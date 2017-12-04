Los Angeles Angeles complete another miraculous comeback to defeat Texas Rangers 6-5 in 10 innings

For the second game in a row, the Los Angeles Angels completed an improbable comeback. They overcame another 5-run deficit to defeat the Texas Rangers 6-5 in 10 innings.

Things were not always going swimmingly early on in the game for the Angels, however. Tyler Skaggs struggled in his second start of the season. The 25-year-old lasted only five innings, giving up eight hits and five runs, all of them earned.

Texas gets off to hot start

It did not take long for the Rangers to take the lead, opening the scoring in the first inning. Elvis Andrus got one of his first two hits in the game with a double to left. He moved to third on a Nomar Mazara ground out. Then, former Angel Mike Napoli continued to haunt is old club by bringing home Andrus to take the 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Texas opened up a big lead, courtesy of the long ball. Andrus, once again, provided the damage by launching a home run to double Texas’ advantage. Mazara reached base with a single and Rougned Odor was hit by the pitch. This brought up Jonathan Lucroy. He sent an elevated 92-mph deep into the stands to make it 5-0.

Bud Norris came into the game in the sixth inning to relieve Skaggs and put on a masterful performance. In three innings of work, Norris quieted the Rangers bats, allowing no baserunners while striking out three. This outing should be enough to give him the start Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.

And as a matter of fact, the Angels bullpen as a whole really kept the team in the last two games. Tonight, Yusmeiro Petit and Cam Bedrosian also pitched scoreless innings in their time on the mound.

Angels complete another comeback

To lead off the seventh, Jefry Marte hit his first homerun of the season to get the Angels on the board. Mike Trout and Cameron Maybin hit two doubles the next inning to make it 5-2.

Like he did against the Oakland Athletics, Danny Espinosa hit a big homerun to keep his team in the game. Yunel Escobar doubled after Ben Revere struck out. Then, Kole Calhoun moved him to third before Mike Trout drove Escobar home to cut the deficit to one. Albert Pujols brought in Trout two pitches later to tie the game at five.

Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons celebrating game tying run in the ninth inning. | Photo: Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Angels new left fielder, Maybin, led off the 10th inning with a walk against Jeremy Jeffress. Local boy Espinosa came up with another clutch hit to right, putting Maybin in scoring position. With Maybin on third, Carlos Perez laid down the perfect bunt up the first base line for the second consecutive walk off victory.

Coming up

These two division rivals will do battle once more tomorrow night at Angel Stadium. The Angels, 6-2, will send Jesse Chavez to the bump, while Texas, 2-6, will use A.J. Griffin. First pitch is scheduled for 10:07 PM EST.