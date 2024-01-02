Rose Bowl: Michigan 27-20 Alabama - The Wolverines ride the Tide as they win in overtime

J.J.McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates their Rose Bowl victory celebrate their Rose Bowl victory between University of Alabama and University of Michigan at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, far from flawless but unquestionably resilient, rallied to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide, 27-20, in overtime, to wrap up an exciting Rose Bowl game and move on to the College Football National Championship next week.

J.J.McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines passes the ball during the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

When Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe tried to sneak up the middle on fourth down from the Michigan 3, Michigan's defence decisively stopped him, ending just the second overtime game in the 110 Rose Bowls.

On January 8 in Houston, coach Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines (14-0) will play Texas or Washington for their school's first national championship since 1997, but only after a furious comeback and a nail-biting finale to the Granddaddy of Them All.

Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball during the Rose Bowl on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 27-20 in overtime.

Michigan's defence had sacked Alabama running back Jase McClellan five times in the first half, and they had gotten off to a solid start to the game aside from giving up a 34-yard pass to him.

After quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed touchdown passes to running back Blake Corum and wide receiver Tyler Morris, Michigan went on to lead 13–10 at the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Alabama's offensive tweaks eventually paid off as the Crimson Tide led 17–13 following an eight-play, 55-yard drive that culminated with McClellan's second touchdown of the game on a three-yard rush.

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Rose Bowl on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

With less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Will Reichard made a 52-yard field goal, allowing Alabama to take a 20-13 lead later in the period.

A spectacular drive by Michigan included a game-changing 20-yard gain on a fourth-and-two close to midfield.

Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

The Wolverines were penalised for an illegal block in the back, but they managed to convert a first down that changed the course of the game.

McCarthy then set up the touchdown pass to send the game into overtime two plays later with a 29-yard connection to wide receiver Roman Wilson.

Roman Wilson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines catches a 29 yard reception in the 4th quarter to set up Michigans tying score during the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

McCarthy completed the game with three touchdown passes and a 17-27 total for 221 yards.

Having the ball first in overtime, Michigan was able to maintain offensive momentum when Corum broke tackles to score his second touchdown of the game, a 17-yard run.

After the touchdown, Corum had 56 rushing touchdowns, which put him as Michigan's all-time top.

Jermaine Burton #3 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball while being tackled by Keon Sabb #3 of the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter during the Rose Bowl on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

In addition to two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, he finished the game with 19 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown.

At fourth and goal from the three-yard line with the game about to expire, Alabama was stuffed on a running play up the middle and failed to get the ball in the end zone.

Due to recruiting infractions, Harbaugh was suspended by the university for the first three games of the season. The NCAA also banned him from participating in three games due to the Wolverines' scandal involving sign-stealing.

Semaj Morgan #82 of the Michigan Wolverines runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Rose Bowl on January 01, 2024 in Pasadena, California.

Despite the penalties, Harbaugh and his coaching staff led the Wolverines to a perfect regular season that included a shot at the school's first national championship since 1997, a third straight victory over bitter rival Ohio State, and a Big Ten Championship.

Owner of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy wagered $1 million on the Wolverines to win the game and came out on top.

Up Next:

Michigan will play Washington in the 2024 National Championship game next week.