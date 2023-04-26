Game 5 Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NHL Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins Live Score Here
"They play an emotional game all the time. They are very physical, they like to listen after the whistles, a lot of guys talk. their game. They were very successful doing that. We ' We've been successful playing the way we play and that's all. we have to remember to keep that."
"Tkachuk is here. doing a bunch of stuff to try and piss us off," said Brandon Carlo. "But most of the time we are doing a good job of keeping it between the whistles and I am proud of our guys for doing that, but sometimes you get stuck. you need to show some passion and endurance. Linus did a great job in this situation for sure."
"Same thing all year," His poise and his ability to make some key saves in big moments... some great saves. the backbone of our team for sure. We all feed your energy and your confidence.
competing a lot now. We all respect that and are trying to follow their example."
" It's amazing," said Carlo. "Throughout the year, we've had different guys at different times and the last two games, great games from [Charlie] Coyle and [Taylor Hall] and [Tyler Bertuzzi] and a lot of different guys. I think we're just trying to keep the same mentality that we've had all year, the next man mentality is coming. It's working well for us and we don't get too excited or depressed or buying these things. Just focusing on the mission.
"I think it speaks volumes for our group and the way we look at the game and the point of view of staying focused on our process, regardless of who is involved. in the lineup or not. É the same thing we've been doing all year. guys like [Nick] Foligno and Marchy taking on the leadership role as well, speaking in the room and taking us from there.''
"At home, they are playing a tough game and recovering", Garnet Hathaway , who had an assist and a game-high eight hits." Be smart with the disk and those opportunities will come. We ended up dunking and playing with advantage. They had a one-goal lead again and we got it back to two. We stuck with the process and didn’t give up under pressure."
How do the Boston Bruins arrive?
"There’s a certain amount of freedom and focus in elimination games or those games that you want to play. You absolutely have to win," said coach Paul Maurice. "You’ push as hard as you can. There are all the clichés. tomorrow. to build your go-to-the-rink mindset, especially when you're on the run. invested as much as this group has to get [for the postseason]."
"Just try to do the things that made us successful this year," Mahura said when asked about the keys to Game 5. ;que. We give ourselves the best chance, just try not to [run away from] it.
"" It’s easy, when you learn how to do it. losing by a goal or two, running away from what made him successful throughout the year. But when we stood our ground and did the things that made us good, we showed that we can get the puck in the net and have good chances on goal."
"We know it’s important. It's a must-have situation," said striker Sam Bennett. " a chance we can give it all we've got. you don't hold back. you don’t save anything. You do everything you can to make sure we get out of there! with a victory."
"Something happened in the warm-up," said Maurice. "There is no such thing. There is a mechanism for the injury. He was in some pain and didn't feel like he could play 100% or close to it. He skated today and we checked today."
How do the Florida Panthers arrive?
In addition to being based on the East and West Conference, the teams are also divided by region. The divisions of this league and their respective teams are as follows:
