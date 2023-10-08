Pachuca vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Pachuca vs Tigres Live Score
How to watch Pachuca vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:05 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Pachuca vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
20:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
20:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
1:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
In TUDN USA
|
Mexico
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
In Fox Sports and Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
19:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
21:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday 7th October 2023
|
20:06 hrs
|
no transmission.
Called for selection
Duel of nines
On the Tuzos side, Roberto has only one goal in the last 11 games with 633 minutes, the Mexican nine has been very absent, apart from the fact that Tuzos struggles a lot with scoring, but in his last game in the Mexican national team under 23 score 1 goal.