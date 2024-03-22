The IndyCar series is well underway, and after a thrilling race on the streets of St. Petersburg, the circus travels to the base of the Santa Rosa mountains, to the Thermal Club Circuit. However, this race is unlike any other IndyCar grand prix, as a new format offers the drivers a shared purse of $1.7m.

With a two-day open test, group qualifying sessions, heats and a 12-car race billed as an "All-Star" event, the shared prize guarantees the winner a prize of $500,000, whilst each driver who has entered will win at least $23,000. This is one of the most unique events IndyCar has ever set-up, so let us preview what could happen this Sunday.

What is the Thermal Club circuit?

Thermal Club was a circuit used traditionally for car testing, as the twisting layout was designed to maximise a car's technical limit. The 17-turn, 4.9km circuit means that it will be difficult for cars to overtake, as little straights and tight turns reduce the amount of opportunities for the drivers.

The nature of the circuit being a track-day circuit for those who are wealthy also played a part in the set-up of the event, as the million-dollar prize pool was funded by select members of the club, as well as restricted tickets being made available to spectators due to the majority being given to those who have subscriptions at the track.

Nevertheless, the track has been described as "spectacular" and the experience as "second to none" by IndyCar president Jay Frye, as executives try to build up excitement ahead of this unique format.

What makes this race different from other IndyCar events?

Compared to the traditional grand prix set-up, where qualifying breaks down drivers into the Top 12, then the Top 6, before all drivers compete in a race between a length of 200 or 500 miles, due to this weeks track size, IndyCar are trying something new with their weekend format.

Across Friday and Saturday, there will be four open test sessiosn that will allow all 27 drivers can get to grips with the track and prepare for the qualifying hears. Then late on Saturday, qualifying sessions lasting 12 minutes will split the drivers into two groups, determining the grid for the Sunday races. Groups will be decided by a draw before the weekend.

On Sunday, two heat races will commence lasting 10 laps, where the top six of each race will then qualify for the "All-Star" 20-lap event, where the drivers will compete for the top cash prize. Additionally, a small break in the main event will allow teams to make changes to the teams setup, and attend to the driver, breaking traditional "parc ferme" protocol.

This is the first all-star event IndyCar has hosted since the "Marlboro Challenge" in 1992, and the first non-championship event since Surfer's Paradise in 2008. Furthermore, the format evidently focuses on creating excitement for those viewing the event, with IndyCar acknowledging themselves that the event is tailored for TV entertainment.

HISTORY: Will Power on a lap around Surfers Paradise, the last track to hold a non-points event

President Frye was quoted saying: “I guess the way I look at this is, we’re dealing with some of the greatest race car drivers in the world. They’re going for a whole bunch of money, so they’ll certainly get it all figured out where the best passing places are.

"It’s funny, sometimes when we anticipate – or what we think is actually going to happen – the complete opposite happens. I would envision something like that.”

This event is looking to provide a spectacle for those watching, or in attendance, so let's have a look at the current field of drivers and discuss what could happen on Sunday.

Favourites at Thermal: A glance at the driver roster

27 drivers will arrive at the circuit this weekend, but only one will be victorious. Considered one of the most decorated grids in IndyCar history, it is safe to say anything can happen this weekend, as the talent on the grid is evident.

Last seasons' champion Alex Palou leads a star-studded Chip Ganassi lineup, including six time champion Scott Dixon, former F2 driver Marcus Armstrong and new rookies, Linus Lundqvist and Kyffin Simpson. Palou may consider himself a favourite for the event, as he looks to reclaim his title and earn his third championship.

IndyCar superpower Penske also have reason to feel confident, as two-time champion Josef Newgarden leads Will Power and Scott McLaughlin in the trio, and with all three drivers having a combined 75 wins in the series, one more certainly would help Penske continue to make a statement on the sport that they have such a large influence in.

Andretti Global have been keen on joining Formula One for some time, but their commitment to IndyCar is still unwavering. The signing of 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson shows a statement of intent, whilst "wonderkids" Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood complete a trio of superstar drivers, who could very well take home the $500,000 prize.

Arrow McLaren compete in both F1 and IndyCar, and with Patricio O'Ward and Alexander Rossi partnering short-term stand in Callum Ilott, who is subbed in for the injured David Malukas, the 12 wins between them can only speak for themselves. Whilst they have to compete against more elite teams, do not count out the McLaren drivers just yet.

Other drivers who could be in with a shout include former F2 protege Christian Lundgaard, six-time race winner Graham Rahal, former Haas driver Romain Grosjean and Argentinian sportscar superstar Agustin Canapino, but it would take something monumental for these drivers to find themselves with the top prize.

The list of drivers is enough for an experienced motorsports fan to water at the mouth, and the accolades these drivers have achieved is beyond impressive. Whoever wins on Sunday can rest knowing they defeated an all-star driver lineup to the grand prize, and has set themselves up for a fantastic season.

When and where can I watch the race?

Coverage begins on NBC and Peacock streaming platforms at 12:30pm ET on Sunday 24th March. The green flag is due to be flown at 12:36pm ET and 1:10pm ET for the heats, and 1:52pm ET for the all-star race.