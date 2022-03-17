Highlights: Toronto Raptors 123-128 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA
9:09 PM2 days ago

End of the match

The Lakers take the victory after beating the Raptors in overtime. The score of the game is 123-128. The best of the game is LeBron with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
9:05 PM2 days ago

Bradley sentences

Bradley scores a three-pointer. Plus the two personal shots on the next play. The Lakers are within four points. 12 seconds left
8:59 PM2 days ago

Barnes ties

Barnes scores a two-pointer to tie the game at 120. Less than two minutes remaining
8:54 PM2 days ago

Extension

The game goes to overtime in a mind-blowing finish. The Raptors' mistake was a blunder.
8:51 PM2 days ago

To be extended

Toronto loses the ball. Westbrook recovers it and makes a three pointer. Unbelievable. We go to overtime
8:49 PM2 days ago

Lakers fail

The Lakers miss both three-point attempts. This play has been key in the game. It looks like Toronto is going to take it
8:47 PM2 days ago

Trent's triple

What an end of the game we are living. Trent's triple to put his team three points up. 25 seconds to go
8:43 PM2 days ago

What did you do LeBron

LeBron ran out of time. The American turned and shot and ended up sinking the three-pointer. Mind-blowing.
8:41 PM2 days ago

Barnes flies

My goodness what Barnes just did. The local player saw a hole and went in there to score a great dunk. 107-105
8:38 PM2 days ago

Time-out

Toronto Raptors timeout. The game is tied at 105
8:32 PM2 days ago

Six minutes

Six minutes to go. The visitors use up their timeout. At the moment, the Lakers win 101-102.
8:30 PM2 days ago

LeBron's stopper

What a play by LeBron. Block and on the same play a great dunk to put the tie on the scoreboard. 99-99
8:26 PM2 days ago

Triple by Achiuwa

Triple by Achiuwa who shoots all alone. The Raptors are ahead on the scoreboard by one point. Another timeout for Voguel's team.
8:22 PM2 days ago

Last quarter

The last twelve minutes of the game begin. Possession goes to the Lakers, who will win?
8:20 PM2 days ago

Third quarter

Toronto is leading by one point. The score is 89-88. We go to the last quarter
8:17 PM2 days ago

Last minute

We enter the last minute of the third quarter. At the moment, Toronto leads by one point. 85-84
8:12 PM2 days ago

VanVleet

The player picked up a loose ball and scored from two with no problems. Streak of errors in this stretch of the game. Lakers timeout
8:06 PM2 days ago

Draw

The game is tied at 73-73 with less than six minutes left in the first quarter.
7:56 PM2 days ago

Trent's triple

Trent scores the three-pointer to make it 67-64. Voguel calls a timeout after the Raptors start.
7:53 PM2 days ago

Third quarter

The third quarter starts, the locals put it in juice. Watch out, they take the lead at the beginning of the third period. 60-59
7:39 PM2 days ago

Half-Time

The Lakers lead at halftime by four points. Toronto has cut seven points. The score of the game is 55-59. Players go to the locker room.
7:31 PM2 days ago

Eleven points ahead

LeBron's two-point play. Nurse calls timeout after the eleven-point Lakers lead. With just over two minutes left before halftime
7:27 PM2 days ago

Monk's triple

Monk's three-pointer for five points so far in the game. This three-pointer comes one play after VanVleet's three-pointer.
7:24 PM2 days ago

35-41

Toronto does not react, and the Lakers continue with theirs. In this start there were several mistakes from both teams. Timeout for Toronto.
7:12 PM2 days ago

Second quarter

The second period starts. The home team puts it in play. Toronto has an affordable advantage to come back. Let's see what happens...
7:10 PM2 days ago

First quarter ends

The first quarter ends with the visitors leading by three points. The score of the quarter is 30-33
7:09 PM2 days ago

Reaves' three-pointer

Reave's three-pointer to give his team a five-point lead. He received and shot all alone.
6:56 PM2 days ago

Toronto reacts

Nurse's team reacts. They have come back and have a five-point cushion. Voguel calls a timeout.
6:50 PM2 days ago

Time-out

First timeout of the game. The Raptors run out a timeout after the visitors start. 16-18
6:49 PM2 days ago

Siakam from three

Siakam's triple to tie the game. VanVleet assist. Good start to both games
6:46 PM2 days ago

Lakers off to a great start

Good start for Voguel's team. Now the home team reacts with a two-plus-one play by Barnes. 10-15
6:43 PM2 days ago

Start the match

The game kicks off at the Scotiabank Arena. The visitors win the first possession of the match.
6:32 PM2 days ago

Lakers Quintet

For his part, Voguel comes out with this starting five. James, Gabriel, Howard, Monk and Westbrook. This is the Lakers' starting lineup for this game. The game will start soon...
6:30 PM2 days ago

Toronto Quintet

Nurse lines up the following starting five. Barnes, Siakam, Birch, VanVleet and Trent. Toronto Raptors will start with these five players
6:29 PM2 days ago

We already have lineups

The lineups of both teams are in. These are the quintets that each coach has lined up. First of all, let's take a look at the home team's lineup.
6:26 PM2 days ago

Players warm up

The players of both teams continue warming up. They will soon return to the dressing rooms to prepare for the match. There is nothing left for the start...
6:21 PM2 days ago

Last home game

The last home game was against Orlando Magic, where they lost by six points. The score of the game was 97-103. The best player in the game was Siakam with 34 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
6:12 PM2 days ago

The last visit between them

In the last visit to Toronto, the Lakers won by nine points. The score was 101-110. The best player in the game was Horton-Tucker with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists.
6:03 PM2 days ago

Who will win?

Less than an hour to go until the game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena. Who will win the game in Toronto?
5:57 PM2 days ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams arrived at the Scotiabank Arena an hour ago. In a few minutes they will start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
5:52 PM2 days ago

We are here

Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers. Follow the online broadcast of this game on VAVEL.
7:53 PM3 days ago

7:48 PM3 days ago

Toronto's possible starting lineup

The possible five players to start the game against Los Angeles could be: Barnes, Siakam, Birch, Trent and VanVleet. Nurse will be without Anunoby and Flynn. Both Trent and VanVleet are doubtful for this match, but they will surely be ready for the game against Vogel's team.
7:43 PM3 days ago

Possible Lakers quintet

Vogel's possible starting five is as follows: Reaves, James, Howard, Monk and Westbrook. The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis and Nunn for the game against Toronto.
7:38 PM3 days ago

Game Schedule

This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Los Ángeles Lakers of 19th March 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 20:30 PM.
Bolivia: 19:30 PM.
Brazil: 20:30 PM.
Chile: 19:30 PM.
Colombia: 18:30 PM.
Ecuador: 18:30 PM.
USA (ET): 19:30 PM.
Spain: 00:30 AM,
Mexico: 17:30 PM.
Paraguay: 20:30 AM.
Peru: 19:30 PM.
Uruguay: 20:30 PM.
Venezuela: 19:30 PM.

7:33 PM3 days ago

Where to watch

The game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers will be streamed on NBA League Pass and Star +. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the game and the updated score on VAVEL. 
7:28 PM3 days ago

Last game between them

On March 15, 2022, the two teams met at Crypto.com Arena, where the Raptors won by eleven points. Toronto took a big lead in the first quarter by 21 points. In the second period the locals cut three points. In the last quarter, the score was 71-91. In the last twelve minutes, Voguel's team scored nine points to close the gap.
7:23 PM3 days ago

How the visitors are coming

The Lakers are not having their best season. Voguel's team is in ninth place in the Western Conference with 29 wins and 40 losses. As visitors they have won nine times and have been defeated in 23 games.
7:18 PM3 days ago

How the home team is doing

Toronto is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 39 games won and 30 games lost. Currently, they are in the playoff positions to qualify for the final rounds in the fight for the NBA title. At home they have played 32 games, where they have won 17 times and have been defeated in 15 games. 
7:13 PM3 days ago

Last game of the Lakers

The Lakers played at the Target Center, Minneapolis, where they lost by twenty points to the Timberwolves. The intensity and pressure of the first quarter took its toll on a visiting team that fell behind by fourteen points. At halftime, the home side led by 21 points. In the third period, Vogel's team began to react and cut the lead to nine points. That cushion was increased again in the last quarter. The best player of the game was Towns with 30 points, eight rebounds and one assist. The result of the game was 124-104.
7:08 PM3 days ago

Last game for the Raptors

The Raptors visited the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Clippers, where they won by three points. In the first quarter the visitors started with a two-point lead, which they extended in the second period to ten points. After the break the locals cut six points putting the lead at only four. In the last twelve minutes the Clippers tried but with no luck, as they ended up cutting a point but the second half slump defined the game in favor of the visitors. The best of the game was Siakam with 31 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. The result of the game was 100-103.
7:03 PM3 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors this Saturday 19 at 12.30 am Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.
