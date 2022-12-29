Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match
Photo: Handout/Golden State Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 PM27 minutes ago

Watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
5:55 PM32 minutes ago

Open quotes!


“ It's a big win", said Steve Kerr after the game. “I mean, this is the best place to go! It's one of the best teams in the league and coming off that disappointing trip and playing the way we did tonight was really encouraging. And I just challenged the guys to build it. We've got seven straight home games coming up. ;'


"We’ve been great at home, but we haven’t really built a lot of momentum this year. It's been a bit of a stop and start. So it seems that it is? It's time to scale up, so we have to build this. We're not always going to kick the ball like we did tonight, but if we compete and defend the way we did, I think we can move forward and build momentum, and that's where we're going. the idea.''


" This is what a great Draymond Green performance tends to look like," said Steve Kerr. "Just controlling the game at both ends with his defense, but also in attack. Playing this cutting-edge role. possession with the boards."


"I think I am getting comfortable with playing certain sets and certain actions," DiVincenzo said. "How am I going to get my pictures, with a different guy setting up the screens. All those things. Honestly, I'm just playing with a clear head, just letting it fly. If it's great, if not just go back to the defense.''

5:50 PM37 minutes ago

Probable Golden State Warriors!

PG - Donte DiVincenzo

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Jordan Poole

PF - Draymond Green

C - Kevon Looney.


 

5:45 PM42 minutes ago

How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?

The Golden State Warriors have a negative season record with 18 losses and 16 wins. But, the mood arrives renewed, after beating the Grizzlies at Christmas in a lively game.
5:40 PMan hour ago

Open quotes!

"Really a two-stroke story in terms of defensive intensity, physicality and communication," said coach Will Hardy. “I thought our defense was very poor in the first half, and then responding and opening 46 in the second half showed the determination of our group.”

“At the end of the day, it was the team’s defense in the second half that helped us get this victory. … Looking forward to a few days off," he added.

“I want to give Collin a lot of credit. … Your first night back and bringing that energy into the game,” Hardy said. “I thought he stirred up the game a bit.”

“I think our spacing was much better towards the end of the game. … It allowed the guys to make great decisions,” Hardy said. “ It's always a team effort on that side, especially late in the game when trying to run. I thought the balance of our team was great. … It was a group effort, as always.

5:35 PMan hour ago

Probable Utah Jazz!

PG - Collin Sexton

SG - Jordan Clarkson

SF - Jarred Vanderbilt

PF - Lauri Markkanen

C - Kelly Olynyk.


 

5:30 PMan hour ago

How does the Utah Jazz arrive?

The Utah Jazz has a positive campaign of 19 wins and 16 losses in the season. The team arrives for the showdown with two straight wins against the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
5:25 PMan hour ago

NBA!

Photo: Disclosure/NBA
Photo: Disclosure/NBA
5:20 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Chase Center

The Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors game will be played at Chase Center, with a capacity of 18,064 people.
5:15 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA