Clemson Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif


Check back here before game time for pre-game updates, news and notes, warm ups, and more live from Glendale, Arizona.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Clemson vs. Ohio State game.
Ohio State Buckeyes: Team news
Arguably the best and most complete team in the country so far this season has been first-year head coach Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes squad, surviving some tough Big Ten conference tests down the road to win the Big Ten Championship and go undefeated. Despite being ranked number two in the nation, OSU is seen by many as the best team in the nation and that frustration and feeling of disrespect could fuel the Buckeyes onto bigger things this postseason.

 

Georgia Bulldogs transfer quarterback Justin Fields has been strong for Ohio State all season but their biggest star has been destructive defensive end Chase Young, who despite a two-game NCAA rules violation suspension is the Buckeyes' sack leader. The Ohio State passing game could be a key for Fields going to go-to wide receiver Chris Olave but OSU's best shot of winning the game comes from their dominant running back JK Dobbins, who has carried his team all season in big games to wins, something Clemson must stop to have a chance. 

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
Clemson Tigers: Team news
The defending national champions Clemson Tigers have enjoyed a dominant season, rarely being challenged at all besides an early-season scare on the road in Chapel Hill against Mack Brown's North Carolina team before winning another ACC Championship title to close the regular season. Sophomore star quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled with interceptions the first half of the season but has returned to his uber-precise, dominant self as the Tigers have dominated opponents of late. Despite weak opposition mostly in the ACC, head coach Dabo Swinney's team has steadily improved all season and is playing dominant football at the right time as they always seem to do around College Football Playoff time, winning two of the last three national championship titles. Despite coming into the season as the preseason number one team and going undefeated, Clemson fell to number three due to concerns over their competition, a card Dabo Swinney has been playing all season to motivate his team with the disrespect he has perceived.

 

Three years ago on the road to the first title of the Swinney era, Clemson came into Glendale, Arizona and faced Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, dominating and shutting out the Buckeyes in a game that set OSU back several years as a result.

 

Clemson's offense has been brilliant of late but the defense has been the unsung hero, replacing five NFL Draft defensive lineman and not missing a step behind gameplan mastermind defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who's defense will be crucial to Clemson's hopes today against the Buckeyes. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is set to become the first Clemson coordinator of this championship run to leave for a head coaching job and he is balancing his duties as USF Bulls head coach with offensive duties for Clemson, something he is managing along with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliot, the Tigers' play-caller. 

Insert YouTube Video​​​​​​​
What to expect today?
The biggest and most highly-anticipated day of the college football season is here, the College Football Playoff Semifinals day. Semifinal day concludes here in Glendale, Arizona with a highly-anticipated blockbuster matchup between the two most dominant and complete teams in the nation: the number three Clemson Tigers and the number two Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl with the winner advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans, Louisiana in two weeks' time. 

 

The Tigers and Buckeyes both come into State Farm Stadium in Arizona behind dominant performances all season long and a galaxy of stars on both sides of the ball: quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne, and wide receivers Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross, and Amari Rogers for Clemson and Heisman Trophy Finalists defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Justin Fields along with running back JK Dobbins for Ohio State. Head coaches Dabo Swinney and Ryan Day will be in a chess match all night long with no apparent weaknesses for ether teams making this a potential legendary Playoff semifinal. 

How to watch Clemson vs. Ohio State Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: ESPN to broadcast.

If you want to directly stream it: Watch ESPN.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Kick-off time
The Clemson vs. Ohio State game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The kick-off is scheduled at 8 PM ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Clemson Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes! 

My name is Thomas Cluck and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo