Highlights: Toronto Raptors 123-128 Los Angeles Lakers in NBA

End of the match
The Lakers take the victory after beating the Raptors in overtime. The score of the game is 123-128. The best of the game is LeBron with 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Bradley sentences
Bradley scores a three-pointer. Plus the two personal shots on the next play. The Lakers are within four points. 12 seconds left
Barnes ties
Barnes scores a two-pointer to tie the game at 120. Less than two minutes remaining
Extension
The game goes to overtime in a mind-blowing finish. The Raptors' mistake was a blunder.
To be extended
Toronto loses the ball. Westbrook recovers it and makes a three pointer. Unbelievable. We go to overtime
Lakers fail
The Lakers miss both three-point attempts. This play has been key in the game. It looks like Toronto is going to take it
Trent's triple
What an end of the game we are living. Trent's triple to put his team three points up. 25 seconds to go
What did you do LeBron
LeBron ran out of time. The American turned and shot and ended up sinking the three-pointer. Mind-blowing.
Barnes flies
My goodness what Barnes just did. The local player saw a hole and went in there to score a great dunk. 107-105
Time-out
Toronto Raptors timeout. The game is tied at 105
Six minutes
Six minutes to go. The visitors use up their timeout. At the moment, the Lakers win 101-102.
LeBron's stopper
What a play by LeBron. Block and on the same play a great dunk to put the tie on the scoreboard. 99-99
Triple by Achiuwa
Triple by Achiuwa who shoots all alone. The Raptors are ahead on the scoreboard by one point. Another timeout for Voguel's team.
Last quarter
The last twelve minutes of the game begin. Possession goes to the Lakers, who will win?
Third quarter
Toronto is leading by one point. The score is 89-88. We go to the last quarter
Last minute
We enter the last minute of the third quarter. At the moment, Toronto leads by one point. 85-84
VanVleet
The player picked up a loose ball and scored from two with no problems. Streak of errors in this stretch of the game. Lakers timeout
Draw
The game is tied at 73-73 with less than six minutes left in the first quarter.
Trent's triple
Trent scores the three-pointer to make it 67-64. Voguel calls a timeout after the Raptors start.
Third quarter
The third quarter starts, the locals put it in juice. Watch out, they take the lead at the beginning of the third period. 60-59
Half-Time
The Lakers lead at halftime by four points. Toronto has cut seven points. The score of the game is 55-59. Players go to the locker room.
Eleven points ahead
LeBron's two-point play. Nurse calls timeout after the eleven-point Lakers lead. With just over two minutes left before halftime
Monk's triple
Monk's three-pointer for five points so far in the game. This three-pointer comes one play after VanVleet's three-pointer.
35-41
Toronto does not react, and the Lakers continue with theirs. In this start there were several mistakes from both teams. Timeout for Toronto.
Second quarter
The second period starts. The home team puts it in play. Toronto has an affordable advantage to come back. Let's see what happens...
First quarter ends
The first quarter ends with the visitors leading by three points. The score of the quarter is 30-33
Reaves' three-pointer
Reave's three-pointer to give his team a five-point lead. He received and shot all alone.
Toronto reacts
Nurse's team reacts. They have come back and have a five-point cushion. Voguel calls a timeout.
Time-out
First timeout of the game. The Raptors run out a timeout after the visitors start. 16-18
Siakam from three
Siakam's triple to tie the game. VanVleet assist. Good start to both games
Lakers off to a great start
Good start for Voguel's team. Now the home team reacts with a two-plus-one play by Barnes. 10-15
Start the match
The game kicks off at the Scotiabank Arena. The visitors win the first possession of the match.
Lakers Quintet
For his part, Voguel comes out with this starting five. James, Gabriel, Howard, Monk and Westbrook. This is the Lakers' starting lineup for this game. The game will start soon...
Toronto Quintet
Nurse lines up the following starting five. Barnes, Siakam, Birch, VanVleet and Trent. Toronto Raptors will start with these five players
We already have lineups
The lineups of both teams are in. These are the quintets that each coach has lined up. First of all, let's take a look at the home team's lineup.
Players warm up
The players of both teams continue warming up. They will soon return to the dressing rooms to prepare for the match. There is nothing left for the start...
Last home game
The last home game was against Orlando Magic, where they lost by six points. The score of the game was 97-103. The best player in the game was Siakam with 34 points, 14 rebounds and two assists.
The last visit between them
In the last visit to Toronto, the Lakers won by nine points. The score was 101-110. The best player in the game was Horton-Tucker with 17 points, four rebounds and six assists.
Who will win?
Less than an hour to go until the game between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers at Scotiabank Arena. Who will win the game in Toronto?
They are already at the stadium
Both teams arrived at the Scotiabank Arena an hour ago. In a few minutes they will start the warm-up exercises in preparation for the match.
We are here
Hello again. We are back to report on the match between Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers. Follow the online broadcast of this game on VAVEL.
Toronto's possible starting lineup
The possible five players to start the game against Los Angeles could be: Barnes, Siakam, Birch, Trent and VanVleet. Nurse will be without Anunoby and Flynn. Both Trent and VanVleet are doubtful for this match, but they will surely be ready for the game against Vogel's team.
Possible Lakers quintet
Vogel's possible starting five is as follows: Reaves, James, Howard, Monk and Westbrook. The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis and Nunn for the game against Toronto.
Game Schedule
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Los Ángeles Lakers of 19th March 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:30 PM.
Bolivia: 19:30 PM.
Brazil: 20:30 PM.
Chile: 19:30 PM.
Colombia: 18:30 PM.
Ecuador: 18:30 PM.
USA (ET): 19:30 PM.
Spain: 00:30 AM,
Mexico: 17:30 PM.
Paraguay: 20:30 AM.
Peru: 19:30 PM.
Uruguay: 20:30 PM.
Venezuela: 19:30 PM.
Last game between them
On March 15, 2022, the two teams met at Crypto.com Arena, where the Raptors won by eleven points. Toronto took a big lead in the first quarter by 21 points. In the second period the locals cut three points. In the last quarter, the score was 71-91. In the last twelve minutes, Voguel's team scored nine points to close the gap.
How the visitors are coming
The Lakers are not having their best season. Voguel's team is in ninth place in the Western Conference with 29 wins and 40 losses. As visitors they have won nine times and have been defeated in 23 games.
How the home team is doing
Toronto is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with 39 games won and 30 games lost. Currently, they are in the playoff positions to qualify for the final rounds in the fight for the NBA title. At home they have played 32 games, where they have won 17 times and have been defeated in 15 games.
Last game of the Lakers
The Lakers played at the Target Center, Minneapolis, where they lost by twenty points to the Timberwolves. The intensity and pressure of the first quarter took its toll on a visiting team that fell behind by fourteen points. At halftime, the home side led by 21 points. In the third period, Vogel's team began to react and cut the lead to nine points. That cushion was increased again in the last quarter. The best player of the game was Towns with 30 points, eight rebounds and one assist. The result of the game was 124-104.
Last game for the Raptors
The Raptors visited the Crypto.com Arena to face the Los Angeles Clippers, where they won by three points. In the first quarter the visitors started with a two-point lead, which they extended in the second period to ten points. After the break the locals cut six points putting the lead at only four. In the last twelve minutes the Clippers tried but with no luck, as they ended up cutting a point but the second half slump defined the game in favor of the visitors. The best of the game was Siakam with 31 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. The result of the game was 100-103.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors this Saturday 19 at 12.30 am Spanish time. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.