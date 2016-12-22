10 Louisville Cardinals upset #6 Kentucky Wildcats in a thriller

Neither fan base enjoys watching their team lose this game in this rivalry, and Cards fans were able to enjoy a sweet victory in the KFC YUM! Center.

Roles Reversed

Kentucky came into Louisville relying on the deep ball to keep ahead of their opponents in tough situations. When a play was in doubt, they'd kick it out to a shooter and they would knock down a tough shot.

Against Louisville, the easy shots began to look tough for Kentucky, missing wide open threes. Their star shooter, Malik Monk, went 1-9 from the perimeter after a 47-point game last time out.

Overall, the Wildcats shot an abysmal 22.7% from the arc. Their shots just weren't falling and it hurt them when it mattered the most. Louisville, on the other hand, changed their ways from deep.

The Cardinals, normally a poor shooting team from deep, hit 42.9% from long range. They made it a point to attack Kentucky on ball screens and keep them wondering whether they would shoot it or drive.

Louisville's guards lit Kentucky up from deep and proved they can hit shots whenever motivated. And if this game doesn't motivate a player to do well, nothing will.

Snider on Fire

Louisville's Quentin Snider was one of the last players people expected to go off during this game.

Snider put up 22 points on the Kentucky defense, using timely baskets to keep Kentucky from making a run down the stretch. His 20-point game was the first by a Louisville player this season.

His presence wasn't just felt offensively, but he provided great perimeter defense for the Cards. His ability to stay with his opponent on a drive bothered Kentucky in the half court set all game.

Heat Check

After a 47-point game, it's obvious that you start out the game by going to that exact player. But, Monk wouldn't provide nearly as much as he did against North Carolina.

Monk's 16 points came on 6-17 shooting, the only place he was able to hit from was in the paint. Monk's shooting was not even close to what it was against UNC.

The Wildcats were shown they can't constantly rely on Monk to score all their points, because some nights he won't be hitting. Even in an off night for their best player, he still had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.

Killed the Cats

There was one thing in this game that hurt Kentucky; shooting.

Their 39.7% from the field will lose most games, and the 3-point shooting adds on to that already poor performance.

But the freebies have to go in.

The Wildcats shot 19-29 from the free throw line and missed important ones down the stretch. Even in a hostile environment, the easiest shot in basketball needs to be made or it can hurt.

Their 65.5% free throw shooting just tops off a horrible shooting night for the Cats, and that will give any team a loss at the end of the day.

History Repeats

When John Calipari first arrived, Kentucky won four straight games against Louisville then lost an away game in 2012.

Since that game, Kentucky won four straight, and lost by exactly the same amount in the same arena they did four years ago. This rivalry has a tendency to repeat the past.

This is a good sign for Cardinal fans, as they last time they beat Kentucky, they went on to win it all for the first time in 27 years.

But, it's a pretty good guess Louisville fans are satisfied with this win for now.