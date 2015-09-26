Rajai Davis Hits Game Winning Home Run As Detroit Tigers Defeat Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins rolled into Detroit looking to get back on track after losing to the Cleveland Indians on Thursday. However, the game did not go as the Twins hoped, as they were unable to hold a lead.

The Twins got the scoring started in the fifth inning when Eddie Rosario hit what appeared to be a Home Run. However, the play was reviewed, and after the review, Rosario was awarded a triple based on fan interference. The play still scored Miguel Sano, Torii Hunter, and Trevor Plouffe to give the Twins the 3-0 lead. That lead would be extended a short time later when Eduardo Escobar hit a sacrifice fly to second base that allowed Rosario to score and extend the lead to 4-0.

The Detroit Tigers got one run in the bottom of the inning when Dixon Machado grounded into a force out that saw James McCann retired, but it also allowed Nick Castellanos to score, trimming the Minnesota lead to three runs.

Detroit kept their comeback going in the seventh inning when Ian Kinsler hit a ground rule double to left center field to score Machado. Victor Martinez then tied the game on a double to center field that scored Kinsler and Miguel Cabrera.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Tigers took the lead when Rajai Davis hit a home run to right field to score Castellanos and give Detroit the 6-4 lead.

The Twins came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning needing at least two runs to extend the game. Trevor Plouffe led off the inning with a flyout to center field for the first out of the inning. Torii Hunter then stepped up to the plate and lined out to right field for the second out. That left the game up to Eddie Rosario, who struck out swinging on a 2-2 fastball from Neftali Feliz to end the game and give Detroit the win.

The loss drops the Twins to two games back of the Houston Astros for the final American League wild card spot, while the win moves Detroit to eight games back in the wild card hunt. If the Tigers can win the final two games of the series, they will be right back in the hunt for the American League Wild Card. The Astros currently lead the race, with the Los Angeles Angels and Twins hot on their trails. After this series, the Twins will travel to Cleveland for a key three game series with the Indians.

The Twins and Tigers will play game two of the series on Saturday night when the Twins send Tyler Duffey to the mound while Detroit will send Alfredo Simon.