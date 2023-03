Remontada de campeón en Old Trafford

18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho has scored four goals for Man Utd this season, three have changed the game state:



◉ Winner vs. Real Sociedad (17')

◉ Winner vs. Fulham (90+3')

◎ Go-ahead vs. West Ham (90')



