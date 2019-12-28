Clemson Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Georgia Bulldogs transfer quarterback Justin Fields has been strong for Ohio State all season but their biggest star has been destructive defensive end Chase Young, who despite a two-game NCAA rules violation suspension is the Buckeyes' sack leader. The Ohio State passing game could be a key for Fields going to go-to wide receiver Chris Olave but OSU's best shot of winning the game comes from their dominant running back JK Dobbins, who has carried his team all season in big games to wins, something Clemson must stop to have a chance.
Three years ago on the road to the first title of the Swinney era, Clemson came into Glendale, Arizona and faced Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, dominating and shutting out the Buckeyes in a game that set OSU back several years as a result.
Clemson's offense has been brilliant of late but the defense has been the unsung hero, replacing five NFL Draft defensive lineman and not missing a step behind gameplan mastermind defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who's defense will be crucial to Clemson's hopes today against the Buckeyes. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is set to become the first Clemson coordinator of this championship run to leave for a head coaching job and he is balancing his duties as USF Bulls head coach with offensive duties for Clemson, something he is managing along with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, the Tigers' play-caller.
The Tigers and Buckeyes both come into State Farm Stadium in Arizona behind dominant performances all season long and a galaxy of stars on both sides of the ball: quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, and wide receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, and Amari Rogers for Clemson and Heisman Trophy Finalists defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields along with running back JK Dobbins for Ohio State. Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Ryan Day will be in a chess match all night long with no apparent weaknesses for ether teams making this a potential legendary Playoff semifinal.
If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.