Johnson Jr, Todd and McGaha Surprise Winners in Seattle at the Northwest Nationals
J.R. Todd Takes the Red Line Oil Dragster down the track to victory lane. - Brandon Farris/VAVEL USA

On a sunny Sunday afternoon at Pacific Raceways in Seattle, Tommy Johnson Jr wrapped up his second win of the season in Funny Car along with J.R. Todd in Top Fuel dragsters and Chris McGaha in the Pro Stock category to conclude the 28th Annual NHRA Northwest Nationals.

PRO STOCK Recap

Chris McGaha took home his second consecutive win after getting his first career victory last weekend in Sonoma but it was no easy feat as McGaha would be taking on the legendary Jeg Coughlin Jr.

It took a heroic run as Coughlin beat McGaha off the line by .011 seconds, which in Pro Stock can make all the difference. McGaha peddled around Coughlin and ran a 6.507 run at 212.59 mph to secure the win. Coughlin ran a 6.532 at 212.63 mph.

To get to the winners' circle, McGaha, who ran the fastest time in qualifying, started off in round one against Joey Grose. On that run, McGaha set both the fastest time and speed at Pacific Raceways history. Then in round two, it was McGaha against Vincent Noble, who gave a valiant effort that just wasn’t enough. In the semifinals round he would be matched up with the number five qualifier Shane Gray, who proved to be McGaha’s next victim as Gray shook his tires and had nothing for the eventual event champion. The win propels McGaha up to third in the Pro Stock point standings.