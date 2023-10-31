Tyler Toffoli leads the week's stars

Toffoli, a globe-trotting NHL veteran, leads New Jersey Devils' season.

Tyler Toffoli - New Jersey Devils

Toffoli, who was acquired by New Jersey in a trade in June, led the NHL with six goals in four games to propel New Jersey (5-2-1, 11 points) to a three-win season.

He notched his fifth career hat trick, and first in a New Jersey uniform, in a 5-2 win over one of his former teams, Montreal Canadiens, on Oct. 24. Toffoli then notched three points, two goals and an assist, in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Oct. 25. It was the second time Toffoli accumulated more than three points in consecutive NHL games, following Jan. 20-21, 2021. After failing to score in a 5-4 win over Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 27, Toffoli bounced back with a goal in a 4-3 win over Minnesota Wild on Oct. 29.

Toffoli, who won the Stanley Cup in the 2013-14 season with the LA Kings, shares fifth in the League with seven goals in eight appearances this season. His seven goals are the most by any player in his first eight games with the Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise.

Jonas Johansson - Tampa Bay Lightning

Johansson stopped all 55 shots he faced in two appearances, posting two shutout victories to lead Tampa Bay (4-2-2, 10 points) to a perfect week.

He earned his second career shutout, and first with Tampa Bay, with 32 saves, including 13 in the third period, in a 3-0 win over Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 24. He then became the seventh different goaltender in Tampa Bay history to post back-to-back clean sheets, and the first to accomplish the feat from Nov. 23-26, 2021 (Andrei Vasilevskiy), with 23 saves in a 6-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 26.

Johansson, 28, has five wins in seven games this season (2.56 goals conceded average and 92.5% save percentage. He leads the league in both saves (221) and shots against (239).

Hartman ranked second in the NHL with five goals in four appearances to propel Minnesota (3-4-2, 8 points) to points in two of its games.

Notched his second career hat trick (also Jan. 8, 2017 vs. Nashville) and second career five-point performance (also Oct. 5, 2017 vs. Pittsburgh) with three goals and two assists in a 7-4 win over Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 24. He notched the eighth five-point game in Minnesota history and first since April 22, 2022(Kevin Fiala vs. Seattle). Hartman did not score a point in a 6-2 loss to Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 26, but then scored once in a 3-2 loss to Washington Capitals on Oct. 27 and in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey Devils Oct. 29.

Hartman, 29, currently in his fifth season with Minnesota, leads the team in goals (6) and is tied for second in points (9) through nine games in 2023-24.