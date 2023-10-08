Pachuca vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Pachuca

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Pachuca vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Hidalgo Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday 7th October 2023

USA Time: 9:05 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Tigres: of Saturday 7 October, 2023 in several countries:

Called for selection

The call to the Mexican National Team for the games against Ghana and Germany has already been announced, with 2 players from these 2 teams will be represented. The case of Tigres returns Sebastián Córdova to the tri after an injury and Chiquito Sánchez from Pachuca. Both Erick and Sebas are trusted by Jaime Lozano, his call for both of them is not surprising.
Duel of nines

The players to watch are André-pierre Gignac and Roberto de La Rosa. The one from the Tigres comes with 8 games, 6 goals in 622 minutes and 4 yellow cards, something to consider because one more and he leaves with a red card for the next week of the league.
On the Tuzos side, Roberto has only one goal in the last 11 games with 633 minutes, the Mexican nine has been very absent, apart from the fact that Tuzos struggles a lot with scoring, but in his last game in the Mexican national team under 23 score 1 goal.
Photo: Tigres
Pachuca's next games

Los Tuzos are going to face Juárez on a visit, then they receive Puebla at home on the 28th, against Atlas on November 1st as a visitor, they return to Hidalgo on the 4th against Rayados and close in Tijuana against Xolos on November 10th.
Tigres' next games

Tigres has a tight schedule in this closing because they are going to receive Cruz Azul at the Volcán on October 21 and then the final will be reviewed again on the 28th against Chivas in Akron. Then on the first of November they leave Tijuana, returning to Nuevo León against San Luis and closing the 11th against América at home.
How do they come to Tigres?

The Incomparables were reborn and the current champions continue to defend their crown with cloak and sword. The Tigres tied their last game in the middle of the week against Tigres, those from the north beat Mazatlán in their most recent away game by 2 to 3. In addition, they have just won the Campeones Cup against LAFC on penalties 4 to 2. Their current position is to be second, 3 points behind America. 11 games with 6 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses with 23 goals for and 12 against, totaling 21 units. Below is San Luis and Pumas who seek to take second place.
Photo: Tigres
How are the Tuzos coming?

Those from Hidalgo have just lost in the middle of the week against América, being a complicated season for those led by Guillermo Almada due to the last activity that they have not won since matchday 8. They tied against Chivas and Necaxa. Santos, which was their most recent victory by 3 goals to 2. Pachuca is 15th in the table, tied on points with Cruz Azul. 2 wins, 5 draws and 8 losses, 21 goals against and 8 in favor.
Photo: Pachuca
Pachuca vs Tigres Live Updates

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
