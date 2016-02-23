Kronwall Returns As Red Wings Head Home To Face The Blue Jackets

The Detroit Red Wings look to rebound after a road trip that had something different to offer every game. The game against the New York Islanders was the second game of a back to back. The Wings lost this one 4-1, with Jimmy Howard allowing three or more goals for the eighth time in as many games played. The Wings started out better against the Pittsburgh Penguins, but collapsed after a second period Phil Kessel goal, 24 seconds after Dylan Larkin tied the game. They lost that game 6-3 in Pittsburgh.

The Wings Salvage The Road Trip

The first game of a back to back against the Ottawa Senators ended in a shootout. The first period showed a sharp PK unit, a much better compete level and scoring chances for the Wings. The second period was highlighted by two Red Wings goals and a Senators goal. Andreas Athanasiou started off the scoring with a goal caused by the great forecheck of Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist. Zack Smith scored a minute later for the Sens to tie the game up. Brad Richards scored late in the second off of an Erik Karlsson deflection. The Wings went on to lose in a shootout, claiming a crucial point.

Sunday's game against the New York Rangers was the second game of the back to back. It was a defensive battle with very little offense throughout regulation. Jimmy Howard had his best game of the season, by far. The Red Wings stretched this game to overtime, but weren't the team to find the back of the net. Kevin Klein buried the overtime winner, thanks to a defensive miscue by Brendan Smith. Smith took the passer instead of the shooter, which Jimmy Howard was tracking. Klein had the whole back of the net to shoot at, with Brendan Smith not taking the pass out of the picture. ​​

Justin Abdelkader (8) and Marc Staal (18) tangle up at the boards in the first period of play. Photo Via Andy Marlin- USA TODAY Sports​

Red Wings Face Blue Jackets At Home

The red hot Columbus Blue Jackets come in to town boasting a 6-2-2 record in their last ten games. The Wings look to cool them off and get their winning ways back on track in Niklas Kronwall's return. The Blue Jackets have been subject of many trade rumors. Fedor Tyutin, Scott Hartnell, Jack Johnson and Kerby Rychel being the most frequent names on the market. Tyutin, Johnson and Rychel being linked to Detroit. Boone Jenner is the hot hand to watch, with four goals in his last four games. The Wings look to continue their impressive recent success at home despite the Blue Jackets being 4-1 in their last five games against the Wings.

Prospect News: VILI SAARIJÄRVI Rumored To Be Called Up

OHL Insiders on Twitter, who have done a fantastic job on covering the latest news surrounding the Flint Firebirds, haveheard that Vili Saarijarvi may be on his way out of Flint. It's rumored that the Wings want him out as soon as possible and may bring him up to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) or Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL).