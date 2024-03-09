ADVERTISEMENT

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for QPR vs Middlesbrough live, as well as the latest information from the MATARDE Loftus Road Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Watch out for this Middlesbrough player

Emmanuel Latte Lath, striker. A good player who has been designated the responsible for scoring goals, Middlesbrough, last season was left at the gates of the Premier League and this season has been more complicated, but they do not lose the rhythm, this 25 year old player, is the scorer of the team with 6 goals in twelve games, no doubt he will be crucial in the closing of the season.
Watch out for this QPR player

Ilias Chair, midfielder. The ten of QPR, for this season, has had a good performance, despite the complicated moment of the team, wearing the shirt of this team always requires great responsibility and this player with 26 years is becoming a great leader on the field, for this season his contribution has been five goals and six assists in thirty-three games played.
Latest Middlesbrough lineup

Dieng, McNair, Berg, Clarke, Ayling, Howson, O'Brien, Engel, McGree, Forss, Lath.
Latest QPR lineup

Begovic, Paal, Clarke, Cook, Dune, Field, Hayden, Smyth, Andersen, Chair, Frey.
Background

Middlesbrough 0-2 QPR 

Middlesbrough 3-1 QPR 

QPR 3-2 Middlesbrough 

QPR 2-2 Middlesbrough 

Middlesbrough 2-3 QPR

Arbitration quartet

Middlesbrough failed to seize its momentum

Middlesbrough last season had a great performance in the Championship, this team was put as a candidate for promotion and managed to finish the season in fourth position, this allowed them to fight for the last promotion spot, but in the Playoff they could not earn their place in the Premier League, with the season shown, it was expected that for the next season they could have a better performance and with the experience to seek their place, For the current season, the team is not doing well at all, even well below the expectations of the fans, currently the team is in the twelfth position of the table, practically in the middle with 35 games played, to think of a rebound and sneak into the top six seems impossible and that is why for the moment, the team must try to have the best closing winning most of the remaining games.
QPR clinging to avoid relegation

QPR has a long history in English soccer, probably the most remembered of the team is that game where they lost a lead against Manchester City and from there began a winning era for the Sky Blues, now with QPR in the Championship for nine seasons now, their return to the Premier League has been complicated, last season they were very close to relegation, but managed to keep the category, This season was expected something better from the team, as it was a drastic change to be in mid-table to be saved from relegation, it is known that this competition is highly competitive, who is not prepared to give everything, probably will be relegated, Rangers knows that relegation is latent, as there is a point of difference between being saved and being in relegation positions, so they will have to close the season better with victories.
Shortening of distances

The distances in the EFL Championship are shortening dangerously for all teams, at this point in the season, neither the leader is assured of promotion, as well as the last of the table has sentenced the relegation, this day we will see a QPR vs Middlesbrough, a dangerous game from mid-table down, which promises to have many emotions.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the QPR vs Middlesbrough match, corresponding to the EFL Championship 2024. The match will take place at MATARDE Loftus Road Stadium at 10:00 AM ET.
