Bayern vs Koln LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga 2023 Match

How and where to watch Bayern Munich vs Colonia live online Bundesliga game
Argentina: 16:30 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15:30 hours on Star+
Chile: 16:30 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14:30 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14:30 hours on Star+
US (ET): 14:30 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 20:30 hours on Moviestar+
Mexico: 13:30 hours on SKY
Paraguay: 16:30 hours on Star+
Peru: 14:30 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 16:30 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 15:30 hours on Star+
Last Cologne lineup
20. M. Schwäbe.
2. B. Schmitz.
4. T. Hübers.
24. J. Chabot.
14. J. Hector (C)
28. E. Skhiri.
6. E. Martel.
37. L. Maina.
11. F. Kainz.
8. D. Huseinbasic.
21. S. Tigges.
Bayern's latest lineup
27. Y. Sommer.
19. A. Davies.
4. M. de Ligt.
2. D. Upamecano.
5. B. Pavard.
8. L. Goretzka.
6. J. Kimmich (C).
7. S. Gnabry.
42. J. Musiala.
10. L. Sané.
13. E. Choupo-Moting.
Colonia's key player
Today, in one of the most difficult tests of the season, he will have to be on target to get a point out of the Allianz Arena.
Bayern's key player
Colonia with a desire for more
The match ended with a crushing 7-1, and the goals were scored by different players but Skhiri and Tigges stood out with a double each.
Little danger for Bayern
This is the ideal moment to continue adding points, since the previous matchday only saw a 1-1 draw with Choupo-Moting's goal.
The match will be played at the Allianz Arena
This sports venue hosts the home games of F. C. Bayern Munich of the German Bundesliga, a team that previously played its home games at the Munich Olympic Stadium.
Despite not being a very old stadium, it has the peculiarity of having been one of the subsites of the 2006 World Cup held in Germany. For this event, the stadium was temporarily named FIFA World Cup Stadium Munich, for reasons stipulated in FIFA regulations.
It also came to be called München Fußball Arena in the championships organized by UEFA, such as the Champions League.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Bayern Munich vs Colonia Live Updates!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Today, the Bundesliga's super leader will host a Cologne team that will be looking to cause discomfort from the visit, and although it may seem an easy task for the home team, they will have to have a good week in this double-header, as they will also host sub-leader Frankfurt at the weekend.
The visitors, with 20 points, are close to the relegation zone, another great reason to give their best in this difficult visit to the Allianz.
In a few moments we will present you all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, in addition to the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!