Bayern vs Koln LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga 2023 Match

Image: VAVEL

9:50 AM2 hours ago

9:45 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Colonia live online Bundesliga game

This is the start time of the Bayern Munich vs Colonia match in various countries:

Argentina: 16:30 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15:30 hours on Star+
Chile: 16:30 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14:30 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14:30 hours on Star+
US (ET): 14:30 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20:30 hours on Moviestar+
Mexico: 13:30 hours on SKY
Paraguay: 16:30 hours on Star+
Peru: 14:30 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 16:30 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15:30 hours on Star+

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Last Cologne lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

20. M. Schwäbe.

2. B. Schmitz.

4. T. Hübers.

24. J. Chabot.

14. J. Hector (C)

28. E. Skhiri.

6. E. Martel.

37. L. Maina.

11. F. Kainz.

8. D. Huseinbasic.

21. S. Tigges.

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Bayern's latest lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their opponents in the previous day's match:

27. Y. Sommer. 

19. A. Davies.

4. M. de Ligt.

2. D. Upamecano.

5. B. Pavard.

8. L. Goretzka.

6. J. Kimmich (C).

7. S. Gnabry.

42. J. Musiala.

10. L. Sané.

13. E. Choupo-Moting.

9:30 AM3 hours ago

Colonia's key player

The visiting team has in its ranks an important striker in the form of the youthful Steffen Tigges, who at 24 years of age is already a starter in the team and has scored some important goals. 

Today, in one of the most difficult tests of the season, he will have to be on target to get a point out of the Allianz Arena. 

9:25 AM3 hours ago

Bayern's key player

One of the most important pieces for Bayern on offense is undoubtedly Leroy Sané, who leads his teammates in most of the home team's goals. His participation in this match will be very important for Bayern to go forward and get the goals that can give them the victory today.

9:20 AM3 hours ago

Colonia with a desire for more

After beating Wender Bremen, the Cologne team is in good spirits, as they showed a very good offense that helped them score a total of seven goals. 

The match ended with a crushing 7-1, and the goals were scored by different players but Skhiri and Tigges stood out with a double each. 

9:15 AM3 hours ago

Little danger for Bayern

The home team has a total of 35 points this season, five points ahead of second place in the general table, currently Frankfurt. 

This is the ideal moment to continue adding points, since the previous matchday only saw a 1-1 draw with Choupo-Moting's goal. 

9:10 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena

The Bayern vs Köln match will be played at the stadium Allianz Arena, in Munich, Germany with a capacity of 75,000 people.

This sports venue hosts the home games of F. C. Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga, a team that previously played its home games at the Munich Olympic Stadium. 

Despite not being a very old stadium, it has the peculiarity of having been one of the subsites of the 2006 World Cup held in Germany. For this event, the stadium was temporarily named FIFA World Cup Stadium Munich, for reasons stipulated in FIFA regulations. 

It also came to be called München Fußball Arena in the championships organized by UEFA, such as the Champions League. 

9:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Bayern Munich vs Colonia Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today, the Bundesliga's super leader will host a Cologne team that will be looking to cause discomfort from the visit, and although it may seem an easy task for the home team, they will have to have a good week in this double-header, as they will also host sub-leader Frankfurt at the weekend. 

The visitors, with 20 points, are close to the relegation zone, another great reason to give their best in this difficult visit to the Allianz.  

