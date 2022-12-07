Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz LIVE (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
"I thought our guys kept their aggression," Hardy said of the final race. ... I thought it was at both ends of the runway. This got our momentum going and then we had them on their heels for a few moments."
"The last few days have been amazing not thinking about packing a bag and heading to the airport," Hardy said. "Our people have been spending more time in the facility getting treatment and taking care of their bodies. … É It's great to be home."
“They really competed at both ends, but down the stretch, we just didn’t make enough plays,” can always look at the little things in the game. … just unfortunate moments that can happen at the end of the game. That's how it is. life in the NBA.”
“It should have been two,” Hardy said of his first technical foul after arguing a no-call in which Clarkson tied at the rim. That play was disgusting. Not that I thought there was any intent. … But he could have been badly hurt.
SG - Jordan Clarkson
SF - Jarred Vanderbilt
PF - Lauri Markkanen
C - Kelly Olynyk.
How does the Utah Jazz arrive?
“The game was scattered and they were getting to the rim a little bit,” Kerr said.“And our defense wasnt very good, we didnt attack very well. we adapt and adjust to; the way they were protecting us, and that's it. on my account .”
“I thought they did a good job on Steph tying him up,” metro , and just tried to keep it off the three-point line as much as they could.''
Probable Golden State Warriors!
SG - Klay Thompson
SF - Jordan Poole
PF - Draymond Green
C - Kevon Looney.