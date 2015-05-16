Hangtown Live Race of 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross

Post-Race: Well, it was a great day of racing at Hangtown in Sacramento, CA for round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Sad to see the day come to an end, but excited for next weekend's race at Glen Helen! This is it for me tonight, thanks so much for tuning-in! Follow me on Twitter @motonowblog, and make sure to check VAVEL USA for race recaps and other motocross articles this week. Have a good night!

450 Overall Results: Here is the top 10 450 overall finishers from today's race at Hangtown.

1. 1-1 Eli Tomac 2. 2-2 Ryan Dungey 3. 3-7 Jason Anderson 4. 8-3 Weston Peick 5. 4-6 Blake Baggett 6. 6-8 Broc Tickle 7. 7-9 Brett Metcalfe 8. 5-12 Christophe Pourcel 9. 10-10 Fredrik Noren 10. 9-14 Phillip Nicoletti

250 Overall Results: Here is the top 10 250 overall finishers from today's race at Hangtown.

1. 2-1 Jeremy Martin 2. 1-2 Marvin Musquin 3. 5-3 Christopher Alldredge 4 6-4 Alex Martin 5. 7-6 Anthony Rodriguez 6. 10-8 Aaron Plessinger 7. 4-15 Joseph Savatgy 8. 9-11 Adam Cianciarulo 9. 12-10 Matthew Bisceglia 10. 3-37 Cooper Webb

Post-Race: Unfortunately, it looks like there were some injuries suffered today. Webb appeared to hurt his ankle badly, and it looks like Bogle has an injured arm/shoulder. Seely also crashed out of the first moto and hurt his leg, but it doesn't appear to be too serious.

Post-Race: In the 250 class, the big battle will be between J. Martin and Musquin for the championship. Cianciarulo will be able to win motos too, but I think it's going to take a few rounds for him to get back into race-shape.

Post-Race: Tomac was super impressive today; I think he showed that he's the title favourite. However, Dungey is still testing the new KTM outdoors, so he will get better. The battle for third place is going to be a good one with lots of competition; Roczen, Anderson, Baggett, Barcia, and Peick will be big contenders every weeend.

Post-Race: Really good 2nd moto for Ken Roczen. He announced that he has a stress fracture on one of his vertebrae. Definitely improved since the first moto.

Here are the top 10 finishers from 450 moto 2.

450 Moto 2 Top 10 1. Eli Tomac 2. Ryan Dungey 3. Weston Peick 4. Justin Barcia 5. Ken Roczen 6. Blake Baggett 7. Jason Anderson 8. Broc Tickle 9. Brett Metcalfe 10. Fredrik Noren

Post-Race: Tomac won by 1:31 over Dungey... That is one of the most dominating rides I've ever seen... I'm speechless.

450 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: Tomac, Dungey, Peick, Barcia, and Roczen are the top 5 finishers in that last 450 moto.

450 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: ELI TOMAC WINS 450 MOTO 2 AND THE OVERALL!

450 Moto 2, 1 laps left: White flag for Tomac!! He now has a 1:22 lead over Dungey...

450 Moto 2, 2 laps left: Peick has passed Barcia for 3rd!!!

450 Moto 2, 2 laps left: Great battle for 3rd between Barcia and Peick! Peick is coming on very strong.

450 Moto 2, 1 minutes remaining: Tickle is making his way through the pack and is now up to 8th. Good ride for him!

450 Moto 2, 2 minutes remaining: Peick is catching up to Barcia! Great battle potentially shaping up for 3rd.

450 Moto 2, 3 minutes remaining: Baggett has got around Anderson! He is now around 12 seconds behind Roczen.

450 Moto 2, 5 minutes remaining: Tomac has a 1 minute lead over Dungey...

450 Moto 2, 6 minutes remaining: Peick has passed Roczen! Roczen now back to 5th.

450 Moto 2, 7 minutes remaining: Baggett is coming on very strongly. He's right behind Anderson right now. This is a battle for 6th.

450 Moto 2, 8 minutes remaining: Roczen is now getting pressure from Peick.

450 Moto 2, 9 minutes remaining: Tomac is constantly getting lap times under 2:10; Dungey hasn't got a single time under 2:10 all moto!

450 Moto 2, 10 minutes remaining: Tomac has a 47 second lead over Dungey... He must be just grinning underneath that helmet.

450 Moto 2, 11 minutes remaining: Baggett has gotten around Metcalfe, and is now trying to catch up to Anderson!

450 Moto 2, 12 minutes remaining: Reed, Pourcel, Tickle, and Noren are all battling right now. Reed currently in 9th.

450 Moto 2, 14 minutes remaining: Tomac has a 35 second lead over Dungey...

450 Moto 2, 15 minutes remaining: Both Metcalfe and Baggett have gotten around Reed now. Reed is now getting pressured by Pourcel.

450 Moto 2, 16 minutes remaining: Roczen is still very close to Barcia, but Peick and Anderson aren't too far off.

450 Moto 2, 17 minutes remaining: Tomac is schooling everyone right now... such a confidence killer for Dungey and the rest of the field; people are racing for 2nd!

450 Moto 2, 19 minutes remaining: Tomac's fastest lap time is over 5 seconds faster than everyone elses... He is blowing my mind!!! So fast!!!!

450 Moto 2, 20 minutes remaining: Reed is in 7th right now. Huge pressure behind him though from Metcalfe and Baggett.

450 Moto 2, 21 minutes remaining: Anderson still sitting in 5th. Peick is behind him in 6th.

450 Moto 2, 22 minutes remaining: Tomac has a 15 second lead over Dungey... He is absolutely destroying everyone right now.

450 Moto 2, 23 minutes remaining: Roczen is looking great in this moto! He's charging after Barcia looking for a podium finish.

450 Moto 2, 24 minutes remaining: Some very close racing from 7th to 15th. Baggett is trying to make his way through that pack.

450 Moto 2, 26 minutes remaining: Tomac already with a 5 second lead over Dungey... That's crazy!! He's riding so incredibly fast.

450 Moto 2, 27 minutes remaining: Tomac, Dungey, Barcia, Roczen, and Anderson are running in the top 5 currently.

450 Moto 2, 29 minutes remaining: Roczen looking very good right away, passing Reed and up to 4th behind Barcia!!

450 Moto 2, 30 minutes remaining: The gate has dropped! Tomac, Reed, and Dungey up to the front right away.

5:13 pm PT: Nice to see Roczen lined back up for this moto! Bikes have started, 30 second board is up, and gate drop is just moments away!

5:11 pm PT: Race days go by so fast.. the day is almost done already!

5:07 pm PT: All eyes will be on Dungey and Tomac for this moto. Tomac is definitely the favourite to win after such a dominating first moto.

5:05 pm PT: 450 Moto 2 will be underway in about 5 minutes. It's the last moto of the day.

Here are the top 10 finishers from the second 250 moto. Overall results will be posted at the end of 450 moto 2.

250 Moto 2 Top 10 1. Jeremy Martin 2. Marvin Musquin 3. Christopher Alldredge 4. Alex Martin 5. Zachary Osborne 6. Anthony Rodriguez 7. Justin Hill 8. Aaron Plessinger 9. Shane McElrath 10. Matthew Bisceglia

250 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: J. Martin, Musquin, Alldredge, A. Martin, and Osborne are the top 5 finishers.

250 Moto 2, Checkered Flag: JEREMY MARTIN WINS 250 MOTO 2 AND THE OVERALL AT HANGTOWN!!

250 Moto 2, 1 laps left: Last lap for Jeremy Martin! Meanwhile, huge battle between Alldredge, A. Martin, and Osborne for third.

250 Moto 2, 2 laps left: Martin right behind Alldredge. This is going to be a good battle all the way to the end.

250 Moto 2, 2 laps left: Cianciarulo had a small crash and is now back in 9th.

250 Moto 2, 1 minutes remaining: Great ride for Alldredge staying in 3rd! This will be his career-first podium finish.

250 Moto 2, 3 minutes remaining: Osborne has got around Rodriguez for 5th place now.

250 Moto 2, 6 minutes remaining: Hill is moving up through the pack. He's into 8th right now after a bad start.

250 Moto 2, 7 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo fading at the end of this one, he's gotten passed by both Rodriguez and Osborne. He hasn't raced in a while, so definitely makes sense for him not to be in race shape.

250 Moto 2, 9 minutes remaining: Good battle right now between Cianciarulo, Rodriguez, and Osborne for 5th place.

250 Moto 2, 10 minutes remaining: Good ride for J. Martin's older brother Alex Martin. He's in 4th right now.

250 Moto 2, 11 minutes remaining: Musquin is 18 seconds behind J. Martin at this point. J. Martin is going to win this quite easily as long as he doens't make any huge mistakes.

250 Moto 2, 12 minutes remaining: The race for Nelson went from very good to very bad quickly. He's all the way back to 16th now.

250 Moto 2, 13 minutes remaining: Hard crash from Nelson and Bogle. Nelson gets out of control, and takes Bogle out with him. Bogle looks to have a sore left arm/shoulder.

250 Moto 2, 16 minutes remaining: Musquin has got around Alldredge, so he's into 2nd now. As it stands, J. Martin and Musquin will be tied for points, but J. Martin will take the overall.

250 Moto 2, 17 minutes remaining: Nelson has crashed!! Alldredge up into 2nd, Musquin into 3rd.

250 Moto 2, 19 minutes remaining: Bisceglia has faded badly since the beginning of this race; he's all the way back in 10th now.

250 Moto 2, 20 minutes remaining: Musquin slowly making his way up through the pack right now. He's 15 seconds off of the lead though right now.

250 Moto 2, 21 minutes remaining: J. Martin, Nelson, Alldredge, Musquin, and Martin are in the top 5 right now.

250 Moto 2, 22 minutes remaining: J. Martin with a comfortable 5 second lead at this point.

250 Moto 2, 23 minutes remaining: Webb is getting a ride in the medic mule. He's out for the race.

250 Moto 2, 24 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo and Musquin coming through the pack together. They're back in 6th and 7th now.

250 Moto 2, 25 minutes remaining: Smith crashes!! Webb pulled off into the pits and is looking to be in lots of pain. Lots of drama early on in this race.

250 Moto 2, 27 minutes remaining: J. Martin, Nelson, Smith, Bisceglia, and Alldredge top 5 right now.

250 Moto 2, 29 minutes remaining: Bisceglia with the holeshot, but J. Martin to the lead right away! Musquin back in 9th.

4:13 pm PT: Gate drops for 250 moto 2!

4:12 pm PT: Cianciarulo, Musquin, J. Martin, and Webb will be the main contenders in this one.

4:11 pm PT: 250 moto 2 is on the line. Gate drop is very soon!

Check out the top 10 finishers from the first 450 moto.

1. Eli Tomac 2. Ryan Dungey 3. Jason Anderson 4. Blake Baggett 5. Christophe Pourcel 6. Broc Tickle 7. Brett Metcalfe 8. Weston Peick 9. Phillip Nicoletti 10. Fredrik Noren

3:53 pm PT: Chad Reed fell all the way back to 12th at the end of that race, getting passed by Noren and Chisholm. Not the greatest start to the series for him.

450 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: Roczen ends up 19th, only getting 2 points for his effort in that race.

450 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: Tomac, Dungey, Anderson, Baggett, and Pourcel round out the top 5.

450 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: ELI TOMAC WINS 450 MOTO 1!

450 Moto 1, 1 lap left: White flag for Tomac. He's lapping Chad Reed, all the way up to 10th place!

450 Moto 1, 2 laps left: Tomac is crusing towards this moto win. A dominating ride for him.

450 Moto 1, 3 laps left: Dungey has fallen a bit behind Tomac and now sits 11 seconds back.

450 Moto 1, 0 minutes remaining: Nicoletti has passed Reed for 9th.

450 Moto 1, 1 minutes remaining: Roczen battling and has got back to 16th.

450 Moto 1, 4 minutes remaining: Barcia with a bad crash into the fence. He seems to be alright, although dropping way outside the top 10.

450 Moto 1, 4 minutes remaining: Roczen seems to be in a lot of pain, just got lapped by Tomac and Dungey. Roczen trying to salvage points.

450 Moto 1, 5 minutes remaining: Tomac is holding about a 5 sec lead over Dungey.

450 Moto 1, 7 minutes remaining: Metcalfe, Barcia, Tickle, Peick, and Reed run 6th-10th.

450 Moto 1, 8 minutes remaining: Roczen dropping back to 17th, just about out of point range.

450 Moto 1, 9 minutes remaining: Peick has faded back to ninth, not sure what happened.

450 Moto 1, 10 minutes remaining: Tomac still leading by almost 3 sec.

450 Moto 1, 11 minutes remaining: Quite a bit of lapped traffic at this point for the leaders.

450 Moto 1, 12 minutes remaining: Dungey holding strong, keeping Tomac constant.

450 Moto 1, 12 minutes remaining: Roczen failing badly, back in 15th.

450 Moto 1, 13 minutes remaining: Seely is apparently okay, just a little sore after his crash earlier.

450 Moto 1, 14 minutes remaining: Pourcel passed Peick.

450 Moto 1, 15 minutes remaining: Baggett passed Peick.

450 Moto 1, 16 minutes remaining: Metcalfe with a solid ride at this point in 7th.

450 Moto 1, 18 minutes remaining: Pourcel is riding great in 6th. He's closing up to the battle between Peick and Baggett.

450 Moto 1, 18 minutes remaining: Baggett all over Peick now.

450 Moto 1, 19 minutes remaining: Anderson has got around Peick for 3rd!

450 Moto 1, 21 minutes remaining: Tomac and Dungey are massively gapping the rest of the field. Peick still runs in third, but Anderson and Baggett are fairly close to Peick in 4th and 5th.

450 Moto 1, 22 minutes remaining: Dungey catched Tomac by a full second in the last lap. Lead is now just over 3 seconds.

450 Moto 1, 23 minutes remaining: Anderson and Baggett battling for 4th. Anderson currently has the position.

450 Moto 1, 24 minutes remaining: Tomac with a comfortable 4 second lead already.

450 Moto 1, 24 minutes remaining: Roczen riding in 7th at this point.

450 Moto 1, 26 minutes remaining: Current RO: Tomac, Dungey, Peick, Baggett, Anderson.

450 Moto 1, 28 minutes remaining: Seely with a bad crash in the first lap. Looks like he's hurt; getting carried off the track.

450 Moto 1, 29 minutes remaining: Tomac in the lead already! Dungey in second!

3:13 pm PT: 30 second board is up... gate has dropped!

3:11 pm PT: Roczen says that he's riding with a slipped and fractured vertebrae; that has to hurt. Good on him for just lining up today.

3:09 pm PT: 450 moto 1 is on the line now. Gate drop for that race will be in about 5 minutes!

3:07 pm PT: Apparently Webb was riding without goggles for the last bit of that moto. Definitely explains why he dropped off the pace a bit.

Check out the top 10 finishers from the first 250 moto.

250 Moto 1 Top 10 1. Marvin Musquin 2. Jeremy Martin 3. Cooper Webb 4. Joseph Savatgy 5. Christopher Alldredge 6. Alex Martin 7. Anthony Rodriguez 8. Justin Bogle 9. Adam Cianciarulo 10. Aaron Plessinger

3:02 pm PT: Good first 250 moto; already excited for moto 2! Musquin, J. Martin, Webb, and Cianciarulo are the main contenders for a moto win.

250 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: Musquin, J. Martin, Webb, Savatgy, and Alldredge round out the top 5.

250 Moto 1, Checkered Flag: MARVIN MUSQUIN WINS 250 MOTO 1!

250 Moto 1, 1 lap left: J. Martin is coming on very strong at the end of this moto. Moto 2 is going to be great!

250 Moto 1, 1 lap left: White flag for Musquin. He has a comfortable lead over J. Martin at this point.

250 Moto 1, 2 laps left: J. Martin has passed Webb now for second place!!

250 Moto 1, 2 laps left: J. Martin all over Webb now; this is a huge flashback to last year.

250 Moto 1, 1 minutes remaining: Nearing the zero minute mark. Reminder: at the zero minute mark, the leader gets the sign for 2 laps left in the race.

250 Moto 1, 2 minutes remaining: J. Martin is the fastest guy on the track now; he's catching up to his teammate Cooper Webb for 2nd place.

250 Moto 1, 3 minutes remaining: J. Martin has made his way into third. Savatgy back to 4th now.

250 Moto 1, 4 minutes remaining: Very impressive ride so far for Alldredge in 5th.

250 Moto 1, 5 minutes remaining: Marvin riding VERY fast.

250 Moto 1, 6 minutes remaining: Webb has a comfortable gap over Savatgy.

250 Moto 1, 7 minutes remaining: J. Martin still looking for the 3rd over Savatgy.

250 Moto 1, 9 minutes remaining: Bogle fading very badly, Cianciarulo almost passing him.

250 Moto 1, 10 minutes remaining: Good battle between Savatgy and J. Martin.

250 Moto 1, 10 minutes remaining: Musquin with the 5s lead!

250 Moto 1, 11 minutes remaining: Alex Martin is looking for his way around Bogle.

250 Moto 1, 12 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo dropped back to 9th behind Rodriguez. His teammate Alldredge has passed Bogle to get into fifth now.

250 Moto 1, 14 minutes remaining: Musquin easily gapping Webb.

250 Moto 1, 14 minutes remaining: Musquin in the lead!

250 Moto 1, 15 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo CRASHED and back up!

250 Moto 1, 16 minutes remaining: Alldredge and Alex Martin are back in 7th and 8th at this point.

250 Moto 1, 17 minutes remaining: Bogle is falling back, just got passed by Savatgy and Martin.

250 Moto 1, 18 minutes remaining: Musquin up to third closing in on the leaders.

250 Moto 1, 19 minutes remaining: Savatgy has passed J. Martin and is now in fifth.

250 Moto 1, 19 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo has the fastest lap of the race so far. Lap times are about 4s slower than they were in practice.

250 Moto 1, 21 minutes remaining: Webb intensely pressuring Cianciarulo.

250 Moto 1, 22 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo, Webb 2s ahead of everyone at this point.

250 Moto 1, 23 minutes remaining: Mistake by Cianciarulo Webb is RIGHT THERE!

250 Moto 1, 24 minutes remaining: Webb into second following Cianciarulo, Musquin back into forth.

250 Moto 1, 25 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo into the lead!

250 Moto 1, 27 minutes remaining: Cianciarulo passes Musquin!! He's up into 2nd.

250 Moto 1, 29 minutes remaining: Bogle, Musquin, Cianciarulo, Webb, Martin are the top 5.

2:14 pm PT: 30 second board is sidways... gate just dropped!

2:13 pm PT: Bikes are getting started up! Racing is about to get going!

2:12 pm PT: Jeremy Martin fiddling around with his starting device right before the start of the moto.

2:10 pm PT: Some guys to watch for this moto: Adam Cianciarulo, Marvin Musquin, Jeremy Martin, Cooper Webb, and Joey Savatgy.

2:08 pm PT: Gate drop of 250 moto 1 is about 5 minutes away. Stay tuned!

2:05 pm PT: The race is about to get started! 250 moto 1 is on the line right now.

1:47 pm PT: Opening ceremonies is happening now at Hangtown. Round 1 of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is about to get started!

1:45 pm PT: We are about 20 minutes away from gate drop of 250 moto 1!

12:45 pm PT: The consolidation races have just finished up. The stage is set for the opening round of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in just over an hour.

Check out the animated track map for today's race at Hangtown.

12:25 pm PT: Gate drop of moto 1 is less than 2 hours away! Racing is supposed to start just shortly after 2 pm PT. Make sure to stay tuned in for live updates throughout the races.

12:18 pm PT: Nice to see Christophe Pourcel and Wil Hahn back racing, qualifying 4th and 8th respectively. It's tough to predict how they will do racing today, but so far so good for them!

450 Qualifying Combined Top 10 Times 1. Eli Tomac 2:02.003 2. Ryan Dungey 2:04.974 3. Jason Anderson 2:05.312 4. Christophe Pourcel 2:05.316 5. Justin Barcia 2:06.912 6. Cole Seely 2:07.028 7. Broc Tickle 2:07.341 8. Blake Baggett 2:07.461 9. William Hahn 2:08.160 10. Weston Peick 2:08.181 250 Qualifying Combined Top 10 Times 1. Adam Cianciarulo 2:04.317 2. Joseph Savatgy 2:05.293 3. Jeremy Martin 2:05.831 4. Marvin Musquin 2:06.187 5. Christopher Alldredge 2:06.321 6. Alex Martin 2:06.598 7. Justin Hill 2:07.075 8. Cooper Webb 2:07.529 9. Aaron Plessinger 2:07.812 10. Zachary Osborne 2:08.349

11:47 am PT: 450B practice just ended, thus practices are officially over at Hangtown! The top 36 fastest riders from practice qualify into the motos, and there is a consolidation race for the remaining riders. The top 4 finishers in the consolidation race get to ride in the motos, making a total of 40 racers in each class that qualify.

11:42 am PT: Ken Roczen did end up riding the last practice, but he ended up 23rd fastest. You can tell that's he's definitely taking it easy; hopefully his injury is not too bad.

11:37 am PT: Tomac, Dungey, Anderson, Pourcel, and Barcia were the top 5 fastest in the last 450 practice.

11:36 am PT: The last 450A practice is now done. Tomac once again SUPER fast. He's almost 3 seconds faster than Dungey in second.

11:15 am PT: 450 riders are heading out for their last practice now. Let's see if anyone can beat or get close to Tomac's time from the first practice.

10:45 am PT: Looks like it's going to be Cianciarulo, Savatgy, Martin, Musquin, and Alldredge top 5 fastest in the last 250A practice.

10:44 am PT: 3 of the top 5 fastest 250 guys are Pro Circuit riders... Are they making a comeback??

10:43 am PT: Track is looking great right now; weather is also awesome. It's all shaping up to be a great day of racing!

10:42 am PT: 250A guys are out there for their last practice! Cianciarulo is currently the fastest once again.

10:23 am PT: The second and last 250B practice is just finishing up. Daniel Baker has been really impressive in this group.

10:20 am PT: Ken Roczen is out of his riding gear, and won't be riding the second 450 practice apparently. However, his team has said that he will be on the line for 450 moto 1.

Pretty impressed with Brett Metcalfe's practice time. Keep in mind that he's only racing the first 2 rounds, and will spend the rest of his time racing up in Canada. 450A Practice 1 Top 5 Times 1. Eli Tomac 2:04.093 2. Justin Barcia 2:07.233 3. Cole Seely 2:07.977 4. Ryan Dungey 2:09.293 5. Brett Metcalfe 2:09.867 250A Practice 1 Top 5 Times 1. Adam Cianciarulo 2:07.834 2. Jeremy Martin 2:08.174 3. Marvin Musquin 2:08.394 4. Justin Bogle 2:09.047 5. Zach Bell 2:09.302

10:05 am PT: Expect times to improve vastly in the second set of practices.

10:00 am PT: All of the first practice sessions are done. Cianciarulo is the fastest in the 250 class, and Tomac is the fastest in the 450 class!

Despite the rather large injury list already, it should be a great season of racing this summer; it all kicks off today in Hangtown! Don't forget to stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

Some injury updates for todays race: Josh Grant will not be racing today due to a hard practice crash earlier this week; expect him back by Glen Helen. Ken Roczen may or may not be riding due to a possible fractured vertebrae; no official announcment has been made yet by either him or his team. Of course, Trey Canard, Jake Weimer, and Andrew Short are all out for the first couple of rounds due to injuries suffered in Supercross. In the 250 class, Michael Leib, Martin Davalos, and Arnaud Tonus will all miss the first couple of rounds. Additionally, Tyler Bowers and Darryn Durham will most likely miss the entire series due to a back and wrist injury respectively.

The main contenders in the 450 class will this year will be Ryan Dungey, Ken Roczen, and Eli Tomac. All three of them have won outdoor championships already in either the 250 or 450 class, and they were clearly the favourites to win in Supercross. Additionally, if Trey Canard were racing, I believe he would be another contender for the championship. Hopefully Trey will return for the third round of the series at Thunder Valley. Some other riders to watch for this summer in the 450 class will be Weston Peick, Blake Baggett, Justin Barcia, Wil Hahn, Chad Reed, Christophe Pourcel, Jason Anderson, and Cole Seely. In particular, keep a close eye on 450 rookies Baggett, Seely, Anderson, and Pourcel, for I believe they all have the speed to run near the front, but consistency and confidence in the premier class may be an issue.

Besides from Martin and Webb, I believe Marvin Musquin will be one of the favourites to win the 2015 250 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. He's coming off an amazing season in Supecross, and his smooth riding will definitely serve as an advantage when the tracks get rough towards the end of the motos. Other riders to watch for in the 250 class will be Joey Savatgy, Adam Cianciarulo, Jessy Nelson, Zach Osborne, Justin Bogle, and Justin Hill just to name a few. Honestly, the 250 class is so incredibly stacked this year; just to finish in the top 10 will be an incredible feat for most of the riders.

Last year in the 250 class, Jeremy Martin, Cooper Webb, and Christophe Pourcel finished on the podium at Hangtown. I think there's a very good chance that both Martin and Webb will get a podium again this year in Hangtown. On the other hand, Pourcel will be making his rookie debut in the 450 class at Hangtown aboard his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna, so keep a close eye on him.

Last year in the 450 class, Ken Roczen, Ryan Dungey, and Trey Canard rounded out the podium at Hangtown. It's definitely going to be different this year though, for Canard is not racing the first couple of rounds due to an arm injury suffered in Supercross. However, Roczen and Dungey could very well finish on the podium again this year, although there are some rumours that Roczen may have an injured back from a practice crash. Stay tuned for more info on that once it becomes available.

The natural soil at Hangtown tends to be quite hard packed, hence the track can be quite dusty. However, some fresh dirt and good track prep in recent years has helped the soil remain moist and tacky throughout the race day. There's actually been some changes to the track since last year, including one very interesting walled S-turn; expect some unique line choices throughout the day. However, most of the track remains the same, and classic obstacles such as "Big Moe" are still there.

A little bit of Hangtown history: Hangtown was founded back in 1968 by the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club (DDNMC). The main reason behind forming the race was to bring SoCal riders up to Northern California. The initial track was located in Placerville, CA, but has since relocated to it's current location in Sacramento, CA. To this day, the Hangtown National is still organized by the DDNMC, and hence remains the oldest national in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series.

Make sure you stay tuned here all day for updates throughout practice and the race!

Hangtown National Race Day Schedule 11:30am EDT - 2:25pm EDT Qualifying Practice 5:00pm EDT - 6:00pm EDT 250 Moto 1 6:00pm EDT - 7:00pm EDT 450 Moto 1 7:00pm EDT - 8:00pm EDT 250 Moto 2 8:00pm EDT - 9:00pm EDT 450 Moto 2

The day is going to be starting bright and early with the first 250B practice getting underway at 8:30am local time (11:30am EDT). All of the practice sessions will be done by 2:25pm EDT. Racing starts at 5:00pm EDT with 250 moto 1 and goes all the way until 9:00pm EDT.

There's plenty of excitement surrounding the opener; for a general preview of the 2015 outdoor championship, click here.

Welcome to VAVEL’s live coverage of the Hangtown National, Round 1 of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. My name is Scott Yargeau, and I will be bringing you live action of the opening round of the 2015 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.