2022 NCAA Tournament: Arkansas Survives New Mexico State

Despite a low scoring first half for both teams, Arkansas and New Mexico State put on a show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The Razorbacks moved on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament following a five-point win over the Aggies.

RAZORBACKS ADVANCE 🔥



Arkansas takes down NMSU 53-48 and is on to the 2nd weekend!#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Dn2wWiU4FR — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2022

Arkansas struggled to get going in the first 20 minutes of play. The team coached by Eric Musselman finished the half shooting 9 of 27 and led 26-17.

Although he fouled out with a minute and 44 seconds remaining in the game, guard JD Notae was crucial in Arkansas victory. The senior had an impressive night scoring 18 points and recording nine steals.

The Razorbacks forced a total of 12 turnovers in the first half of play alone. It was the eighth time the Hogs had double-digits steals this season.

"I'm so happy for the guys who haven't been on this stage because they committed to us with a dream and a vision." Coach Eric Musselman said after the game.

New Mexico's WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen faced a challenging task while being defended by Arkansas swingman Au’Diese Toney.

Allen was kept quiet by recording 12 points in 5 of 16 from the field despite coming into the game averaging 19 points per contest.

“The man can play ball,” Toney said of Allen. “My mindset was just to keep him under control and not let him get loose, and my guys — I couldn’t do it without my guys, you know?”

Au’Diese Toney did a terrific job defensively on Teddy Allen. That was the difference.



Arkansas heading to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season.



The Muss Bus rolls on! — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 20, 2022

The junior from New Mexico State led the Aggies with 37 points in their first round win over No. 5 seed Connecticut.

Arkansas has now advanced to back-to-back Sweet 16s for the first time since 1995 and 1996.

They will face top-seeded Gonzaga at the West Region site in San Francisco, California.