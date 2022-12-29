Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Utah Jazz vs Golden State Warriors Live Score Here
“ It's a big win", said Steve Kerr after the game. “I mean, this is the best place to go! It's one of the best teams in the league and coming off that disappointing trip and playing the way we did tonight was really encouraging. And I just challenged the guys to build it. We've got seven straight home games coming up. ;'
"We’ve been great at home, but we haven’t really built a lot of momentum this year. It's been a bit of a stop and start. So it seems that it is? It's time to scale up, so we have to build this. We're not always going to kick the ball like we did tonight, but if we compete and defend the way we did, I think we can move forward and build momentum, and that's where we're going. the idea.''
" This is what a great Draymond Green performance tends to look like," said Steve Kerr. "Just controlling the game at both ends with his defense, but also in attack. Playing this cutting-edge role. possession with the boards."
Probable Golden State Warriors!
SG - Klay Thompson
SF - Jordan Poole
PF - Draymond Green
C - Kevon Looney.
How do the Golden State Warriors arrive?
“At the end of the day, it was the team’s defense in the second half that helped us get this victory. … Looking forward to a few days off," he added.
“I want to give Collin a lot of credit. … Your first night back and bringing that energy into the game,” Hardy said. “I thought he stirred up the game a bit.”
“I think our spacing was much better towards the end of the game. … It allowed the guys to make great decisions,” Hardy said. “ It's always a team effort on that side, especially late in the game when trying to run. I thought the balance of our team was great. … It was a group effort, as always.
Probable Utah Jazz!
SG - Jordan Clarkson
SF - Jarred Vanderbilt
PF - Lauri Markkanen
C - Kelly Olynyk.