Sam Reinhart leads the 3 stars of the week

In his seven years with the Buffalo Sabres, Reinhart never achieved scoring records as high as he is showing in the last two seasons at Florida, and it appears that his level is still growing.

Sam Reinhart - Florida Panthers

Reinhart led the NHL in scoring with 10 points in four games, helping the Florida Panthers (9-4-1, 19 points) climb into second place in the Atlantic Division thanks to four straight wins.

Reinhart scored multiple points in each game, starting with a pair of assists in a 5-4 overtime win over Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 6. Two nights later he scored the game-winning goal just 15 seconds into overtime for a 4-3 win over Washington Capitals, surpassing Aaron Ekblad (0:16 on Feb. 16, 2022 vs. Carolina) for the fastest goal in an overtime period in Florida history. He notched a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 10 and notched two goals and two assists in a 4-3 win over Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 12.

Reinhart has required the second-fewest games by a Florida player to reach 10 goals in a season behind Pavel Bure (9 GP in 1998-99) and matched the franchise mark for fewest games to reach 20 points(Matthew Tkachuk in 2022-23 and Jonathan Huberdeau in 2020-21).

Kyle Connor - Winnipeg Jets

Connor led all NHL scorers last week with five goals and eight total points to help the Winnipeg Jets (7-5-2, 16 points) win two games and maintain their third-place standing in the Central Division.

Connor had two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win at St. Louis on Nov. 7, raising his career goal total with the franchise to 217 and tying Bryan Little for fourth on the team's all-time list. The Jets' first-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft took sole possession of fourth place two nights later, recording his second consecutive multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick - three goals and an assist - in a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators Nov. 9. Connor matched his fewest number of games to reach 10 goals in a single season (also in 13 games in 2021-22); Only two other players in Jets/Thrashers franchise history also reached that mark in 13 games or fewer: Ilya Kovalchuk (8 games in 2003-04 and 9 in 2009-10) and Marian Hossa (9 games in 2006-07). He finished the week with an assist in a 3-2 loss to Dallas Stars on Nov. 11, increasing his point total to 17 points, 11 goals and six assists, in a team-leading 14 games.

Nylander had four goals and three assists in three Toronto Maple Leafs wins.

He earned an assist in overtime to cap a 6-5 comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 6, had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 8 and had two goals and an assist, including a power-play goal, in a 5-4 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Nov. 10. Nylander extended his streak to 15 consecutive games with a goal in a 5-2 win over Vancouver Canucks Nov. 11.

Only six players in team history have recorded a longer streak of consecutive games scoring at any point in a season; Mitch Marner (23 in 2022-23), Darryl Sittler (18 in 1977-78), Eddie Olczyk (18 in 1989-90), Dave Andreychuk (16 in 1993-94), Babe Dye (16 in 1921-22) and John Anderson (16 in 1983-84). Nylander travels to Sweden leading the Maple Leafs in scoring with 22 points, 10 goals and 12 assists, in 15 games.