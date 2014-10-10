Chicago Battles Back To Beat Dallas 3-2

Dallas, Texas - The Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars both came into Thursday night’s season opening game with only one thing on their mind: winning. However, the Blackhawks were the winners when it was all said and done by a score of 3-2.

It was all Dallas for majority of the first period, but with about six minutes left to go in the first period Jeremy Morin was sent to the penalty box. However, Chicago would kill the penalty. Chicago was getting outhit and looked for something to change the momentum, whether it was a big hit on the other team or a good kill, and that is exactly what they got. With all that energy built up from the Morin penalty kill, Duncan Keith was able to tickle the twine at the 19:16 mark of the first period. Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp would each be awarded the assists.

The second period was thrilling to say the least. Dallas would be awarded a power play 27 seconds into the second period after Duncan Keith got cited for high-sticking. However, the Stars were not be able to create any scoring chances with the man advantage. Chicago would get penalized once again at the 10:03 mark when the Swedish defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson being called for a 4 minute penalty due to high sticking. Following the penalty, it was the hot hand of Trevor Daley who rifled one past Corey Crawford at the 10:13 mark in the second.

Chicago would regroup and eventually create some scoring chances but were not be able to light the lamp in the period. Roughly five minutes after Daley's goal, Dallas would strike again when Cody Eakin's wrister snuck past Crawford giving Dallas the 2-1 lead heading into the third period.

The third period was outstanding, though there was not much scoring. Shortly after Jordie Benn's holding penalty for Dallas, Patrick Sharp slapped one home for Chicago to bring the game to a tie. Duncan Keith and Patrick Kane would each be awarded the assists. Following Sharp's goal, both teams skated aggressively and created several scoring chances but neither team would do enough to come out on top in regulation.

Both teams would eventually go scoreless in the OT period, resulting in a shootout. Come shootout time, it was "Mr. Showtime," Patrick Kane, who secured the 3-2 victory for Chicago in Dallas on Thursday night.

With Thursday night's win, Chicago extended their winning streak to 7 consecutive road wins in American Airlines Center.

Corey Crawford - Chicago- 34 saves, .914% save percentage

Patrick Sharp - Chicago- 1 goal, 1 assist, 6 shots

Cody Eakin - Dallas- 1 goal, 4 shots