, meanwhile, have begun to get to grips with the way Unai Emery wants his team to play. They have, though, tended to struggle in the bigger matches, losing 5-1 at Anfield and going out of the FA Cup to Manchester United a week or so ago.
Earlier in the season, the reverse fixture saw Manchester City win 0-2 in North London on the opening day of the season. Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva scored the goals that day and have both had excellent seasons since then.
Maurizio Sarri’s team face Huddersfield Town on Saturday, so Arsenal could have dropped out of the Champions League places again ahead of kick-off.
Arsenal climbed above Chelsea in the Premier League table with a win over Cardiff City at the Emirates Stadium, with the Blues losing 4-0 at Bournemouth.
Pep Guardiola’s side need the points to climb to within two points of Liverpool, who don’t play West Ham United until Monday night in the title race, and must bounce back from a disappointing defeat against Newcastle United on Tuesday.
Hello and welcome to this live text commentary of Manchester City against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium. I’m Matt Addison and I’ll be guiding you through proceedings – it should be a good one!